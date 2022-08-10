0-0 6 p.m. ET (NFL Network) | Ford Field (Detroit) This one is easy for the Falcons. Their offensive rookie trio of QB Desmond Ridder, RB Tyler Allgeier and WR Drake London should see plenty of run in this game, as head coach Arthur Smith has said every healthy player will play in the preseason -- much to the delight of fantasy managers out there. All three rookies could get cracks to start this season, with London expected to vie for a starting gig immediately. ... For Detroit, it will be our first look at No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson in a preseason game, so he certainly will be a popular player in this one. But we'll also have eyes peeled on the defenders behind him, too. The Lions have a lot of jobs up for grabs at linebacker and in the secondary. The team seems to love sixth-round LB Malcolm Rodriguez, a kneecap-biter in training.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO