Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens might have found No. 2 option they need in the backfield | COMMENTARY

The Ravens need a No. 2 running back to complement starter J.K. Dobbins in the early part of the regular season, and veteran Mike Davis got closer to filling that role with a strong effort in the team’s 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium. Throughout the first two weeks of training camp, the Ravens rotated Davis, fourth-year running ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Josh Gordon

Denver 7’s Troy Renck writes Broncos CB Ronald Darby is considered day-to-day with a chest contusion. Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said RB Melvin Gordon didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice due to a foot injury and he’s currently being evaluated. (Jeff Legwold) Denver is naming Greg Penner...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

John Harbaugh may have just found Ravens next Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta (and Ozzie Newsome before him) are masters of the NFL draft. An average Ravens draft just seems to be smarter and better than any other organization’s. After the first Ravens preseason game, it seems like the franchise’s brain trust may have struck again. Fourth-round […] The post John Harbaugh may have just found Ravens next Mark Andrews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Browns Lose Jakeem Grant to Torn Achilles

It was then revealed earlier today that he has a torn Achilles. So, that now means that the Browns are down a receiver and no longer have a kick and a punt returner with him being out for the season. Jakeem Grant started his career off with the Dolphins, and...
Gus Edwards
Corey Clement
NFL

Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'

The ongoing quest to uncover who will be calling offensive plays for the New England Patriots got no closer to a firm answer after the Patriots' first preseason game. Bill Belichick split play-calling duties between senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants. Patricia called plays when Brian Hoyer was under center for the first two series. Then Judge took over when rookie Bailey Zappe entered the game.
NFL

Top 10 players from 2012 NFL Draft class: Russell Wilson ranks No. 2

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Two notable stars from the 2012 NFL Draft class will be revealed in Episode 4 (Nos. 70-61). With that in mind, NFL Network analyst Marc Ross provides his ranking of the top 10 players from that year's crop of rookies, taking into account everything that's happened between that year's draft and today.
Yardbarker

Bills HC Shares An Expected Josh Allen Update

The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a monumental showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That matchup could be a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII given the caliber of players that both teams have. In one of the more intriguing side stories, Von Miller left...
NFL

Bengals plan on moving Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' to exploit defenses in Year 2

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase set a rookie record with 1,455 receiving yards in 2021 while leading the NFL with seven deep receiving TDs. The wideout was a menace on the outside, but the Bengals plan to diversify his portfolio entering Year 2. Wide receiver coach Troy Walters said the club plans to move him to the slot more and even use Chase in a Deebo Samuel-type role out of the backfield.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'

Julio Jones joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just over two weeks ago and is getting up to speed on the new offense. "Everything's coming to me," Jones said Thursday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Broncos 'Taking Care' of Foot Injury to RB Melvin Gordon

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed Wednesday's training camp practice with — and is being evaluated for — a foot injury, head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed. “We’re just taking care of his foot, and we’re making sure he’s good," Hackett told reporters. "He’s another one of those...
DENVER, CO
NFL

Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to wear Matthew Stafford's No. 9 jersey

Matthew Stafford still stands atop the leaderboard for the most relevant passing statistics in Lions history, but he no longer has his number. The No. 9 jersey, made famous in Detroit by Stafford from 2009-2020, has a new assignment: rookie receiver Jameson Williams. The Alabama product officially switched his number...
DETROIT, MI

