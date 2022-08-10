ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Fantasy football: Where to draft New England Patriots RB Damien Harris

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2gCm_0hBl2aiP00

New England Patriots RB Damien Harris will enters his 4th NFL season. He was the Patriots’ 3rd-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and is a Swiss army knife-type player.

Below, we look at Damien Harris’ 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Harris had a tremendous 2021 season with 15 touchdowns (all from rushing). He totaled 18 receptions on 21 targets through 15 games with then-rookie QB Mac Jones leading the way.

Harris will be in a running back committee with Rhamondre Stevenson primarily. The currently injured James White and rookie Pierre Strong may also garner a fair share of looks as the season progresses.

Damien Harris’ ADP: 81.94

(ADP data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.com)

Harris has an ADP of 81.94 in redraft leagues. His ADP is the highest of any New England Patriots player this season.

Harris’ ADP is 29th among running backs, behind the likes of Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon, Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders, and Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary. Backfield mate Stevenson is the 36th RB off the board on average (102.23 overall).

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For over 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW22 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

Damien Harris’ 2021 stats

Games: 15

Carries | rushing yards: 202 | 929

Rushing touchdowns: 15

Receptions | receiving yards: 18 | 132

Receiving touchdowns: 0

Where should you draft Harris?

Damien Harris is as his ADP shows — a low-end fantasy running back. However, in leagues with 2 running back spots and some flex positions, he could still have immense value in later rounds.

Harris’ potential could get a boost this season from the new offensive schemes the Patriots are implementing. but questions remain on if it could help the backs. Considering the limited role Harris is expected to have in the passing game you have to draft him with caution; however, he did rank 14th in PPR scoring last season.

Harris received 37% of the running back snaps last season, and with RB Brandon Bolden no longer on the roster (and now with Las Vegas), his 31% will be up for grabs. Harris has a chance to get above 40% of the snaps for Patriots backs.

With the unknown surrounding the use of backs in the new system, drafting Harris and hoping for steady production from a starting back of a slow-paced and well-coached team would make sense.

Harris is a solid 7th-round pick in a 12-team league, and I would even select him in the mid-to-late 6th round given his consistent production in a limited role last season.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bills' Matt Araiza, aka 'Punt God', unleashed an incredible 82-yard punt and NFL fans loved it

Generally, the last thing you want to see as a football team is your punter. If your punter’s on the field, it’s an acknowledgment the offense failed, and you’re playing the field position battle. When it comes to Bills’ rookie Matt Araiza — often known as the “Punt God” to football fans — Buffalo might have a punter they’ll come to enjoy watching.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought of Isiah Pacheco's preseason debut

The hype leading up to Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco’s preseason debut reached unparalleled heights. Well, fans didn’t have to wait long to see Pacheco in action. After just six offensive snaps, the rookie found himself in the game getting his first carry and working alongside Patrick Mahomes. His first carry was just a two-yard run up the gut, but his offensive line didn’t get much push on the play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets

The Eagles’ starters were perfect on offense in their preseason debut, and they did it did without their most accomplished weapon being involved. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was not targeted by quarterback Jalen Hurts in Friday’s 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets, and the move was intentional. Rather than sticking to a training camp narrative and feeding Brown in front of the home crowd, Hurts spread the ball around to a handful of different pass catchers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Fantasy Football League#American Football#Swiss#Qb Mac#Myfantasyleague Com#Green Bay Packers Rb#Kansas City Chiefs#Buffalo Bills Rb#Thehuddle Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Bears' top rookie performances in preseason win vs. Chiefs

The Chicago Bears kicked off the preseason with a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, and it was thanks in large part to the performance of some of their top rookies. Even with cornerback Kyler Gordon and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. sidelined with injuries, there were plenty of standout performances by Chicago’s rookies. Whether it was highly-touted draft picks like Jaquan Brisker and Braxton Jones or underrated rookies like Jack Sanborn and Trestan Ebner, the future is certainly bright for the Bears’ crop of rookies.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 1 preseason win

The Chicago Bears opened the preseason with a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, where there were a number of young players who stepped up. Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ preseason win, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy