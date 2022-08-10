Fantasy football: Where to draft New England Patriots RB Damien Harris

New England Patriots RB Damien Harris will enters his 4th NFL season. He was the Patriots’ 3rd-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and is a Swiss army knife-type player.

Below, we look at Damien Harris’ 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Harris had a tremendous 2021 season with 15 touchdowns (all from rushing). He totaled 18 receptions on 21 targets through 15 games with then-rookie QB Mac Jones leading the way.

Harris will be in a running back committee with Rhamondre Stevenson primarily. The currently injured James White and rookie Pierre Strong may also garner a fair share of looks as the season progresses.

Damien Harris’ ADP: 81.94

(ADP data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.com)

Harris has an ADP of 81.94 in redraft leagues. His ADP is the highest of any New England Patriots player this season.

Harris’ ADP is 29th among running backs, behind the likes of Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon, Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders, and Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary. Backfield mate Stevenson is the 36th RB off the board on average (102.23 overall).

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For over 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW22 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

Damien Harris’ 2021 stats

Games: 15

Carries | rushing yards: 202 | 929

Rushing touchdowns: 15

Receptions | receiving yards: 18 | 132

Receiving touchdowns: 0

Where should you draft Harris?

Damien Harris is as his ADP shows — a low-end fantasy running back. However, in leagues with 2 running back spots and some flex positions, he could still have immense value in later rounds.

Harris’ potential could get a boost this season from the new offensive schemes the Patriots are implementing. but questions remain on if it could help the backs. Considering the limited role Harris is expected to have in the passing game you have to draft him with caution; however, he did rank 14th in PPR scoring last season.

Harris received 37% of the running back snaps last season, and with RB Brandon Bolden no longer on the roster (and now with Las Vegas), his 31% will be up for grabs. Harris has a chance to get above 40% of the snaps for Patriots backs.

With the unknown surrounding the use of backs in the new system, drafting Harris and hoping for steady production from a starting back of a slow-paced and well-coached team would make sense.

Harris is a solid 7th-round pick in a 12-team league, and I would even select him in the mid-to-late 6th round given his consistent production in a limited role last season.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).