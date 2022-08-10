Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’
New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
SFGate
Planet Drum unites global percussionists in common rhythm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Grammy-winning group of the world’s top percussionists has reunited after 15 years on a new record that aims to bring the world together in rhythm and dance. Planet Drum’s new record “In The Groove,” out now, features drummers from very different backgrounds and...
Stereogum
Stream Italians Do It Better’s After Dark 4 Compilation Featuring Desire, Sally Shapiro, & More
Italians Do It Better has continued to chug along over the past year, even after the label lost one of their signature acts as Chromatics disbanded and its non-Johnny Jewel members all pursued projects on their own. Jewel and Megan Louise are still running the IDIB ship, though, and today they’ve released a new entry in their long-running After Dark compilation series. The most recent one came out in fall 2020. After Dark 4 features new tracks from Desire, Sally Shapiro, Farah, Club Intl, Orion, JOON, and more figures from the scene. Here’s their statement on AD4:
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beyoncé wears a custom-made outfit by a Dominican fashion designer for her ‘Renaissance’ album cover
Beyoncé shocked the world after unveiling her new album Renaissance which features the artist wearing a custom-made Giannina Azar outfit. Styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé can be seen on top of a metallic horse and wearing the crystal embellished bodice with cut-outs and feather details. The look...
Hypebae
Timothée Chalamet Shows His Dark Side in Cannibal Romance 'Bones and All' Teaser Trailer
Timothée Chalamet has given fans a taste of his dark side in the teaser trailer for Bones and All. The film, which revolves around a cannibal romance co-starring Taylor Russell as his love interest, is directed by Call Me By Your Name‘s Luca Guadagnino. “He’s fantastic, a great...
Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Ball Culture
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' pays tribute to the LGBTQ community and the underground ballroom culture that originated in New York City.
Cole Hauser Looks Unrecognizable In His Role In ‘Olympus Has Fallen,’ Compared To ‘Yellowstone’
I was winding down last night and decided to flip on some Netflix before bed, and was scrolling… And scrolling… And scrolling, as you do whenever you get on Netflix with absolutely no clue what to watch. However, after about 20 minutes I finally made up my mind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Z2 teams up with Jamie Hewlett for ‘Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee’
Z2 Comics has announced a new collaboration with Jamie Hewlett after their The Gorillaz Almanac and The Gorillaz Art Book releases called Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee. Co-written by Matt Wakeham with original designs by Hewlett, the book will collect Jamie Hewlett’s cult comic, Get the Freebies, which ran in The Face from 1996 to 1997.
yankodesign.com
This giant TV folds and transforms into sculptural art when not in use
Rollable TVs try to get out of your way when you don’t need them, but this TV really wants to make its presence felt no matter what. TVs are undergoing a shift, one that’s possibly much more significant than curved screens. Once simply seen as entertainment hardware, TVs are turning into decorative pieces or, in some cases, becoming invisible. The rollable TVs that LG is pushing are designed to be out of sight in their dormant state, but some manufacturers, including LG and Samsung, are turning them into furniture that could also be used as decor to liven up a room. This has opened a new avenue for TV manufacturers to explore and differentiate, and one, in particular, seems to be taking that potential to the extreme with a huge television set that folds down into some semblance of an art piece designed to call everyone’s attention.
NYLON
9 Black Artists Making Their Way In The NFT Space
In recent years, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have been painted as the next frontier in the art world, with pieces selling for millions and NFT art exploding in popularity. The concept has been shaking up the art industry, and with so many people scrambling to get their (metaphorical) hands on the digital files, artists are brainstorming new ways to enter the digital market. But this market offers up so much more than just the Apes you may have seen — it’s provided a new realm of opportunity for many pioneering artists. As the traditional art world is unfortunately not historically an inclusive place (for example, between 2008 and 2018, the total combined auction value of work by African American artists only represented 1.2 percent of the global total), a new frontier is a welcome place of possibility for up-and-coming artists, especially those from groups that are chronically underrepresented.
Hypebae
YSL Beauty Launches Exclusive Takeover at the Surf Lodge Montauk in East Hamptons
This weekend in New York, YSL Beauty is providing an exclusive experience for guests at the Surf Lodge Montauk in celebration of the new Y Eau de Toilette fragrance. YSL Beauty is taking over Montauk’s iconic Surf Lodge from August 12-14 to offer a one-of-a-kind brand experience true to the bold individuality and self-expression inspired by Lenny Kravitz, the muse behind the fragrance. With geranium, french lavender and woody incense notes, Y Eau de Toilette will evoke wearers to express and feel the world around them freely. The clear blue color of the scent sparks a connection to the sea, wind and natural elements found in Montauk.
The Ringer
Dave’s Home Alone, How Food Follows Fashion, and a Reality-Altering Moment at Noma Tokyo
Did one ramen chef’s last-minute decision to photograph the very first service at Noma Tokyo’s pop-up … irreversibly change the course of the restaurant world ever since? To investigate, Dave sends roving correspondent Chris Ying to talk to Ivan Orkin himself about the day in question—and then hunts for parallels in the far reaches of high fashion. Also: the state of Dave’s fridge, solo eating at home, Shakey’s PIzza, pickled jalapeños, pork chop prep, Margaret Zhang, Art Culinaire, setting up a tripod in the dining room, Moleskine sketches, the Ko black hole, and the diner-photographer Uncertainty Principle.
Slipped Disc
String quartet: How Issey Miyake dressed us
Abolishing the differences of sizes and shapes, liberating women and men from the fashion and society standards. He simply celebrated beauty and life. He was working with local artisans and using very old traditions of sewing, mixing them up with his creation to give them a new life, very much like what we do as a Quartet, to trigger old pieces and bring the new in them the best way we can.
US News and World Report
Amapiano Stars Put South African Dance Music on the Map
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African musical export Amapiano has crossed borders and cultural barriers, reaching as far as Japan. To top female artists Kamo Mphela and DBN Gogo, who helped put the dance music genre on the map, it is about inclusivity. Mphela, 22, from Johannesburg's Soweto township, took a...
Hypebae
TikTok Dives Into Anime Culture With Manga Lash Extension Trend
Eyelashes are an essential beauty staple for many people. There’s something universally flattering about a set of eye-defining lashes, from the most natural to the most dramatic pair. TikTok users are now taking inspiration from Japan’s manga comic books and graphic novels for their latest trend: Manga lashes.
Hypebae
Billie Eillish Releases Her Best Air Force 1s Yet
With a personal style that separates her from her counterparts, Billie Eilish was a natural fit for sneaker partnerships. So far she’s lent her aesthetic to a vegan Air Jordan 1 KO, Air Jordan 15 and two Nike Air Force 1s. Billie’s AF1 partnership continues with two low-tops sporting...
Hypebae
Trailblazing Sneakerheads Take the Old Fashioned into New Territory
Following its appointment of BLACKPINK’s LISA, Chivas Regal has set out to illuminate a more inclusive space for whisky enthusiasts. Through its ongoing “I Rise, We Rise” campaign, the project aims to move away from the whisky industry’s male-orientated connotations and broaden its horizons for a new audience to experience its range of blends.
Comments / 0