pmfj65
2d ago
so elderly and disabled don't get nothing. but Chicago is giving 500 a month to low income so they can buy more guns and stuff.
Related
wlsam.com
How can Illinois eliminate pension debt?
According to a conversation with the Chicago Tribune editorial board, Governor JB Pritzker and Billion Ken Griffin discussed pension and tax hikes in a “secret meeting”. The Illinoize’s Patrick Pfingsten talks to the Steve Cochran Show about how the Illinois pension system works and what politicians need to do to end the pension crisis.
wdrb.com
Tax refund checks to hit Indiana mailboxes by next week
Talk about Hoosier hospitality at its finest, this time from the government. Tax refund checks are finally being mailed out, if you live in Indiana, and could arrive at your house as early as next week. And it gets even better. During a special session, Indiana lawmakers approved another refund, meaning more money in the hands of Hoosiers.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Eligible Residents to Get Income and Property Tax Rebate
If you are a resident of Illinois, then you may be eligible for some stimulus money next month. In April, the state approved two separate tax rebates under which eligible residents can get stimulus checks from Illinois of up to $700. It would be a one-time payment and the state is expected to start sending out the tax rebates next month.
wjol.com
Illinois Sets Record For Unclaimed Property Program
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Illinois is coming off a record breaking year for its Unclaimed Property Program. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the program returned a record 280-million-dollars to taxpayers from July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022. The more than 362-thousand claims paid during that time is also a record.
IL Stoner Busted With Almost 300 Pounds Of Weed Over Legal Limit
I don't think the amount of pot this Illinois man was busted with could be considered personal use. Recreational Marijuana Is Legal In Illinois But... I'm guessing it's pretty safe to say that the majority of residents in Illinois know the fact that recreational marijuana is legal. This change in state law has generated millions of dollars for the Land of Lincoln.
I-Cash program sets new records
Illinois’ unclaimed property program set records for both the amount of money returned and the number of claims paid during past year, according to Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. The I-Cash program returned $280 million to taxpayers from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The program paid 362,352 claims during that time frame. These […]
wmay.com
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
WIBC.com
First Rebate Checks Will Go in the Mail Next Week
(INDIANAPOLIS) – You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic $125 tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage. State Auditor Tera Klutz says that turns out to be a blessing in disguise: the state’s vendor got the needed paper last week, just in time for legislators to finalize the additional $200 rebate. If the state had been starting from scratch, Klutz says it would have taken until May to send out the $200 checks. Instead, she says both rebates will be rolled into a single check, with the first checks to be printed and mailed on Monday.
foxillinois.com
Temporary Illinois Link card outage
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Link card users temporarily won't be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals. Scheduled maintenance is set to take place from August 20 to August 21. Officials say this is because the state is transitioning to a new link card system. Link cards will...
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
Missouri’s Government has a staggering amount of Job Openings
The state of Missouri is hiring, and they have a staggering amount of jobs they are trying to fill. The vacancies are high, and the state is increasing wages in some cases to try and get people hired, read more about it here. According to the website governing.com, the Government...
New EV charging station at state fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Electric vehicle owners will be able to fuel up while enjoying the state fair. New to the fair this year, an EV charging station will being provided to fair attendees. The station is located near Conservation World in Lot 21. “In Illinois, we are committed to clean energy—and that means making […]
Illinois REAL ID: Here's the List of Documents Required to Apply
Soon, U.S. residents will no longer be able to simply use an ordinary driver's license as a form of identification when flying domestically. At that time, anyone 18 and older will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to fly within the country, or visit a federal facility.
Fiscal Budget Gives Illinois Families Millions In Tax Breaks
Illinois has signed off on the fiscal year 2023 budget plan for operations and capital. The fiscal year 2023 General Funds plan reflects a $444 million surplus. The state projected revenues of $46.429 billion and expenditures of $45.986 billion. (source)
Fast Casual
Scooters brewing up growth in Illinois
Scooter's Coffee, an Omaha-based drive-thru coffee franchise, is expanding its Illinois presence in Champaign, Urbana, Danville and Paris, Illinois. The expansion into Southeast Illinois is the result of franchise agreements signed by Matt and Angela Kade, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, who own a veterinary hospital. "At one point, I talked with...
Get Up-Close to the Oldest Bank in Illinois Built in 1841
It is rich with history from an era that dates back more than 180 years. It's the oldest building built specifically to be a bank in Illinois history and there's a recent up-close look at what remains within its walls. This bank that predates the Civil War by 20 years...
What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?
The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
Effingham Radio
Illinois LINK System Announces Temporary Outage Coming Soon For Scheduled Maintenance
The Illinois LINK system will be temporarily unavailable later this month. State officials are informing LINK Card customers that they won’t be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals from August 20th at 11 p.m. through August 21st at 6 p.m. This is due to scheduled maintenance. Officials say...
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
advantagenews.com
The Illinois State Fair opens today
The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
