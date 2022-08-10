ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group

Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts

It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
NFL
NFL Announces Inaugural Class Of Students Participating In 'Diversity In Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative'

The NFL, together with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS), announced the roster of medical students who will participate in the inaugural season of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, which aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine and help to diversify NFL club medical staff.
NFL
NFL

Top 10 players from 2012 NFL Draft class: Russell Wilson ranks No. 2

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Two notable stars from the 2012 NFL Draft class will be revealed in Episode 4 (Nos. 70-61). With that in mind, NFL Network analyst Marc Ross provides his ranking of the top 10 players from that year's crop of rookies, taking into account everything that's happened between that year's draft and today.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Admits He's Been "Surprised" By Drew Lock

Pete Carroll has two quarterbacks - Drew Lock and Geno Smith - vying for the Seahawks' starting position. One appears to be taking a considerable lead. Although Smith will get the start for the Seahawks in their preseason opener this weekend, Carroll is starting to like what he's seeing from Lock.
NFL
NFL

Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'

Julio Jones joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just over two weeks ago and is getting up to speed on the new offense. "Everything's coming to me," Jones said Thursday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."
TAMPA, FL
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 10

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping Jason Kelce will continue his ironman ways to start the 2022 season. When asked Wednesday about Kelce's availability for Week 1, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni referred to the veteran center's current streak of 122 consecutive regular-season games as something that keeps him hopeful. "I don't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

2022 NFL Preseason, Week 1: One thing to watch for from all 32 teams

0-0 6 p.m. ET (NFL Network) | Ford Field (Detroit) This one is easy for the Falcons. Their offensive rookie trio of QB Desmond Ridder, RB Tyler Allgeier and WR Drake London should see plenty of run in this game, as head coach Arthur Smith has said every healthy player will play in the preseason -- much to the delight of fantasy managers out there. All three rookies could get cracks to start this season, with London expected to vie for a starting gig immediately. ... For Detroit, it will be our first look at No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson in a preseason game, so he certainly will be a popular player in this one. But we'll also have eyes peeled on the defenders behind him, too. The Lions have a lot of jobs up for grabs at linebacker and in the secondary. The team seems to love sixth-round LB Malcolm Rodriguez, a kneecap-biter in training.
NFL
NFL

Bears WR N'Keal Harry undergoes surgery, expected to be out eight weeks

N'Keal Harry's fresh start in Chicago is on pause following an ankle injury. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain, per a source informed of the procedure. The surgery is expected to knock Harry out for around...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL

Aaron Rodgers on readying new crop of Packers WRs: 'We're going to be hard on them'

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- At 38 years old, Aaron Rodgers remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He's coming off a season in which he won his fourth NFL MVP award -- and second in a row -- while leading the league with a 111.9 passer rating and tying for the most quarterback wins (13). The big question heading into 2022 is, who's going to be catching his passes?
GREEN BAY, WI

