Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 11th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Lingering storms to the southwest, otherwise dry and warm. Chance of rain: 10% High of 92°. Winds ENE 8-13 MPH. Tonight:. Dry and mild. Low of 69°. Winds E 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mostly...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Hot weekend, rain returns next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect dry and hot weather today through Monday. While a stray storm or shower may pop up, measurable rain at your location will remain unlikely. At least until about the middle of next week. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will peak a bit above average...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

South Plains trending hotter and drier

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drier air is filtering into the South Plains area. This is a trend which is expected to continue through early next week. The result will be a drier and hotter weather pattern. At least through early next week. The moisture which has fueled recent rains is...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

No rain yet? Hold on...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many locations in the KCBD area have received rainfall over the past 24 to 36 hours. Many locations have not. However, many areas will receive rainfall over the next 24 to 36 hours. You’ll find rainfall totals at the bottom of this post. While morning...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!

We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13. The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock to host 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock solid waste department paying for people to get dumpster truck certification

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Management will be paying for people to receive their dumpster truck certification in hopes of bringing in more employees. “We’re struggling for staffing, we’re no different than anybody else,” said Brenda Haney, Director of solid waste.  Haney states that the department is currently working at 60% […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon

Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
LUBBOCK, TX
Crash follows Lubbock police pursuit

Crash follows Lubbock police pursuit

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a burglary at 12:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 50th Street, which led to a pursuit that ended in a crash in the 2800 block of East 4th Street. There were two subjects on scene when officers arrived, both of which fled the scene […]
LUBBOCK, TX

