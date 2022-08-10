Next up in a series highlighting TCU student-athletes who are now Think NIL Ambassadors. KillerFrogs wants you to get to know some of TCU's student-athletes before the 2022-23 seasons begin. KillerFrogs is a partner of Think NIL, a TCU collective. Think NIL's mission states that they are "committed to finding and creating Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for all TCU student-athletes. They recently announced eight new Ambassadors. As part of the partnership with KillerFrogs, we will be profiling many of these new Ambassadors.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO