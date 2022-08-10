ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Crews respond to 4 acre brush fire off Cheney Plaza and Luke Road

CHENEY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) #3 responded to a brush fire off Cheney Plaza Road and Luke Road on Thursday. According to SCFD #3 Battalion Chief Alex Turner, the fire is burning 4.5 acres with no immediate threats to structures, people or animals at this time. Turner...
CHENEY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
City
Palouse, WA
Pullman, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Cougar, WA
Pullman, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
KHQ Right Now

Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney now 100% contained

CHENEY, Wash. - The Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney is now 100% contained, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management team. Last Updated: Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. The Williams Lake Fire is 65% contained and all evacuations have been lifted as of Monday morning, according to...
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Cheney man's cows go missing in Williams Lake fire

CHENEY, Idaho - The aftermath of the Williams Lake Fire is starting to appear. Longtime Cheney resident, Kenneth Brown, thankfully did not lose his house in the fire, although his cows have gone missing. “He said you’ve got to leave now, he said that fire is on top of you,”...
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

'Sharp' Cougar passing game flashes entertaining potential: Notes and observations from Day 8 of Washington State fall camp

PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 fall camp practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the eighth day of fall camp in Pullman.
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#A Little Bit#Cougs#The Final Countdown#Food Drink#Iconic Pullman Bar
KXLY

Isolated thunderstorms moving through the region this evening – Kris

You can feel the increase in humidity tonight. It’s almost “muggy” by our standards. A southwesterly flow is bringing warm, moist and unstable air into the region, and we’ve already had some strong thunderstorms. The thunderstorms have mainly impacted the Palouse so far. However, those storms are moving northeast. Don’t be surprised if you have some thunder at your house tonight. The storms are bringing cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and blowing dust.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Cougars test their two-minute offense during light practice: Notes and observations from Day 7 of Washington State fall camp

PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 fall camp practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the seventh day of fall camp in Pullman.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street

CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
CLARKSTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy