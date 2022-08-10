You can feel the increase in humidity tonight. It’s almost “muggy” by our standards. A southwesterly flow is bringing warm, moist and unstable air into the region, and we’ve already had some strong thunderstorms. The thunderstorms have mainly impacted the Palouse so far. However, those storms are moving northeast. Don’t be surprised if you have some thunder at your house tonight. The storms are bringing cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and blowing dust.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO