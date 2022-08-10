MOUNT VERNON – Phyllis Ann Vernon, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 29, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Hermantown, Minnesota. She was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio, on March 31, 1938, to Leonard and Gladys Coon. Phyllis and her late husband of 64 years, Jim, had retired in Arcadia, Florida, in 2012. Jim passed away in Arcadia in September of 2020. Phyllis then came to Minnesota on April 1, 2022, to be closer to her daughter, Tori.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO