Related
The Biden Administration Defends the Federal Ban on Gun Possession by Medical Marijuana Users
The Biden administration yesterday urged a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the ban on gun possession by medical marijuana users, saying that law is consistent with a long tradition of firearm regulation in the United States. Furthermore, the Justice Department says, that prohibition makes perfect sense because marijuana use impairs the ability to handle guns responsibly.
After the fall of Roe, Republican pursuit of abortion bans appears to falter
The stunning defeat of the Kansas referendum and internal divisions have undercut an all-out assault on reproductive rights
Court Upholds N.C. Statute That Criminalizes Knowingly/Recklessly Libelous Statements About Candidates
Grimmett v. Costa, decided today by Judge Catherine Eagles (M.D.N.C.), refused to issue a preliminary injunction against a N.C. statute that makes it a misdemeanor. [f]or any person to publish or cause to be circulated derogatory reports with reference to any candidate in any primary or election, knowing such report to be false or in reckless disregard of its truth or falsity, when such report is calculated or intended to affect the chances of such candidate for nomination or election.
POLITICO
Opinion | The Supreme Court Wants to End the Separation of Church and State
Kimberly Wehle is a visiting professor at the American University Washington College of Law. Many legal scholars in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s radical decision to reverse Roe v. Wade have focused on the dangerous implications of the court’s centuries-old worldview on protections for things such as same-sex marriage and contraception. This concern is real, but there is another issue with equally grave constitutional consequences, one that portends the emergence of a foundational alteration of American government itself.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Justice Kagan gives pointed warning about the 'legitimacy' of the court, seemingly calling out justices with 'political social preferences'
SCOTUS Justice Elena Kagan opened up about the public perception of the Supreme Court on Thursday. She said that "partisan" justices harm the legitimacy of the court, according to The Washington Post. Only a quarter of Americans have confidence in the SCOTUS, according to a June 2022 Gallup Poll.
Ron DeSantis Oversteps His Authority by Suspending Tampa's Elected Prosecutor
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues his culture war campaign against abortion providers and members of the LGBT community, prosecutors who choose to defy the governor's edicts may soon find themselves out of a job. Last Thursday, DeSantis signed an executive order suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, a...
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
The 'Motherfucker' Who Enraged Beto O'Rourke Laughed at His Claims About the Rifles He Wants To Confiscate
"Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15," Beto O'Rourke famously declared during a 2019 Democratic presidential debate. That line, which immediately appeared on T-shirts sold by the former Texas congressman's campaign, was designed to energize anti-gun Democrats. But it simultaneously gave ammunition to Republicans by contradicting a long history of assurances from Democratic politicians (including O'Rourke) that their support for gun control did not mean they were bent on confiscating firearms from law-abiding Americans.
Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024
Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Justice Kagan wrote "Now Congress will have to fix a statute this Court has broken."
I'll forgive you if you did not read Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan v. DaVita Inc. It came out on June 21, the same day as Carson v. Makin, two days before Bruen, and three days before Dobbs. I didn't get to the case till July 12. I read everything so you don't have to. You're welcome.
FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime, as the renowned author of “The Satanic Verses” remained hospitalized with serious injuries. An attorney for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment in western New York. The suspect appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him. A judge ordered him held without bail after District Attorney Jason Schmidt told her Matar took steps to purposely put himself in position to harm Rushdie, getting an advance pass to the event where the author was speaking and arriving a day early bearing a fake ID. “This was a targeted, unprovoked, preplanned attack on Mr. Rushdie,” Schmidt said.
Washington Examiner
'We have no choice': California Republican says public must prioritize unity and strength
People must set aside vitriol and come together to preserve the strength of the nation , Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) said at the Reagan Library in California on Tuesday. Garcia urged everyone, regardless of party, to shelve petty grievances to discuss their differences and pursue a true "America First" worldview, saying the choice to fight for the more perfect union the founders intended isn't a choice at all but a necessity. He spoke as part of the Reagan Foundation's "Time for Choosing" speaker series, named for President Ronald Reagan's 1964 speech of the same name.
Jews, Muslims and others say Roe vs. Wade reversal threatens their religious freedom
For 25 years Rabbi Barry Silver has served as the spiritual leader of L’Dor Va-Dor, a progressive synagogue in Boynton Beach, Fla. Like most congregational rabbis, he offers a Jewish perspective on major life events, giving weekly sermons, performing weddings, funerals and baby namings, and occasionally counseling congregants wrestling with whether to have an abortion.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened
Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
Reason.com
