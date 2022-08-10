Read full article on original website
Lansing alum shares journey from debate team to law school
While Lansing alum Sean O’Neil’s current office in Washington D.C. is a ways away from his hometown, he said that he’ll never forget all that his experience in Lansing and in Tompkins County taught him to bring him to where he is now. O’Neil grew up in...
Cornell QB Signs NIL Deal with Degree, Joins #BreakingLimits Team
Cornell University quarterback Jameson Wang is the latest member Degree Deodorant’s #BreakingLimits Team after the rising sophomore signed a NIL (name, image and likeness) with the company, which was officially announced in a press release on Aug. 2. New NIL rules that were adopted in 2021 allow college and...
He’s donating $1 million to renovate team lounge for Syracuse football facility: ‘I don’t want my name on anything’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Not only did former Syracuse football defensive edge David Tate pledge a generous sum to a prominent Syracuse University building project Tuesday, he’s challenging others to do the same. Tate, the founder and CEO of healthcare company Healthgram, committed $1 million to the transformation of...
McGonigal chosen to lead Special Committee on public safety reforms
Editor’s Note: The Ithaca Voice is attempting a new meeting recap story format to better convey what happens in municipal meetings. You can click the subject linked in the “Topics included” section in the intro of this recap to find the part of the article that interests you. We think this will make relevant information more accessible to our readers — but we’d love to hear what you think of it. Send your thoughts to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com.
Wegmans: The lobsters are coming!
New shell lobsters are coming back to Wegmans in Ithaca!. Chef Mike Washburn tells us what’s good this week!
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton
City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
Lesbian couple in PA denied cake a month before wedding. Syracuse bakery comes to the rescue
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Riley - owner of Peace, Love, Cupcakes in Syracuse - read the online post about a bakery refusing to make a cake for a lesbian couple a month before their wedding. The couple, Desirie White and Jess Dowd, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, posted emails Tuesday from...
Athens votes against Sayre Football co-op
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Athens School Board has voted against forming a football co-op program with Sayre Area High School. Athens Superintendent, Craig Stage, announced on Sunday that the Athens School Board would hold a short voting session before their regularly scheduled workshop meeting on Tuesday night. According to Pat McDonald, Executive Sports Editor […]
Central New York school districts hit by inflation
Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
Center for Community Transportation picks first Director of Micromobility
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Center for Community Transportation (CCT) today announced that, as part of a collaborative national search process involving the City of Ithaca and other community stakeholders, the CCT Board of Directors and Executive Director Jennifer Dotson have selected Jeff Goodmark as Director of Micromobility, effective July 11, 2022. Most recently, Goodmark was General Manager of Collegetown Bagels and was previously Operations Manager for Lime — the company that brought bikeshare to Ithaca from 2018 to 2020. He is charged with leading the launch of a new, community-run e-bikeshare for Ithaca.
How Have Binghamton’s Famous Spiedies Not Gone National Yet?
In the wake of my very first Spiediefest, a question occurred to me. Why haven't the famous Binghamton Spiedies spread beyond the Southern Tier region?. They can't be a big secret of the area. I mean, we hold a giant festival every year called "Spiediefest" and it looked pretty packed to me. Sure, the hot air balloons are a pretty big draw. But they don't call it "hot air balloonfest" and I find it hard to believe that the people coming strictly for the hot air balloons wouldn't at least give the namesake of the festival a try.
Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
A new dawn: Baldwinsville pagoda mural restoration nearly complete
BALDWINSVILLE — Around the Fourth of July, Marlene Slade noticed a change to a landmark near her home on East Dead Creek Road in the town of Van Buren. Curious and concerned, she wrote an email to the Messenger. “There is an old barn down the road from us that was here when we moved […]
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
President Joe Biden gives shout out to Syracuse University during news conference in D.C.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University got a shout-out from President Joe Biden Tuesday as the CEO of SparkCharge, SU alumnus Josh Aviv, introduced the president ahead of his announcement about the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. “From one proud Syracuse University alumnus to another, thank...
Thamel: Orange football head coach Dino Babers owed more than $10m at end of season
The Syracuse Orange football season has begun fall camp, and many of the conversations around the team have centered around the need for success this season, as the Orange and head coach Dino Babers are still looking for just the second winning season as he heads into his 7th year at the helm of the program. This unfortunate overall record has stoked discussions about Babers’ job security, but with little known about his contract, any conversation eventually circles around to the unknowns of a buyout, and years remaining on the contract.
1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake
Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
WGI president Michael Printup to anchor 18 Sports
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Race week is upon us. Next weekend The Go Bowling at The Glen will bring the biggest stars of NASCAR to Watkins Glen International. All week long, 18 Sports gets you geared up for all things racing as we head into the Twin Tiers’ Super Bowl of the summer. To kick […]
