This CT Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza

It takes a heck of a pizza to be named one of the top 10 in the nation, and that's just where an iconic Connecticut eatery landed in a survey of restaurants across the country.

Frank Pepe's Pizzeria Napoletana Restaurant in New Haven better rank high considering they opened America's first pizzeria in New Haven's Little Italy in 1925, according to Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life.

The restaurant which was founded in New Haven and has locations across Connecticut and other states is still a destination for pizza and history buffs who flock to the shop for a slice of brick oven heaven.

Known for the family's legendary pizzas with Neapolitan-style crust with red sauce and grated Parmesan, -- mozzarella is only added upon request -- today's Pepe's is pretty much the same with some newly updated toppings on the menu.

Gayot sampled the garlicky white pizza heaped with fresh-sucked clams they said was "an absolute standout."

But if you're not that adventurous, no worries, you'll also find plenty of pepperoni and Italian sausage pies.

Don't expect frills, but do expect great pizza, Gayot says.

Beer, wine and soda are available. Prices are low. Open daily for lunch and dinner.

The restaurant is located at 157 Wooster St., New Haven.

To read the entire Gayot survey click here.