Central Texas parents raising concerns about school portables and safety
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Temporary buildings are creating safety concerns for Round Rock ISD students, parents and teachers. At a school board meeting on July 28, they expressed the issue to trustees. A student said that "with portable schools, we're easily exposed to various amounts of situations." One parent...
SUVEY RESULTS: As Austin ISD prepares to head back to school, one parent discusses safety concerns
AUSTIN, Texas — The school year begins in Austin ISD on Monday, and many parents who participated in a KVUE survey have said safety is a top priority. One family getting ready for the school year on Monday is the Bradley family. Samantha Bradley will be heading into her junior year of high school.
'As teachers, we're really hopeful': Austin teachers share thoughts, feelings on returning to class this fall
AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers and students have gone through a lot in the past couple of years with the pandemic, and most recently, the tragedy in Uvalde that now has everyone thinking about safety in schools. Kari Johnston, Tonia Mathews, and Amy Toulouse are all Austin ISD educators gearing...
Thomas J. Henry, TEXAS YES distribute school supplies
AUSTIN, Texas — Philanthropist and personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry distributed school supplies alongside nonprofit TEXAS YES at Del Valle ISD's Hillcrest Elementary School Friday morning. The event, which ran from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., stems from TEXAS YES's Box of Dreams program. The initiative gifts Title 1...
Registration now open for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup
AUSTIN, Texas — Registration is now open for the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The most recent lake cleanup was held in April, during which more than 350 volunteers removed 423 bags of trash from the lake, as well as many large pieces of Styrofoam and wood.
Hays, Caldwell and Mason counties sitting at 'high' COVID-19 risk level
AUSTIN, Texas — Hays, Caldwell and Mason counties have all reached "high" COVID-19 community risk levels as of Thursday, according to the CDC. All other counties in the KVUE viewing area, including Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Fayette counties, are at the "medium" risk level. In Austin's 4-county metro, as...
'ArtInspire' contest showcases the artistic talents of older Texans
AUSTIN, Texas — Artists from across the Lone Star State came together for a friendly contest in Austin to prove age really is just a number. More than 200 seniors above the age of 62 entered the 32nd annual "ArtInspire" contest. It was put together by the non-profit LeadingAge Texas.
Blue Starlite Drive-in launching aquatic movie experiences at Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — Have you ever watched a movie while floating on a lake? Soon, you'll be able to do just that on Lady Bird Lake. Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in is creating two different aquatic cinema experiences. Moviegoers can sit on a waterfront platform with a 20-foot movie...
Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
Back to school denim campaign gives back to children in need
AUSTIN, Texas — In collaboration with Round Rock Area Serving Center, DoubleTake ATX and Habitat For Humanity ReStore, three local shopping centers are inviting shoppers during the back-to-school season to drop off new or gently used denim clothing to be recycled. San Marcos Premium Outlets, Round Rock Premium Outlets...
Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental
AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
Austin PD officers who responded to June 2021 Sixth Street mass shooting honored
AUSTIN, Texas — More than a year after a deadly mass shooting on Austin's Sixth Street, more than 60 Austin Police Department officers who responded to the shooting were honored on Saturday night. The Austin Police Association and the Austin Police Retired Officers Association partnered to host an awards...
The City of Austin celebrates its 183rd birthday!
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 183rd birthday may have been last weekend, but multiple days of festivities started this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday afternoon with the fifth annual Austin Birthday Bash at Republic Square. Attendees can receive a free cake slice and cupcakes from Austin Downtown Alliance. There...
Leander police investigating Saturday morning homicide
LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot dead in a home early Saturday. The department received a call around 3:15 a.m. reporting a man had shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Officers responded to the scene and found the dead woman, identified as 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson. She had been shot once with a pistol, LPD reported.
KVUE
Lake Travis junior Jacob Henry carving his own path
You might have heard of Olympic weightlifter Mark Henry. Well, his son is starting to make his own mark and he's only 16.
KVUE
Pro athletes flock to Austin-based kinesiologist to elevate their game
AUSTIN, Texas — We live in a world where physical wellness is such a major part of many of our lives. From the average person to professional athletes, everyone just wants to feel healthy and strong. On Steck Avenue, right across the street from Anderson High School, several professional...
Texas drought causing hay shortage, creating problems for ranchers
AUSTIN, Texas — With the days only getting hotter and drier, many industries are feeling the effects of the ongoing drought. The folks at Solaro Ranch in Dripping Springs are hoping for rain. But for the last couple of weeks, precipitation has been almost nonexistent. Erika Fritz with Solaro...
KVUE
Camping with KVUE: Asking the Hutto Hippos why they have the best nickname
The Hutto Hippos are proud of the nickname. Here's why they think it's the best one around.
3-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in eastern Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park. Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were...
Family in need of support after Smoke Rider fire destroys home, belongings
TEXAS, USA — This time last week, there were at least three wildfires in the Central Texas area that fire crews were working to put out. One of them was the Smoke Rider fire on the Hays-Blanco County line. That fire burned about 1,200 acres in the area. While...
