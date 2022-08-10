Read full article on original website
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmersCJ CoombsRea, MO
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interestCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the Pony Express history of 'fast mail'CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days
State health officials faced tough questions Wednesday from the board overseeing Missouri’s Medicaid program — with a focus on the persistently long wait times for applicants and heightened federal scrutiny of the program. The post Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days appeared first on Missouri Independent.
How the Foreclosure Rate in Missouri Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Feds intervene as wait times for Missouri Medicaid surpass 100 days
JEFFERSON CITY — Waiting times for low-income Missourians seeking government-funded health insurance have gotten so long the federal government has had to step in to help. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a plan July 11 to assist the state in reducing application processing times for the state’s expanded Medicaid program. Those wait times have stretched to more than 100 days.
Questions remain about enforcement of new street sleeping ban
A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public or risk having their communities lose state money for homeless programs. But to date, local officials have received no guidance about how enforcement will be handled or measured. The relevant provisions...
Missouri company pays $1 million related to federal embezzlement and bribery investigation
A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million in forfeiture to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement, which acknowledges the criminal conduct of two former executives who are involved in a related criminal investigation. “Company owners and executives abused their leadership positions in an unrelated...
IRS gives filing leeway to some Missourians in flooded counties
(The Center Square) – Victims of storms and floods in Montgomery, St. Charles and St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis now have until Nov. 15, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced. “This relief is...
Here’s How To Save Cash at the Missouri State Fair
If it wasn't the $13.00 I paid for nachos and a corn dog. Or $10.00 for a Bud Light in the grandstand. Or the $17.50 ribeye sandwich and Diet Pepsi at the Beef House I'm not sure I'd be writing this article about how you can save some cash at the fair.
More Missouri districts could adopt 4-day school week to combat staff shortages
The four-day school week is gaining traction across the country, including Missouri, where 25% of the state's districts have it in place.
Independence School District could consider four-day school week as trend grows
LATHROP, Mo. — A major school district in the Kansas City metro could be considering a four-day school week. On Tuesday night, the Independence Board of Education could take the first step toward looking at how a shorter week would work. There's an item on the meeting agenda asking...
Marijuana legalization in Missouri raises questions about cannabis banking
Missouri's recreational adult marijuana use ballot measure could expand the demand for marijuana products by a lot if the pool of potential customers vastly expands.
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
St. Charles airport officials mull next step after Gov. Parson nixes special funding
JEFFERSON CITY — St. Charles County officials are reassessing plans to better protect the county-owned airport from flooding after Gov. Mike Parson cut funding for the project out of the state budget. At the request of Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, budget writers inserted $3 million into the state’s...
Senator proposes families receive hundreds each month
photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) How would an additional $300 dollars per month for each child you have sound to you right now? That would mean up to $3,600 per year per child. And that's exactly what Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont proposed recently on the senate floor.
Stimulus update: $1,800 could hit Texas residents' bank accounts.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus update is coming that more than $1,800 could hit eligible Texas state residents' bank accounts. This payment provides some relief to residents facing one of the major inflation surges seen in the last 40 years.
Utilities in Nebraska, Missouri delay coal power plant closures, mirroring nationwide trend
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026.
Missouri’s recreational marijuana ballot issue is about more than just legalizing pot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It will now be up to voters in November to decide if recreational marijuana will be legalized in Missouri. But the issue also has implications for people who have marijuana-related criminal records. Legal Missouri 2022, the campaign backing the ballot measure, collected more than 214,000 verified...
Missouri to invest $100 million in electric vehicle charging stations
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri transportation officials are preparing to spend more than $100 million on electric vehicle charging stations as part of a national plan to boost the number of battery-powered cars and trucks on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation recently submitted a draft report to the...
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement regarding an incident at a Lee’s Summit water park. A family said they were denied entry at the last minute despite planning a party a month beforehand. That family claims it was because of racial reasons.
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
