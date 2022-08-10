Read full article on original website
Related
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
tipranks.com
Vacasa Stock Gains 35% on Q2 Beat
A recovery in travel and tourism is helping Vacasa turn its fortunes around. Wall Street is eyeing triple-digit gains in the stock as well. Shares of vacation rental management platform Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) jumped nearly 35% yesterday on the back of the company’s robust second-quarter showing and upped guidance.
This Tech Stock Just Grew Sales 74% -- Buy the Dip?
It seems like nothing can stop this top dog.
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pulse2.com
CarGurus (CARG) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
CarGurus (CARG) recently announced its Q2 2022 results. These are the details. CarGurus (CARG) recently announced its Q2 2022 results. Below are the highlights. – Total revenue of $511.2 million, an increase of 135% year-over-year. – GAAP operating income of $23.5 million; non-GAAP operating income of $57.7 million. – GAAP...
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
pulse2.com
Array Technologies (ARRY) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the details. Q2 2022 Highlights. — Revenue of $424.9 million. — Net loss to common stockholders of $15.0 million. — Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goodness Growth Q2 Revenue Increases 48% YoY, What About Adjusted EBITDA?
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNSF GDNS GDNSF Q2 2022 total revenue was $21.1 million, an increase of 48.2% as compared to Q2 2021, and 34.9% as compared to Q1 2022. Gross profit was $10.4 million, or 49.2 percent of revenue, as compared to gross profit of $6.9 million or 48.6 percent of revenue in Q2 last year.
pulse2.com
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock: Why It Fell 10.57% Today
The stock price of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) fell by 10.57% today. This is why. The stock price of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) fell by 10.57% today. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Norwegian Cruise Line reported a Q2 EPS of ($1.14), which was $0.26 lower than analyst...
pulse2.com
The Trade Desk (TTD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The Trade Desk reported a Q2 EPS of $0.20. And the revenue for the quarter was $377 million. In terms...
Motley Fool
Rivian Earnings: 9 Key Metrics You Should See
Second-quarter revenue was $364 million, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $337.5 million. Demand for the company's electric vehicles remains strong, but its production remains limited by supply chain constraints. It's making progress on supply constraints, and expects to be able to add a second shift for vehicle assembly toward...
pulse2.com
H&R Block (HRB): Fiscal 2022 Results, Dividend Increase, New Share Repurchase Plan
H&R Block (HRB) has announced its fiscal 2022 results along with a dividend increase and a new share repurchase plan. These are the details. H&R Block (HRB) has announced its fiscal 2022 results along with a dividend increase and a new share repurchase plan. Below are the highlights. — In...
pulse2.com
OptimizeRx (OPRX) Stock: Why It Fell Over 20% Today
The stock price of OptimizeRx (OPRX) fell by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of OptimizeRx (OPRX) fell by over 20% pre-market today. These are the highlights. – Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased 3% to $14.0 million, from $13.6 million as compared to...
pulse2.com
UWM Holdings (UWMC) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights. — Originations of $29.9 billion in 2Q22, compared to $59.2 billion in 2Q21. — Purchase originations...
pulse2.com
EVgo (EVGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
EVgo (EVGO) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. EVgo (EVGO) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the second quarter of 2022. — Revenue of $9.1 million. — Network throughput of 10.1...
pulse2.com
3D Systems (DDD) Stock: Why It Fell 14.95% Today
The stock price of 3D Systems (DDD) fell by 14.95% today. This is why. The stock price of 3D Systems (DDD) fell by 14.95% today. Investors responded negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, 3D Systems reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.07), which was $0.07 lower...
pulse2.com
Allbirds (BIRD) Stock: Why It Fell 19.22% Today
The stock price of Allbirds (BIRD) fell by 19.22% today. This is why. The stock price of Allbirds (BIRD) fell by 19.22% today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, Allbirds reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.12), which was $0.04 higher than analyst...
pulse2.com
Sweetgreen (SG) Stock: Why It Fell Over 20% Today
The stock price of Sweetgreen (SG) fell by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Sweetgreen (SG) fell by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Sweetgreen reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.36), which was $0.06 lower than analyst estimates...
pulse2.com
Trex (TREX) Stock: Why It Fell By 14.96% Today
The stock price of Trex (TREX) fell by 14.96% today. This is why. The stock price of Trex (TREX) fell by 14.96% today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, Trex reported a Q2 EPS of $0.79, which was $0.12 higher than analyst...
Comments / 0