everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 11th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Lingering storms to the southwest, otherwise dry and warm. Chance of rain: 10% High of 92°. Winds ENE 8-13 MPH. Tonight:. Dry and mild. Low of 69°. Winds E 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mostly...
fox34.com
Hot weekend, rain returns next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect dry and hot weather today through Monday. While a stray storm or shower may pop up, measurable rain at your location will remain unlikely. At least until about the middle of next week. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will peak a bit above average...
fox34.com
South Plains trending hotter and drier
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drier air is filtering into the South Plains area. This is a trend which is expected to continue through early next week. The result will be a drier and hotter weather pattern. At least through early next week. The moisture which has fueled recent rains is...
fox34.com
No rain yet? Hold on...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many locations in the KCBD area have received rainfall over the past 24 to 36 hours. Many locations have not. However, many areas will receive rainfall over the next 24 to 36 hours. You’ll find rainfall totals at the bottom of this post. While morning...
At’l Do Farms expecting several changes due to elevated drought
SHALLOWATER, Texas – The drought in 2022 affected many farmers in the Lubbock area, including those at At’l Do Farms. With fall quickly approaching, many might wonder if the corn maze will even be open due to the lack of moisture. This year, there will be a tall maze, but no corn. In fact, it […]
fox34.com
City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
Don’t Panic, Lubbock. This Strange Discharge From The Sky Is Called “Rain”.
It seems like we are due for a good old-fashioned freak-out here in the Hub City, and all of the ingredients are coming together to create a sense of panic and confusion among Lubbockites (Lubbockers? Lubbockians? Hub City Hustlas?) This is Rain. It's what happens when it gets too hot...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Missing NM woman and infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett. Police say they may be in the...
It’s official: Allsup’s sets opening day in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Allsup’s in Lubbock on the corner of Broadway and University Avenue announced that its doors are set to open to the public. Located at 1111 University avenue, the store is Yesway’s first ever “Allsup’s Express concept.” The store was set to open on Tuesday, August 16.
The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!
We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
Construction at 19th Street in Lubbock worrying businesses and students
LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction at 19th Street has been underway for three weeks, taking a toll on businesses and students at Texas Tech. Students coming back to campus for the school year said they have to plan ahead with getting to and from school because of the traffic on 19th Street. “I just have to […]
One Year Ago: The Day A Crackhead Vandalized A Beloved Lubbock Radio Station
Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Yes, it's been a year since we here at the Townsquare Media Broadcast Complex And House Of Pancakes were shocked to discover that there is no safe haven in the City of Lubbock, and nowhere that crime will not touch.
fox34.com
Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13. The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the...
fox34.com
Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock to host 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.
Missing infant and mother possibly in Lubbock area, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing mother and infant from Hobbs, New Mexico could be in the Lubbock area, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 1-year-old Bella Sinnett and her mother, Gina Marie Dunn, 27, were last seen on Friday, August 5. They were possibly in the area of University Medical Center in […]
fox34.com
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
Lubbock man sentenced in armed 30-hour Thanksgiving SWAT standoff
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock man Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was sentenced by a federal judge to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to interstate threatening communications in April. Solis held police in an armed standoff at the Lubbock National Guard Amory on Thanksgiving day in 2021. The day before, Solis texted an LPD […]
Lubbock solid waste department paying for people to get dumpster truck certification
LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Management will be paying for people to receive their dumpster truck certification in hopes of bringing in more employees. “We’re struggling for staffing, we’re no different than anybody else,” said Brenda Haney, Director of solid waste. Haney states that the department is currently working at 60% […]
This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon
Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
Crash follows Lubbock police pursuit
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a burglary at 12:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 50th Street, which led to a pursuit that ended in a crash in the 2800 block of East 4th Street. There were two subjects on scene when officers arrived, both of which fled the scene […]
