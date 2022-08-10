Read full article on original website
Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
Idaho football shows its ability to rush the passer during preseason scrimmage
MOSCOW, Idaho – Following the first scrimmage of the preseason Thursday, the Idaho Vandals are not where they want to be when they meet Washington State in the season opener for both teams Sept. 3. Maybe they can’t even see it yet, but at least they have an idea...
Crews respond to 4 acre brush fire off Cheney Plaza and Luke Road
CHENEY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) #3 responded to a brush fire off Cheney Plaza Road and Luke Road on Thursday. According to SCFD #3 Battalion Chief Alex Turner, the fire is burning 4.5 acres with no immediate threats to structures, people or animals at this time. Turner...
Humane Society of the Palouse to Offer Fully Waived and Half-Priced Adoption Fees During 'Clear the Shelters' Pet Adoption Event
MOSCOW - During the week of August 22-27, the Humane Society of the Palouse will once again take part in the 'Clear the Shelters' pet adoption event! On these days, the Humane Society of the Palouse will offer fully waived and half-priced adoption fees. The Clear the Shelters ped adoption...
Level 1 evacuations in place for Martin Fire burning 13 miles south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Level 1 (get set) evacuations are in place for the 44 acre Martin Fire burning around Bonnie Lake 13 miles south of Cheney. Western boundary, all homes along Long Road from Rock Lake to the southern border across the Blackman Road. Eastern border running along Texas Ferry...
Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney now 100% contained
CHENEY, Wash. - The Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney is now 100% contained, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management team. Last Updated: Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. The Williams Lake Fire is 65% contained and all evacuations have been lifted as of Monday morning, according to...
Cheney man's cows go missing in Williams Lake fire
CHENEY, Idaho - The aftermath of the Williams Lake Fire is starting to appear. Longtime Cheney resident, Kenneth Brown, thankfully did not lose his house in the fire, although his cows have gone missing. “He said you’ve got to leave now, he said that fire is on top of you,”...
'Sharp' Cougar passing game flashes entertaining potential: Notes and observations from Day 8 of Washington State fall camp
PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 fall camp practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the eighth day of fall camp in Pullman.
Level 1 evacuations issued for homes near fire burning around Bonnie Lake
CHENEY, Wash. — Level 1 evacuations – meaning get ready to leave – are in place for people living by a wildfire burning near Cheney. The fire is burning around Bonnie Lake. Evacuations are in place for all homes within the perimeter of Long Rd from Rock Lake south across Blackman Rd, to the east along Texas Ferry and to...
Isolated thunderstorms moving through the region this evening – Kris
You can feel the increase in humidity tonight. It’s almost “muggy” by our standards. A southwesterly flow is bringing warm, moist and unstable air into the region, and we’ve already had some strong thunderstorms. The thunderstorms have mainly impacted the Palouse so far. However, those storms are moving northeast. Don’t be surprised if you have some thunder at your house tonight. The storms are bringing cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and blowing dust.
Pullman apartment complex delays opening, still charging WSU students for rent
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's easy to understand why Damien Sarrazolla was excited to sign a lease at the Aspen Heights Apartments. They're brand new and close to campus. "My mom commented and she was like it looks like a place I'll actually feel comfortable visiting you in," Damien said. "So, I was really excited to move in, it looked nice and new."
Cougars test their two-minute offense during light practice: Notes and observations from Day 7 of Washington State fall camp
PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 fall camp practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the seventh day of fall camp in Pullman.
Andy, Believed to be the Oldest Great Dane Rescued from Hoarding Case in Lewiston, Suffering from Neurological Issues
LEWISTON - One of the Great Danes involved in the recent hoarding case in Lewiston isn't doing so great. Andy, who is believed to be the patriarch (oldest) of the family, is currently suffering from neurological issues that appear to have gone untreated over the years, making it difficult for him to walk.
24 Hour RV Parking Limit is Working, Clarkston Now Plans to Limit Automobile Parking Time
CLARKSTON - In June, the Clarkston City Council voted to limit stationary trailer, camper, motor home, or boat parking on public right-of-ways to no more than 24 consecutive hours. The ordinance allows property owners to park their RV’s and Trailers directly in front of their own residence for a period not to exceed 72 hours.
Several WSU Police Command Staff Retire Following Initiation of Disciplinary Action
PULLMAN - The top-ranking members of the WSU Pullman Police Department’s command staff are retiring following initiation of disciplinary action for failing to advise university leadership of a 2020 departmental investigation involving an officer alleged to have engaged in sexual activities while on duty. Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant...
Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street
CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Spokane County Friday morning
SPOKANE Co., Wash. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Spangle, Freeman and Plaza in Washington. These areas could see hail the size of half dollars and winds up to 50 miles per hour. The warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday morning.
State AG: Former WSU football coach Nick Rolovich files $25 million wrongful firing claim
Former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich filed a $25 million tort claim in April against the university, alleging he was wrongfully terminated last year after failing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Rolovich was fired by the university in October after WSU denied his request...
