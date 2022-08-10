Rollable TVs try to get out of your way when you don’t need them, but this TV really wants to make its presence felt no matter what. TVs are undergoing a shift, one that’s possibly much more significant than curved screens. Once simply seen as entertainment hardware, TVs are turning into decorative pieces or, in some cases, becoming invisible. The rollable TVs that LG is pushing are designed to be out of sight in their dormant state, but some manufacturers, including LG and Samsung, are turning them into furniture that could also be used as decor to liven up a room. This has opened a new avenue for TV manufacturers to explore and differentiate, and one, in particular, seems to be taking that potential to the extreme with a huge television set that folds down into some semblance of an art piece designed to call everyone’s attention.

