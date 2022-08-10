ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeSVo_0hBl1ZkL00

The Cincinnati Reds (44-65) and New York Mets (72-39) close out their 3-game series at Citi Field Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Mets lead 4-1

The Reds have scored just 3 runs in the first 2 games of this series. Cincinnati owns a .660 OPS in its last 11 games. The clubs owns a .591 OPS in its last 10 games on the road.

The red-hot Mets have won 5 straight games and are 14-2 in their last 16. New York has allowed just 9 runs over its last 4 games.

Reds at Mets projected starters

RHP T.J. Zeuch vs. RHP Taijuan Walker

Zeuch is making his 2022 debut. In 13 career games (7 starts) with the Toronto Blue Jays (2019-21), he is 2-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 4.4 BB/9 and 1.3 K.9 in 49 IP.

  • Signed minor-league contract with Reds in early June
  • Has a 3.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 in 22 1/3 IP over 5 starts at Triple-A Louisville
  • Posted exceptional 10.5 K/9 in those last 5 Triple-A starts

Walker (9-3, 3.45 ERA) is making his 20th start. He has a 1.19 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9 and 6.9 K/9 in 104 1/3 IP.

  • Owns a 9.95 ERA in the 2nd half
  • Had a 1.93 home ERA until coughing up 8 R in 1 IP in last start (Friday vs. Atlanta Braves)

Reds at Mets odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:01 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Reds +260 (bet $100 to win $260) | Mets -340 (bet $340 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Reds +2.5 (-115) | Mets -2.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Reds at Mets picks and predictions

Prediction

Mets 5, Reds 3

PASS on the juiced-up offering here.

Can’t get to any value on either side here. The streaking Mets against a hurler with just 7 career starts under his belt and none this season makes for too much gray area. PASS.

Both offenses are too far out over their skis with batting numbers a bit too bloated when compared to support indicators.

TAKE THE UNDER 8.5 (+100).

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surprise! ESPN ranks Bears offensive line among best in NFL

Considering questions about the Bears offensive line, it’s quite stunning that they’re ranked among the best in the NFL by the folks at ESPN. ESPN ranked Chicago’s offensive line 11th in the league with a projected starting combination of Riley Reiff (LT), Cody Whitehair (LG), Lucas Patrick (C), Michael Schofield (RG) and Larry Borom (RT). They predict the Bears will rank 11th in run blocking and 13th in pass blocking for the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Max Ferguson traded to Red Sox

Former Tennessee player Max Ferguson was traded to Boston Aug. 2. San Diego traded Ferguson, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Corey Rosier and cash to the Red Sox for pitcher Jay Groome. Ferguson has been assigned to the Greenville Drive. Greenville is a High-A affiliate of the Red Sox located...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (61-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home...
ARLINGTON, TX
