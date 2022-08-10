Aman Essentials has debuted its first-ever leather collection featuring passport cases, wallets, and more inspired by Japanese origami

Read full article on original website
Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats
Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, as per WWD. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design,” the Japanese fashion house...
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
Japanese Fashion Designer Issey Miyake Dead At 84
Japanese fashion designer and founder of the namesake brand Issey Miyake has died. Issey Miyake was 84 at the time of his passing.
Grand Seiko Dives Back Into the ’60s for Its Two Newest Watches
Click here to read the full article. Grand Seiko is taking collectors back to the ’60s. The Japanese watchmaker just added two timepieces to its Heritage Collection of reinterpreted classics that are literally centered around the iconic 44GS. The new references, known as SBGW291 and SBGW293, feature modern 36.5 mm stainless-steel cases inspired by the original mid-size design that debuted in 1967. Although the 44GS has technically been reimagined twice before in 2012 and 2013, respectively, the new pair have slightly smaller cases that are more in line with the original. Unveiled in ’67, the 44GS had nine separate design elements that...
Remembering Issey Miyake Through His 4 Most Innovative Creations
From Pleats Please to Steve Jobs' turtlenecks
Popular Japanese retail clothing chain set to open first store location in US this fall
A popular Japanese retail clothing store chain with more than 450 locations, mainly located in Asia, will be opening its first store location in the United States this fall. GU is a Japanese discount clothing store chain that has hundreds of store locations throughout Asia. However, until now, the popular clothing brand has not ventured into the United States.
hypebeast.com
Salomon Honors Its 75th Anniversary With a New XT-6 Offering
In celebration of its 75th anniversary, Salomon has constructed a new special edition XT-6 Expanse — paying homage to the beloved Adventure 7 sneaker. Lately, the technical sports gear brand has been conquering more than just the trails as its silhouettes can be seen on pavements within urban settings, but Salomon would still like to remind everyone of its hiking origins.
hypebeast.com
PICANTE Explores Minimalism for Its "Everyday" Collection
Across the U.K.’s capital, there’s an array of streetwear labels that are pushing the boundaries with oversized silhouettes. One brand that is doing this in abundance is PICANTE. The imprint has diversified its collections this year with its cozy “Class of 2022” tracksuit capsule and its “Summer Tee” drop which saw a collection of bootlegged logo reworks printed across its organic cotton jerseys.
Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84 - media
TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japanese designer Issey Miyake, famed for his pleated style of clothing that never wrinkles and who produced the signature black turtleneck of friend and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) founder Steve Jobs, has died, media said on Tuesday. He was 84.
hypebeast.com
Nelson de Araújo Design Delivers Contemporary Chair Collection
An innovator in the luxury collectible furniture domain, Portugal-based creative studio Nelson de Araújo Design has pulled back the curtain on an all-new selection of high-end house fixtures. The collection, operating under the moniker Living Art for the Home, welcomes three chair iterations inspired by natural influences. First up,...
yankodesign.com
This giant TV folds and transforms into sculptural art when not in use
Rollable TVs try to get out of your way when you don’t need them, but this TV really wants to make its presence felt no matter what. TVs are undergoing a shift, one that’s possibly much more significant than curved screens. Once simply seen as entertainment hardware, TVs are turning into decorative pieces or, in some cases, becoming invisible. The rollable TVs that LG is pushing are designed to be out of sight in their dormant state, but some manufacturers, including LG and Samsung, are turning them into furniture that could also be used as decor to liven up a room. This has opened a new avenue for TV manufacturers to explore and differentiate, and one, in particular, seems to be taking that potential to the extreme with a huge television set that folds down into some semblance of an art piece designed to call everyone’s attention.
hypebeast.com
PROLETA RE ART Crafts One-of-One UROBOROS Denim Ensemble for WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto
PROLETA RE ART is the latest to join Yohji Yamamoto’s WILDSIDE initiative. As an outlet for the Yohji Yamamoto imprint to produce limited goods with a diverse range of creatives, WILDSIDE has so far worked with the likes of AMBUSH, Needles, and Hysteric Glamour. This time around, WILDSIDE is joining PROLETA RE ART for a 1-of-1 take on the atelier’s UROBOROS denim.
There’s only one place in Paris where you can stand over a pool of koi and under a glittering disco ball. Dragons Elysées is a Chinese restaurant that delights in kitsch—and can hold, as a nighttime The Elder Statesman presentation proved, a surprising number of revelers. Even in the brand’s thick knits on a humid Parisian day, the guests didn’t have a lick of sweat beading. Just one way Bailey Hunter, the creative director, is innovating at the Los Angeles-based label.
Part of the Japanese revolution in fashion, Issey Miyake changed the way we saw, wore and made fashion
Throughout his career, Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, who has died of cancer at 84, rejected terms like “fashion”. But his work allowed much of the world to reimagine itself through clothing. Born in Hiroshima in 1938, Miyake studied graphic design in Tokyo where he was influenced by the Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi and the black and white photography of Irving Penn. As soon as the post-war restrictions barring Japanese nationals from travelling abroad were lifted, he headed to Paris, arriving in 1964. There, the young designer apprenticed for eminent haute couture fashion houses Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy. Such...
Ralph Lauren Home’s New Collection Is a Love Letter to Milan
How does the ultimate all-American brand cause a sensation in Italy? The answer is impeccably in the case of Ralph Lauren, which celebrated its Milan Design Week debut this past June. Over the course of Salone del Mobile, the company welcomed industry insiders and assorted VIPs into its local headquarters, a 1941 rationalist palazzo designed by noted architect Mino Fiocchi. Guests stepped beyond the edifice’s marble façade to discover a fully realized world: rooms out-fitted with Ralph Lauren Home’s fall 2022 offerings, the courtyard transformed into a temporary Ralph’s dining space. Cappuccinos gave way to aperitivos as admirers immersed themselves morning to night. The starting point of the new collection—named Palazzo after the company’s digs—was Milan itself, with expert know-how at the core of each design. “I have long been inspired by the romance and timeless beauty of Milan—its winding cobblestone streets, the patina of its ancient façades, and its rich heritage of artisanal craftsmanship,” says the fashion legend. “When we discovered our palazzo in the late ’90s, I knew I had found our home in Milan.”
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look Inside Tessuti’s New Flagship Store in Liverpool
Back in 2008, Liverpool was the Capital of Culture because of its fantastic literature, arts, theatre, poetry, red-sided football history, and of course, being home to The Beatles. Since then, the Northern city has continued to evolve in its own right, offering new sneaker stores such as Kersh Kicks’ latest outpost. Now, U.K. retailer Tessuti has added to the Pool of Life with a new flagship store.
hypebeast.com
Hello Kitty Stomps the Runway in Soulland's SS23 "Spring Devil" Collection
Silas Adler and Jacob Kampp Berliner’s Soulland is back on home soil for Copenhagen Fashion Week, presenting the second act of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, “Spring Devil.” First debuted as the Special Project of the 102nd edition of Pitti Uomo, “Spring Devil” is Soulland’s first completely genderless collection, designed to be worn by the wearer at their own accord and thought about unobstructed by gender norms or constraints. The result is something that plays on silhouette, texture and tone, working on playing into one’s body and the various shapes and sizes we humans come in — and of course, everything follows the brand’s sustainable messaging, with everything being made from either a minimum of 50% certified organic or recycled content, at least 50% lyocell, or entirely from deadstock fabric.
Complex
Norse Projects Gears Up For Fall/Winter 2022 With Reinterpreted Nordic Collection
Copenhagen-based Norse Projects has just dropped off its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, deriving inspiration from and delivering a full Nordic reinterpretation of classic Americana outdoor gear and culture. Shot on location across the silhouettes of Kullaberg Nature Reserve’s cliff faces in Sweden, the accompanying campaign acts as the backdrop for the collection, emphasising the label’s core belief in pieces that are “created for life – good for all seasons.”
Ferragamo partners with Farfetch to grow online, reach younger shoppers
MILAN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo (SFER.MI) said on Thursday it had struck a partnership with online luxury shopping retailer Farfetch (FTCH.N) to expand its digital presence, targeting younger shoppers.
Aesop’s New Regent Street Store Is All About Georgian and Regency Architecture
LONDON — Australian skin care and fragrance brand Aesop is expanding and unveiling a new store on Regent Street in central London. This is the brand’s fifth store in the British capital. It has other locations in Covent Garden, Seven Dials, Soho and Shoreditch.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022John Alexander Skelton Men's Spring 2023 Aesop has moved into the space previously occupied by clothing and outerwear brand Matchless London, which opened a London flagship in May 2021. The new outpost draws inspiration from the style of Georgian and Regency-era architect John Nash,...
