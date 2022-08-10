In a City Besieged by Rent Hikes, Santa Fe Scores an Affordable Housing Complex for Artists

Read full article on original website
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Opinion: Governor Grisham Will Raise Veterans' Banners despite the Santa Fe City's Council's Delayed Action
"Thanks to some help from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, banners meant to honor Santa Fe’s veterans are close to having a new home in the City Different, signaling the potential end of months of speculation over the fate of the popular program. The Santa Fe City Council was poised to vote Wednesday night on a resolution which would allow the banners to be erected in the Railyard District, around the Plaza and on Guadalupe Street. But the council opted to postpone the vote until councilors could get additional information about location availability and to iron out concerns the new resolution would supersede the old resolution and, by doing so, prevent the city from installing the banners on Cerrillos Road." —Sean P. Thomas.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was […]
rrobserver.com
Report: Sandoval, Bernalillo among top 20 counties in state with high COVID infection rates
Sandoval County (Rio Rancho) is number 17 among the state’s counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates, according to a report by Stacker. Neighboring Bernalillo County (Albuquerque) is 19. Sandoval County numbers are declining, however, the report said. Indeed, the county numbers per 100,000 residents is 5 percent lower...
Albuquerque city planners approve first sanctioned homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city planners have approved the city’s first sanctioned homeless encampment. The newly formed non-profit Dawn Legacy Point will establish the site at an empty lot on Menaul just west of I-25. The group says it will focus on providing services for people who have experienced sex trafficking and exploitation. Applications for […]
KOAT 7
Target 7 Investigation gets results for Albuquerque property owners dealing with homeless camping
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 told you about a piece of property across the street from Coronado Park in an investigation that aired in late July. Despite 'No Trespassing’ signs, the homeless would camp there while the park was being cleaned. But, on Aug. 10 while the park...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque approves the first 'safe outdoor space' for homeless encampments
The city of Albuquerque is taking steps to address the housing crisis. Wednesday, they approved, what they call, the first "safe outdoor space" for homeless camps. The site is on Menaul, just off I-25. 2 months ago, the Albuquerque City Council opened the door for safe outdoor spaces. In June,...
In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor Space
"The city Planning Department has given a green light to the first safe outdoor space in Albuquerque." —Jessica Dyer. Dawn Legacy Pointe's application for a new campsite on Menaul near I-25 has now been approved.
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Santa Fe park murder
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a murder at a Santa Fe park. It happened early Wednesday morning at Ragle Park near St. Francis and I-25. That’s where 60-year-old Samuel Cordero was found shot to death. The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying […]
rrobserver.com
Residents fight apartment complex project
Some residents of Vista Entrada are objecting to what they maintain is a low-income housing project coming to their area (Garrison Wells/Observer) A developer and the City of Rio Rancho are headed for a fight with some residents of Vista Entrada. Many of the residents of the subdivision are adamant:...
Several westbound construction projects cause backups for drivers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers say congestion from the construction along three major roads to get to the west side has added up to an hour to their commute and when they try to take another route they’re faced with even more orange barrels. Construction on westbound Alameda, westbound Central at Atrisco and westbound I-40 has […]
Los Ranchos residents speak out against development at meeting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Ranchos residents packed their village council meeting Wednesday to speak out against high-density developments in their neighborhood. It was largely against a multi-use development called “The Village Center” that is already in the works. The development, at the southeast corner of Osuna and 4th Street, is slated to feature a grocery […]
West Nile Virus detected in Bernalillo County mosquitos
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mosquitos testing positive for the West Nile Virus have been identified in Bernalillo County according to the City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department and Bernalillo County Planning and Development Services Department on Friday. A City of Albuquerque press release states the virus was detected through routine mosquito monitoring, which goes on throughout […]
BioPark’s Obon Festival returns to Botanic Garden
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A traditional Japanese festival is returning to the ABQ BioPark this weekend. The Obon Festival features traditional dancing and demonstrations and allows guests to decorate flowing lanterns before releasing them onto the pond inside the botanic garden. Maria Thomas, ABQ BioPark Curator of Plants, has been involved with the Japanese Garden since its […]
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
New Rio Rancho police officers get bump in pay
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Rio Rancho Police Department officers will get paid more than they did before. The city says it has completed a new collective bargaining agreement with the police union. New officers will now receive $25 an hour, up from $20.80 while dispatch trainees will earn $20 an hour from $17.05. Raises […]
First New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marshal honored in Phoenix
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marhsal has received a prestigious award. Sonya Chavez earned the President’s Award at the Federal Law Enforcement Foundations’ annual leadership training in Phoenix Wednesday. That prize goes to individuals who show outstanding dedication to public service. Originally from Torrance County, Chavez joined the […]
rrobserver.com
Behind on your PNM bill? Here’s help
PNM helping Albuquerque customers pay past-due PNM bills at in-person financial assistance event Thursday. ALBUQUERQUE– PNM will host a free assistance event in Albuquerque to help residential customers pay electricity bills on Thursday, Aug. 11. PNM customers may be able to receive assistance from three different assistance programs, maximizing...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque safe outdoor spaces closer to becoming a reality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Safe outdoor spaces, also known as sanctioned homeless camps, are closer to becoming a reality across the city. Already a handful of applications are awaiting approval, but the clock is ticking on the measures. The empty lot on Menaul near I-40 is one of five...
