ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gladstonedispatch.com

Questions remain about enforcement of new street sleeping ban

A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public or risk having their communities lose state money for homeless programs. But to date, local officials have received no guidance about how enforcement will be handled or measured. The relevant provisions...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Health
City
Jefferson City, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURIANS CAN SEARCH FOR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AT MISSOURI STATE FAIR

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missourians to search for Unclaimed Property while visiting the State Fair. Beginning August 11, visitors to the Missouri State Fair can stop by the Unclaimed Property booth in the Mathewson Exhibition Center to search for and submit a claim for their Unclaimed Property. The booth is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day of the Fair.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Stacker
Columbia Missourian

City announces three finalists for fire chief position

Three candidates have been selected to take over the fire chief position for the Columbia Fire Department, according to a news release from the city Monday. The three candidates are Clayton Farr, Jr., Brian Dunn and Christopher Riley.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Expansion is underway at Columbia’s Logboat Brewing

The second phase of Columbia’s popular Logboat Brewing’s expansion is underway. Logboat is located on Fay street, near College. Our Zimmer ‘Inside Columbia” magazine reports Logboat is prepping the east yard for new production space. The magazine reports the expansion will provide new production space to efficiently keep beer in stock, expand packaging sizes and potentially open more distribution across Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
firesideguard.com

Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving

One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
CENTRALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
lakeexpo.com

New Luxury Condominium Development Under Construction at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. — A new luxury condo community is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks. Here, the developers say they are focused on quality over quantity. Already under construction, Havens at Four Seasons, located in the Village of Four Seasons, is a small, upscale complex with luxury amenities that craft a resort-style experience. With only 39 units, some of which are already sold, availability is limited. Choose from 3 or 4-bedroom plans or one of the eight penthouse suites. The starting price is $579,000.
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
Missourinet

Meet a farmer whose business is really popping (LISTEN)

Gavin Spoor is a first-generation farmer in Martinsburg, Missouri who is living his lifelong dream. The 25-year old Mizzou grad has built Spoor Farms into a successful popcorn company that grows and sells popcorn online and in stores across Mid-Missouri. He’s also taken his passion for popcorn to social media, where his TikTok followers have topped 100,000+. Gavin joined Show Me Today to talk about the science and his love for growing popcorn. Why don’t you “pop” on and listen?
MARTINSBURG, MO
939theeagle.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair

Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

JCMO Police hunt for non – custodial dad

A man is accused of taking his 3 – year old daughter from a Jefferson City daycare. The child went missing last week when Thomas Chee picked her up. The mother couldn’t get a hold of him. Law officers tracked Chee’s cellphone to Nebraska. They think he’s headed to California state to visit his mother.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy