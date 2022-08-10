Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Intentional Housing & Communities 8-9-22
Next Step Berks and the Intentional Housing Community Model. Meet the organization’s Founder, Nancy Boyer and Treasurer Wendy Bonn. Hosted by Susan Shelly McGovern. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community...
bctv.org
IM ABLE Presents Accessible Van to Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania (VCOP)
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7PM at the IM ABLE Foundation Headquarters in Wyomissing, PA, the IM ABLE Foundation presented a wheelchair accessible van to the Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania (VCOP) for use in their programming serving veterans with disabilities. VCOP surprised IM ABLE with a donation to help...
bctv.org
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Berks County 8-10-22
On Directo a la Comunidad, Hector Dorta, Jr. talks about the Habitat for Humanity’s Berks County ReStore in Muhlenberg Township with store manager Mark Wallace. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
bctv.org
Schwank, BCPS Announce $100,000 in State Funding for Pardon Project
Wednesday, Sen. Judy Schwank and Berks Connections/Pretrial Services (BCPS) announced that BCPS received $100,000 in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to support the Pardon Project of Berks County. Pardon Projects pair individuals seeking a pardon with trained pardon coaches who guide them through the application process free...
bctv.org
Reading Hospital Names Michelle Trupp, MSN, RN, CEN Chief Operating Officer
Michelle Trupp, MSN, RN, CEN has been named Chief Operating Officer for Reading Hospital, Senior Vice President, Tower Health. In this role, she will focus on several key areas to ensure operational efficiencies and effectiveness, continuous quality improvement, employee and patient satisfaction, and ongoing enhancements in the delivery of care.
bctv.org
Penn State Berks Presents Animal Adventures with Ed Laquidara
Ed Laquidara, founder and curator of Animal Adventures, New England’s largest privately owned animal rescue center of its kind, and his animal friends will visit Penn State Berks at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on the Perkins Student Center Lawn Tent. This event is free and open to the public.
bctv.org
Lebanon VAMC Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Expanded Outpatient Clinic
In a continuing effort to provide world-class care to Veterans of South-Central Pennsylvania, Lebanon VAMC held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the recently expanded and remodeled Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic on August 10, 2022. The remodel is the first phase of a scheduled three-phase plan for the 23,000 sq. ft. space. This first phase renovated 8,500 sq. ft. which includes 18 consultation rooms, one nurse triage station, three group rooms and a new waiting area with check-in space.
bctv.org
Impacting Your Pocketbook: The Cost of Gun Violence 8-9-22
“Impacting Your Pocketbook: The Cost of Gun Violence” is a special program by the League of Women Voters of Berks County, hosted by League member Judith Kraines. Panelists are Charles Barbera, M.D., President and CEO of Reading Hospital; Hank Butler, President of the PA Jewish Coalition; and Carol Lastowka, SE PA Coordinator for CeaseFire PA, a gun violence prevention movement.
bctv.org
GRCA Staffer Appointed to PACP Board of Directors
The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance is pleased to announce the unanimous appointment of Katie Hetherington Cunfer, Director of Government & Community Relations, to the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) Board of Directors. PACP brings together the largest network of local chamber executives and staff in Pennsylvania. Its mission is...
bctv.org
Join Berks County Parks for FREE Summer Concert on Sunday, August 14
Olivet Boys & Girls Club to Host Virtual Concert “Hope For The Holidays”. Enjoy the natural beauty of our parks while enjoying live music during our third installment of the Berks County Parks and Recreation FREE Summer Concert Series on Sunday, August 14! Each concert throughout the summer will include three musical acts at Gring’s Mill Amphitheater, free parking and on-site food trucks – the perfect recipe for a summer day out with the family!
