Avian Flu Detected In Pennsylvania, Here's What To Do
The Avian Flu poses little to no danger to humans but can cause extreme difficulty for bird owners due to how rapidly it can spread within a flock if undetected. With an increase in wild bird migrations on the horizon, now is the best time to make preparations to ensure the safety of your birds.
Avian flu in Pa.: New cases found on Lehigh Valley farm; nearby N.J. farmers now on alert.
The detection of extremely infectious bird flu on a Northampton County farm this week is Pennsylvania’s first case in two months and the first in a backyard flock. Because of the case’s proximity to New Jersey, poultry farmers in neighboring Warren County now are instructed to be on alert for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.
Pennsylvania unveils plans for first-of-its-kind recreation area
The state’s new motorized recreation area preserves 5,600 acres of unique land and gives off-road enthusiasts a public place to drive. “So you think about the ecology, think about the economy and you think about the recreation, it all fits together all comes together on this site,” said Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). “It’s the biggest opportunity in my tenure in this role, to bring it all together.”
Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
'I'm losing money' — Local businesses struggling with internet outage
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — All is quiet inside Joseph Chermak's dealership in South Abington Township; no ringing phones or chatting with customers. The dealership doesn't have phone or internet service. Saturday afternoon, a tree came down along a road behind the dealership, tearing down phone and internet lines.
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on Saturday,...
Contractor charged for stealing $5,500 from client
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pittston contractor has been arrested after allegedly not completing the work he was hired to do. According to officials, Joseph Burgio was given an advanced payment by his client to provide and perform home improvements. Burgio allegedly received over $5,000 for the home improvement projects but never started the […]
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALFIE'S KITCHEN: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off Sullivan Trail has shut down after five years. In a Facebook...
Teen missing out of Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
Missing horse returned safe and sound
GREENTOWN, Pa. — A welcome reunion in Pike County. Sylvia, a 20-year-old horse, went missing earlier this month in Promised Land State Park. Her owner and a group of volunteers spent every day searching for any sign of Sylvia. Until a woman biking a nearby trail spotted something a...
Community comes together in memory of teen who passed in crash
CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community in the Poconos is coming together for a teen who tragically passed away in a car crash last week. Dozens of cars lined up outside a home in Price Township as the community gathered to honor 17-year-old Matthew Haines who died in a car crash last week on Route […]
IronPigs make final pitch for funding from Allentown City Council
Allentown is sitting on more than $28 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds – money intended to speed up recovery from the effects of COVID-19. And, as was demonstrated before city council this week, there’s no shortage of projects that could use it. In joining a...
Companies respond to fire in Mahoning Township
Fire companies from several Carbon county communities responded to a structure fire also involving several trailers at the Estes warehouse in Mahoning Township on Thursday afternoon. The alarm came in around 3:30 p.m. of the structure fire along Route 902. The structure is the former New England Motor Freight firm that closed its doors two years ago. Area fire police maintained traffic control at the scene, shutting down the roadway. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Things to Do in Pennsylvania with Kids: Family-Friendly Attractions
If you are looking for things to do in Pennsylvania with kids, look no further! This state is full of family-friendly attractions that will keep everyone entertained. From amusement parks to zoos to historical sites, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. So, whether you’re from Pennsylvania or just visiting, be sure to check out these amazing family-friendly attractions!
Cops hoping to return money to rightful owner
HAWLEY, Pa. — Police in Wayne County are hoping to make quite the return. According to officers, someone lost a large amount of money on Wednesday at the CVS Pharmacy in Hawley Wednesday. Police want to make sure the cash is returned to its rightful owner. If you believe...
Jonathans Restaurant leaving Wilkes-Barre, returning to Harveys Lake
Some of my best memories in recent years were made at Jonathans Restaurant in downtown Wilkes-Barre. When I found out they were moving back to
Wheelchair stolen, woman steps up with donation
EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good Samaritan has stepped up and donated a wheelchair to a boy in Monroe County after his custom-made wheelchair was reported stolen from his home earlier this week. While the new chair isn’t the nearly $5,000 specialty chair 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck is used to, his mom says this will […]
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
Coroner IDs woman killed in Palmerton fire Tuesday
The name of a woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday in Palmerton has been released. Robin Wisocky, 61, was identified after an autopsy performed on Wednesday, according to Carbon County Coroner Bob Miller. Miller said the cause of death is carbon monoxide toxicity, and ruled it an accidental...
Motorcyclist dies in Wayne County crash
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wayne County Coroner’s Office announced the death of a motorcyclist involved in a vehicle crash on State Route 670 on Thursday. Wayne County Coroner Edward R. Howell, told Eyewitness News that Gabriel Wagner, 32, was involved in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Elm Place in Honesdale. Investigators said Wagner […]
