Read full article on original website
Related
Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK
A look at the real-life beef between WWE legends Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Shawn Michaels. The post Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Reveals His Original Ring Name
Goldberg is a name that’s known to millions of wrestling fans all over the world and it didn’t take long for Bill Goldberg to become one of the top stars in the company after he started appearing on WCW programming. Things have certainly turned out alright for Goldberg,...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planned To Ruin Current Champion Before Regime Change
What a difference a month makes. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE over the last several weeks and those changes have had quite the impact on the company. The new regime in charge of the company has caused everything else to be shaken up as well and now we have an idea of just how different things might have been for one wrestler had the old guard stuck around.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
stillrealtous.com
Another WWE Star Expected To Get A Name Change
Name changes have become quite common in WWE over the last few years with some stars taking on new names and others having their names shortened to one word. Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza had their names shortened to Humberto and Angel last year when they came together to form the Los Lotharios tag team, but Angel recently indicated on Twitter that he would be adding Garza back to his name.
stillrealtous.com
AJ Styles Says Working With Current WWE Star Took Years Off His Career
For most of his WWE run so far AJ Styles has been working as a singles competitor, but he found success with Omos when they won the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37. AJ Styles and Omos have since gone their separate ways, but Styles reflected on their time together during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, and he also explained why teaming with Omos took years off his life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Was Reportedly Released For Being A Heat Magnet
The last few years have been chaotic for the WWE roster due to the mass releases as it seemed that no one was safe. Fans have seen some surprising names get released and all four members of Hit Row were cut last year shortly after they were called up to the WWE main roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hints At Injury Recovery Timeline At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
WWE fans have been clamoring for a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey since 2019, when their confrontation at Wrestlemania 35 was turned into a triple threat that included Charlotte Flair. After that, between Rousey's departure and Lynch's maternity leave, the wait got longer, until Lynch finally returned at SummerSlam 2021 and Rousey followed suit in January, winning the Royal Rumble. But despite the fact that Lynch was "Raw" Women's Champion at the time, Rousey chose to challenge Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship — Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE had decided against Lynch vs. Rousey for WrestleMania 38, opting instead to build up anticipation for their eventual clash a year later.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE
Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition. "The challenge would...
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Thinking About It: WWE Locker Room Suspects Huge Event Is Coming
They would know best. We are in a rapidly changing time in WWE as everything is moving all over the place. There is even a new boss in the company as Vince McMahon is out and a mixture of names is running the show. Those changes have impacted the wrestlers as well as several new names have popped up. Now some of those names might be going elsewhere, at least according to some people in WWE.
411mania.com
Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Impact Emergence
We have new Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Impact Emergence. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Friday’s show in order to capture the championships. The finish came when Rosemary tried to mist Green but hit Valkyrie instead, which led to a double suplex on Rosemary for the win.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
You never know who might show up on AEW programming, and this week Parker Boudreaux defeated Sonny Kiss on Rampage in a quick match. Following the show Tony Khan confirmed that Parker Boudreaux has signed with the company when he posted the following on Twitter:. “After a win in his...
Heavyweight great announces his retirement from boxing
The greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation is saying goodbye. Two-time world champion Tyson Fury made an announcement on Friday, which was his 34th birthday. Fury revealed that he was retiring from boxing. Nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” the British fighter Fury calls it quits with an undefeated 32-0-1 record. He...
wrestlingrumors.net
Triple Threat: Popular Stable Makes Surprise SmackDown Return
They’re back too. There have been a lot of fresh stars popping up in WWE as of late but most of them have been people you have seen before. This has mainly been due to Triple H taking over as head of talent relations and head of creative, as he is able to bring some of his favorites back. Now he has done so again, as three names made their return this week on SmackDown.
wrestlingrumors.net
KB’s Review: SLOW DOWN!
As has been the case more than once lately, I had an idea for something to talk about but it was changed due to an update that happened during the week. That has a tendency to make things more interesting and that was the case again, which gave me a bit more to go on. This week it has to do with AEW, as believe it or not, they are adding in something to their already packed plate.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Pulled From Live Events
Wrestlers always put their bodies on the line to entertain the fans, but Drew McIntyre is one name that won’t be performing for the fans this weekend as he was pulled from live events. According to PWInsider, McIntyre was pulled from the live events because he is currently dealing...
Comments / 0