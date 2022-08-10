ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Valle, TX

KVUE

Thomas J. Henry, TEXAS YES distribute school supplies

AUSTIN, Texas — Philanthropist and personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry distributed school supplies alongside nonprofit TEXAS YES at Del Valle ISD's Hillcrest Elementary School Friday morning. The event, which ran from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., stems from TEXAS YES's Box of Dreams program. The initiative gifts Title 1...
DEL VALLE, TX
Del Valle, TX
Del Valle, TX
Texas Education
NewsBreak
