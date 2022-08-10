Read full article on original website
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planned To Ruin Current Champion Before Regime Change
What a difference a month makes. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE over the last several weeks and those changes have had quite the impact on the company. The new regime in charge of the company has caused everything else to be shaken up as well and now we have an idea of just how different things might have been for one wrestler had the old guard stuck around.
Triple Threat: Popular Stable Makes Surprise SmackDown Return
They’re back too. There have been a lot of fresh stars popping up in WWE as of late but most of them have been people you have seen before. This has mainly been due to Triple H taking over as head of talent relations and head of creative, as he is able to bring some of his favorites back. Now he has done so again, as three names made their return this week on SmackDown.
To The Other Side: Stunning Turn Follows AEW Rampage Main Event
As the wrestler turns. There are all kinds of wrestlers on the AEW roster and that allows for a lot of different combinations. At the same time, it can lead to some issues as it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. Sometimes a wrestler falls a bit by the wayside, but now one of them has gotten back on television after a lengthy absence. It just might not have been as you were expecting.
They’re Thinking About It: WWE Locker Room Suspects Huge Event Is Coming
They would know best. We are in a rapidly changing time in WWE as everything is moving all over the place. There is even a new boss in the company as Vince McMahon is out and a mixture of names is running the show. Those changes have impacted the wrestlers as well as several new names have popped up. Now some of those names might be going elsewhere, at least according to some people in WWE.
KB’s Review: SLOW DOWN!
As has been the case more than once lately, I had an idea for something to talk about but it was changed due to an update that happened during the week. That has a tendency to make things more interesting and that was the case again, which gave me a bit more to go on. This week it has to do with AEW, as believe it or not, they are adding in something to their already packed plate.
Oh No: AEW Star Reveals Horrible Injury, Needs Major Surgery
That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them can be absolutely awful. You never know how bad something is when you first see it and then the question becomes how long someone is going to be out of action. That is the case again with an AEW star and unfortunately the reality seems to be quite the long layoff for her recovery.
Impact Wrestling Results – August 11, 2022
Location: Old Paristown Hall, Louisville, Kentucky. It’s the night before Emergence and that means it is time for the big final push towards the show. That could make for a good episode, as we might be seeing some Emergence build, plus some time for the people who don’t usually get the chance to shine. Oh and a contract signing, just because. Let’s get to it.
Big Ouch: Top WWE Star Suffers Injury, Missing Weekend Live Events
That could get worse. There are all kinds of injuries that you can see in wrestling and some of them can be quite serious. In addition to the injuries that happen in the blink of an eye, there are also injuries that build up over time and cause issues down the line. Those can be bigger problems than others and unfortunately that seems to be the case for a top WWE star at the moment.
Bray Wyatt Rumored For Possible WWE Return, Details About Bad Relationship With Vince McMahon
Y’all come back now? We are in a different world in WWE these days, as Vince McMahon is out of power after about forty years of running the company. As a result, several wrestlers have already made their return to the company, which has reset a lot of things about the television shows. That seems like a possibility with a big star, but now we know a lot more about how bad things got with him before.
REVIEW: Glory Pro Wrestling – Cemetery Gates: When Missouri Goes To Dallas (Full Show FREE)
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
He Did It: Former WWE Writer Reveals Surprising Original Plan For “Who Ran Over Austin”
They had a special plan. There have been countless storylines throughout WWE’s history but only a handful of them are memorable. Oftentimes they are tied together to a special or important moment and then there are all kinds of way to go with it. One of the most interesting ways is a whodunit, and it turns out that one of the most famous in company history originally had a very different way to go.
He’s Working On It: Encouraging Health News On Injured AEW Star
It might be a bit. One of the worst things to happen to a wrestling storyline is an injury. Ignoring the far more important health aspect, a story can be wiped out if one of the people involved gets hurt in some way. That is something you never want to see happen but no angle is immune. It has happened to a big name in AEW, but now things seem to be getting better.
There’s No Rush: Update On Possible Roman Reigns vs. Karrion Kross Match
Mark your calendars. Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for just shy of two years and there is a chance that he could hold the title for a log longer to come. Reigns has cleaned out the list of available challengers and very few wrestlers are realistic threats to take the title from him. Some new stars might help things out a bit and that is the case again with a returning name. However, there is the matter of when the match will take place.
Tis The Season: WWE Reveals First WrestleMania 39 Names
We have a lineup! Summerslam is out of the way and that means WWE is going to start coming around the home stretch for the rest of the year. That means the Road To WrestleMania is not that far off and WWE should already have some plans for the show. It seems that might be the case, as the company is already advertising several names for the big event.
Very Positive Sign For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Status During His Absence
He might have a future. Back at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes made a surprise return to WWE after several years away from the company. Rhodes, fresh back from AEW, was instantly turned into a major star and now the question becomes how far he can go in the company. However, Rhodes is currently out of action with a torn pectoral muscle, but he is doing well in a few different areas.
To The Other Side: AEW Signs Surprising Former WWE Name
He’s a crossover star. WWE has dominated the wrestling world for a very long time now and there is nothing to suggest that is going to be changing anytime soon. However, there is now another promotion on the national stage with the rise of AEW. That has created more of a battle for talent and that was on display again this week, as AEW signed another former WWE star.
SmackDown Results – August 12, 2022
It’s time for a title match as Gunther is defending the Intercontinental Title against Shinsuke Nakamura. What matters here is that they are treating the title like it matters and that is more than you could say about most WWE shows for a long time. Other than that, we are probably going to get more about the returning Karrion Kross so let’s get to it.
Uh Oh: Weekly WWE Show Gets Bad News About Its Future
One down? WWE offers a lot of wrestling content in any given week, with a show every day of the week save for Wednesday. That means there is a lot of material to cover and WWE has the roster depth to make it work. The company has several different brands with their own shows, but now it seems that one of them might be on borrowed time, or at least in for a major change.
