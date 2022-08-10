ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

The Biden Administration Defends the Federal Ban on Gun Possession by Medical Marijuana Users

The Biden administration yesterday urged a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the ban on gun possession by medical marijuana users, saying that law is consistent with a long tradition of firearm regulation in the United States. Furthermore, the Justice Department says, that prohibition makes perfect sense because marijuana use impairs the ability to handle guns responsibly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Court Upholds N.C. Statute That Criminalizes Knowingly/Recklessly Libelous Statements About Candidates

Grimmett v. Costa, decided today by Judge Catherine Eagles (M.D.N.C.), refused to issue a preliminary injunction against a N.C. statute that makes it a misdemeanor. [f]or any person to publish or cause to be circulated derogatory reports with reference to any candidate in any primary or election, knowing such report to be false or in reckless disregard of its truth or falsity, when such report is calculated or intended to affect the chances of such candidate for nomination or election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Opinion | The Supreme Court Wants to End the Separation of Church and State

Kimberly Wehle is a visiting professor at the American University Washington College of Law. Many legal scholars in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s radical decision to reverse Roe v. Wade have focused on the dangerous implications of the court’s centuries-old worldview on protections for things such as same-sex marriage and contraception. This concern is real, but there is another issue with equally grave constitutional consequences, one that portends the emergence of a foundational alteration of American government itself.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugene Volokh
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Private Employees
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming abortion ban blocked

Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Reason.com

The 'Motherfucker' Who Enraged Beto O'Rourke Laughed at His Claims About the Rifles He Wants To Confiscate

"Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15," Beto O'Rourke famously declared during a 2019 Democratic presidential debate. That line, which immediately appeared on T-shirts sold by the former Texas congressman's campaign, was designed to energize anti-gun Democrats. But it simultaneously gave ammunition to Republicans by contradicting a long history of assurances from Democratic politicians (including O'Rourke) that their support for gun control did not mean they were bent on confiscating firearms from law-abiding Americans.
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Vice

FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime, as the renowned author of “The Satanic Verses” remained hospitalized with serious injuries. An attorney for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment in western New York. The suspect appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him. A judge ordered him held without bail after District Attorney Jason Schmidt told her Matar took steps to purposely put himself in position to harm Rushdie, getting an advance pass to the event where the author was speaking and arriving a day early bearing a fake ID. “This was a targeted, unprovoked, preplanned attack on Mr. Rushdie,” Schmidt said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

'We have no choice': California Republican says public must prioritize unity and strength

People must set aside vitriol and come together to preserve the strength of the nation , Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) said at the Reagan Library in California on Tuesday. Garcia urged everyone, regardless of party, to shelve petty grievances to discuss their differences and pursue a true "America First" worldview, saying the choice to fight for the more perfect union the founders intended isn't a choice at all but a necessity. He spoke as part of the Reagan Foundation's "Time for Choosing" speaker series, named for President Ronald Reagan's 1964 speech of the same name.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Jews, Muslims and others say Roe vs. Wade reversal threatens their religious freedom

For 25 years Rabbi Barry Silver has served as the spiritual leader of L’Dor Va-Dor, a progressive synagogue in Boynton Beach, Fla. Like most congregational rabbis, he offers a Jewish perspective on major life events, giving weekly sermons, performing weddings, funerals and baby namings, and occasionally counseling congregants wrestling with whether to have an abortion.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CNN

Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened

Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
KANSAS STATE
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy