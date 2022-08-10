Read full article on original website
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbia, Missouri
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Columbia, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Questions remain about enforcement of new street sleeping ban
A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public or risk having their communities lose state money for homeless programs. But to date, local officials have received no guidance about how enforcement will be handled or measured. The relevant provisions...
More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability
Even in metropolitan areas, such as Columbia, access is not always reliable. The post More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia officials: current Boone County fair plan is win-win for everyone
Columbia Parks and Recreation has designated 29 acres for the Boone County Fair for a permanent location. The decision is being praised by residents in the city and Boone County. Columbia acting deputy city manager Mike Griggs says it’s a win-win for the city, county and the fair board.
MISSOURIANS CAN SEARCH FOR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AT MISSOURI STATE FAIR
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missourians to search for Unclaimed Property while visiting the State Fair. Beginning August 11, visitors to the Missouri State Fair can stop by the Unclaimed Property booth in the Mathewson Exhibition Center to search for and submit a claim for their Unclaimed Property. The booth is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day of the Fair.
Downtown Columbia’s Wabash station would no longer shelter homeless residents, under proposed budget
Monday (August 15) evening will be your first opportunity to testify about the Columbia city manager’s proposed $506-million proposed budget. De’Carlon Seewood’s budget proposes contracting with a provider to use a location for the homeless other than the Wabash station. “We’re still trying to determine. But we...
MU Health Care to open Mexico urgent care clinic next week
MU Health Care plans to open an urgent care clinic next week in Mexico, Missouri, a community left with fewer health care options after the closure of a hospital in the spring. The post MU Health Care to open Mexico urgent care clinic next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Some Columbia Public Schools sports teams asking for drivers for athletic events
Some Columbia Public Schools sports teams are asking for help to get kids to and from athletic events this year. The post Some Columbia Public Schools sports teams asking for drivers for athletic events appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
City announces three finalists for fire chief position
Three candidates have been selected to take over the fire chief position for the Columbia Fire Department, according to a news release from the city Monday. The three candidates are Clayton Farr, Jr., Brian Dunn and Christopher Riley.
State-of-the-art jail and justice center set to open in Callaway County
A bigger jail with state-of-the-art technology is on track to open in Fulton at the end of October, and a justice center with additional courtrooms and administrative offices is targeted for completion before the end of the year. The new jail, which is an addition to the existing facility, will...
Expansion is underway at Columbia’s Logboat Brewing
The second phase of Columbia’s popular Logboat Brewing’s expansion is underway. Logboat is located on Fay street, near College. Our Zimmer ‘Inside Columbia” magazine reports Logboat is prepping the east yard for new production space. The magazine reports the expansion will provide new production space to efficiently keep beer in stock, expand packaging sizes and potentially open more distribution across Missouri.
Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving
One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
New Luxury Condominium Development Under Construction at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. — A new luxury condo community is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks. Here, the developers say they are focused on quality over quantity. Already under construction, Havens at Four Seasons, located in the Village of Four Seasons, is a small, upscale complex with luxury amenities that craft a resort-style experience. With only 39 units, some of which are already sold, availability is limited. Choose from 3 or 4-bedroom plans or one of the eight penthouse suites. The starting price is $579,000.
Boone County House candidate files ethics complaint against opponent; opponent says he reported limited activity
The Democratic candidate for the 50th House District has filed a campaign finance complaint against his Republican opponent, his campaign said in a news release Monday. The post Boone County House candidate files ethics complaint against opponent; opponent says he reported limited activity appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Burglars cut hole in side of Ashland pharmacy building
Ashland police are looking for the people responsible for cutting a hole in the wall of a pharmacy to get inside early Thursday. The post Burglars cut hole in side of Ashland pharmacy building appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Meet a farmer whose business is really popping (LISTEN)
Gavin Spoor is a first-generation farmer in Martinsburg, Missouri who is living his lifelong dream. The 25-year old Mizzou grad has built Spoor Farms into a successful popcorn company that grows and sells popcorn online and in stores across Mid-Missouri. He’s also taken his passion for popcorn to social media, where his TikTok followers have topped 100,000+. Gavin joined Show Me Today to talk about the science and his love for growing popcorn. Why don’t you “pop” on and listen?
Nick’s True Value Hardware Is Lake Of The Ozarks’ New Source For Contractors & DIYers
From fixing a leaky faucet to building a new house, a trusted home-town hardware store is essential for any home project. And with the grand opening of Nick’s True Value Hardware, this Thursday in Osage Beach, the Lake of the Ozarks has an excellent, new resource for any household (or boat-side!) project: ideal for contractors and DIY’ers alike.
Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair
Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
JCMO Police hunt for non – custodial dad
A man is accused of taking his 3 – year old daughter from a Jefferson City daycare. The child went missing last week when Thomas Chee picked her up. The mother couldn’t get a hold of him. Law officers tracked Chee’s cellphone to Nebraska. They think he’s headed to California state to visit his mother.
No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire
No one was home when a house caught fire in west Jefferson City on Wednesday, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. The post No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
