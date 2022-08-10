Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Vernon News
Milestones
BEXLEY – Capital University announced Trey Figgins of Centerburg was named to the President's List for the spring 2022 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President's List, Provost's List and Dean's List. The President's List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President's List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.
Mount Vernon News
Laurels earns 5-star quality measures recognition from CMS
MOUNT VERNON – The Laurels of Mt. Vernon, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, has been recognized as a five-star performer in quality measures by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the most recent set of data released through its five-star quality rating system. Skilled nursing...
Mount Vernon News
Food For The Hungry seeks year-round marketing director
MOUNT VERNON – Food For The Hungry of Knox County is seeking its next marketing director. This year-round, part-time paid position,will require a minimum of 15 hours per week from September to January and 10 hours per month from February to August. On-the-job training will be provided during the 2022 drive.
Mount Vernon News
Community Calendar
Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. SNAP-Ed is now providing virtual programming to eligible audiences. Tanner Cooper-Risser will be discussing tips on making...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon News
Palmer joins Mount Vernon as recreation director
MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon has a new recreation director, who will start his duties before the school year begins. Mayor Matt Starr said Bill Palmer was chosen. “He's one who's been through the recreation programs in his youth and as a coach and as a participant in softball,” Starr said.
Mount Vernon News
Nonprofit group helps trap, spay and neuter rural cats
A nonprofit organization called Rural Ohio Cats and Kittens was formed in December 2021 with a mission to humanely control the population of feral cats to "prevent the suffering of future litters," vice president Betty Miranda told the Mount Vernon News. The group operates primarily in Knox, Franklin and Licking...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio EPA requires another permit for Mount Vernon's lime sludge relocation
MOUNT VERNON – The city of Mount Vernon was required to get a stormwater permit from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) related to the extraction and relocation of lime sludge from its water treatment lagoon. Mayor Matt Starr gave the Mount Vernon City Council an update on the...
Mount Vernon News
Policy group questions incentive packages for Ohio’s Intel plant
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – When President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law Tuesday, it most likely meant a third round of government incentives for Intel and its planned $20 billion semiconductor plant in central Ohio, leaving some concerned with the amount of taxpayer money being funneled to the company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mount Vernon News
Ohio weekly gas-price drop among best in nation
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio registered one of the largest decreases in prices at the pump in the nation over the last week, with the state’s average gas price falling below $4 a gallon and well below the national average, according to AAA. Ohio gas prices for a...
Mount Vernon News
Phyllis Ann Vernon
MOUNT VERNON – Phyllis Ann Vernon, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 29, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Hermantown, Minnesota. She was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio, on March 31, 1938, to Leonard and Gladys Coon. Phyllis and her late husband of 64 years, Jim, had retired in Arcadia, Florida, in 2012. Jim passed away in Arcadia in September of 2020. Phyllis then came to Minnesota on April 1, 2022, to be closer to her daughter, Tori.
Mount Vernon News
Meyers wins again at Wayne County Speedway
ORRVILLE - By almost every measure, the Saturday, Aug. 6, field of cars was the strongest and most stout of the 2022 season at the O’Reilly Auto Parts at Wayne County Speedway, less than an hour from Mount Vernon. And the 3-8-mile oval was once again up to the task as well.
Mount Vernon News
New coach, core values fire up Freddies volleyball
Replacing eight graduating seniors from a strong 2021-2022 season in which the Fredericktown volleyball squad went 20-5 and 9-3 (third-place finish) in KMAC play, making a run to the district semifinals, is an issue the Freddies’ new volleyball coach, Cassandra Vaughn, has addressed head on. To tackle the team...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mount Vernon News
Saint Paul's Episcopal Church's annual Appalachian 'hymnody' set for Aug. 14
MOUNT VERNON – As the community enjoys the annual Music and Arts Festival, the parish of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 100 East High St., will celebrate with its Appalachian "hymnody" in the worship service on Sunday, Aug. 14. The service, which is an annual offering of Saint Paul's parish...
Mount Vernon News
Danville football will 'find a way' to compete for conference championship
The Danville Blue Devils are coming of a season in which they went 4-7, and 3-4 in KMAC play, losing in the playoffs to Newark Catholic. Coach Matthew Blum has set goals leading into the 2022 season, and that includes competing for a conference championship, a goal for which the Blue Devils will "find a way" to achieve.
Mount Vernon News
Lady Scots finish 2nd at MOAC Shootout
The Highland High School girls golf team competed in its first Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference (MOAC) match on Tuesday, in the MOAC Shootout at Marion Country Club, and was edged by Mount Pleasant for top honors, 176-213. The Lady Scots were led by CeCi Grassbaugh, whoi carded a nine-hole score of...
Mount Vernon News
For former Scot, Cougar Tim Belcher, there’s no place like home
Tim Belcher’s journey from a Sparta farm to the bright lights of Major League baseball included being told “thanks, but no thanks” by colleges and being the “player to be named later” in an MLB trade. From Sparta to Los Angeles, Belcher made his mark.
Comments / 0