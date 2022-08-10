ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Vacasa Stock Gains 35% on Q2 Beat

A recovery in travel and tourism is helping Vacasa turn its fortunes around. Wall Street is eyeing triple-digit gains in the stock as well. Shares of vacation rental management platform Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) jumped nearly 35% yesterday on the back of the company’s robust second-quarter showing and upped guidance.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) recently announced its Q2 2022 results. These are the details. Akamai Technologies (AKAM) recently announced its Q2 2022 results. Below are the highlights. — Second quarter revenue of $903 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange. — Security and compute revenue represented...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Cfo Transition#Financial Outlook
pulse2.com

UWM Holdings (UWMC) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights. — Originations of $29.9 billion in 2Q22, compared to $59.2 billion in 2Q21. — Purchase originations...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Apple's durable business, best-in-class cash flow generation, and vast economic moat make it a Warren Buffett staple. Amazon has confronted a series of challenges, but the e-commerce juggernaut is poised for a wonderful bounce back. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Vroom (VRM) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Vroom (VRM) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Vroom (VRM) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. — Ecommerce gross profit per unit of $3,629, up 106%. — SG&A expenses decreased $35.0 million. — Net loss improved from $310.5 million to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

The Trade Desk (TTD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The Trade Desk reported a Q2 EPS of $0.20. And the revenue for the quarter was $377 million. In terms...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks

Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

OptimizeRx (OPRX) Stock: Why It Fell Over 20% Today

The stock price of OptimizeRx (OPRX) fell by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of OptimizeRx (OPRX) fell by over 20% pre-market today. These are the highlights. – Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased 3% to $14.0 million, from $13.6 million as compared to...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Luminar Technologies (LAZR) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Key Q2 2022 Financials:. Luminar exceeded its financial expectations and maintains a strong balance sheet for accelerating business growth and reaching positive...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

3D Systems (DDD) Stock: Why It Fell 14.95% Today

The stock price of 3D Systems (DDD) fell by 14.95% today. This is why. The stock price of 3D Systems (DDD) fell by 14.95% today. Investors responded negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, 3D Systems reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.07), which was $0.07 lower...
STOCKS

