Read full article on original website
Related
Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’
Boris Johnson has joked the next prime minister will “for certain be either a man or a woman”.The outgoing Tory leader spoke about his successor in one of his final Downing Street garden events and discussed the UK’s cost of living crisis.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament
Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
‘Rats deserting sinking ship’: Truss team seeks endorsements from Sunak’s side
Liz Truss’s strategists aim to convince MPs to switch allegiance to maintain her campaign’s momentum
Labour shadow minister inadvertently breached MPs’ code of conduct
An investigation has found Labour shadow minister David Lammy breached the MPs’ code of conduct by inadvertently failing to register a total of 16 interests on time.These included payments for Black History Month speaking engagements and appearances on a commercial radio station, as well as tickets to American football and boxing matches in London, worth more than £40,000.Under the rules, MPs must register changes to their financial interests within 28 days.In her summary, Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone said she initially opened an inquiry on June 16 after receiving an allegation that Mr Lammy was involved in eight events between...
RELATED PEOPLE
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak meet members at Tory leadership hustings in Darlington – UK politics live
Candidates to replace Boris Johnson take questions amid reports of emergency planning for winter blackouts
Liz Truss mistakenly says Cheltenham hustings are in Derbyshire instead of Gloucestershire
Liz Truss mistakenly told the Cheltenham hustings she was in Derbyshire, despite the town being located in Gloucestershire.When asked how she is going to tackle the cost of living crisis, the Tory leadership challenger told Conservative members she wants to concentrate on “lowering taxes”.Ms Truss then appeared to get her counties mixed up, saying “we need to get on with delivering the small modular nuclear reactors which we produce here in Derbyshire”.Her claim was still met with a small round of applause from the Cheltenham audience.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss scolded by hustings host for 'cheap' dig at the mediaLiz Truss outlines pledges for GB News audience in LeighSunak says government has ‘moral responsibility’ to help people through crisis
Welcome back, Boris: Outgoing PM makes surprise post-honeymoon appearance at crunch meeting with energy bosses in No10 - just days after Downing Street said he wouldn't intervene in cost-of-living crisis
Boris Johnson today made a surprise appearance at a crunch meeting with energy bosses in Number 10 - just days after Downing Street said he would not intervene in the cost-of-living crisis. The outgoing Prime Minister joined Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as they grilled gas and...
‘What?’: Boris Johnson dodges question about answering Rishi Sunak’s calls
Boris Johnson appeared to dodge a question about “answering Rishi Sunak’s calls” during an interview on Friday (12 August).The outgoing prime minister claimed the query “does not change the price of fish” - suggesting it was irrelevant as he spoke on the UK’s energy crisis.Mr Sunak claimed last night that Mr Johnson has not returned his calls since he resigned from government.“I think that’s one of those Westminster questions that doesn’t change the price of fish,” the PM said, when asked if he’ll start answering calls.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
IN THIS ARTICLE
Economy drives wedge between Sunak and Truss at latest Tory hustings
Economic policy once again drove a wedge between the two Tory leadership contenders as they took to the stage in the latest hustings for party members.Rishi Sunak claimed that, without pledging further direct payments, his rival would leave pensioners and those on very low incomes at risk of “real destitution”.But Liz Truss stood by her tax-cutting plans, warning against “Gordon Brown economics”.She argued that increasing taxes would “choke off economic growth” and send the country to “penury”.The Foreign Secretary wants to reverse the national insurance rise and planned hike in corporation tax, both of which were introduced by Mr Sunak...
Liz Truss appears to forget where she is at Conservative hustings
Tory leadership contender Liz Truss this evening appeared to forget where she was, as she told the audience a Cheltenham hustings that they were in Derbyshire.There was no response from the Tory members attending the event at the Gloucestershire town’s famous racecourse, and Ms Truss ploughed on with her comments without correcting herself.The foreign secretary could perhaps be forgiven for muddling up her location at the sixth in a series of 12 hustings which have already taken Ms Truss and her leadership rival Rishi Sunak on a whirlwind UK tour featuring visits to Leeds, Exeter, Cardiff, Eastbourne and Darlington.Ms Truss’s...
Civil servants ‘will find Truss antisemitism claims insulting and abhorrent’
Liz Truss’s claims that she will tackle “woke” Civil Service culture that “strays into antisemitism” are “inflammatory” and will be viewed as “insulting and abhorrent”, a union leader has warned.The Foreign Secretary was blasted by the head of the FDA, which represents civil servants, for providing “no evidence for her accusation”, which he said “goes further than the usual dog-whistle politics” of the leadership election.It comes after the Truss campaign said she would “change woke Civil Service culture that strays into antisemitism”.My response to Liz Truss’s unfounded accusations of antisemitism against the civil service. pic.twitter.com/hKbIY7JJac— Dave Penman (@FDAGenSec) August 12,...
BBC
Novelist Salman Rushdie in surgery after on-stage stabbing
'Giant collective gasp' when attack happened - witness. Details continue to emerge about how the attack on Rushdie unfolded. Eyewitness Julia Mineeva-Braun describes a scene of confusion, as she thought Rushdie's assailant had approached the author to fix a microphone. Instead, Rushdie was stabbed firstly in the neck and then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Truss’s solar panel crackdown ‘more pain for farmers’ MPs and campaigners warn
Liz Truss’s plans to stop farmers putting solar panels in their fields risks placing them under greater financial pressure, and fails to recognise the extent to which crops are now used for polluting biofuels, new research suggests.Ms Truss reiterated her desire to crack down on solar power this week, saying she would stop farmers from “filling fields with paraphernalia like solar farms”.But new research by think tank Green Alliance found biofuel production in the UK uses 77 times more arable land than farmland used for solar panels.At the moment, 10 per cent of every litre of petrol put into...
Boris Johnson used rude words when I told him to quit, says Scottish Tory leader
Boris Johnson used “rude” words when Douglas Ross called for his resignation, the Scottish Conservative leader has said.Mr Ross was among the first senior Tories to tell the Prime Minister to go earlier this year over partygate, before he rescinded his calls citing the need for stability at the top of Government when Russia invaded Ukraine.Speaking at an event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with broadcaster Iain Dale, Mr Ross recalled Mr Johnson’s reaction when he told him to quit immediately after a session of Prime Minister’s Questions.“Because I was one of the first senior figures to tell the Prime...
Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss
Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as...
‘Anti-woke’ Truss accused of ‘feeding bigots’ with Tory leadership culture war
Liz Truss has been accused of seeking to appeal to a “bigoted” section of the Conservative Party’s base by positioning herself as “anti-woke”.Equality campaigners denounced the leadership frontrunner’s “culture war games” and said they feared she would continue her “divisive rhetoric” if elected to No 10.It comes as the foreign secretary provoked anger with an “inflammatory” attack on “woke” Civil Service culture that she claimed “strays into antisemitism”.Her remarks, which were condemned by a union as “dog-whistle politics,” were the latest skirmish in a culture war which has permeated Ms Truss’s battle with Rishi Sunak to become PM.Dr Shola...
BBC
Tory leadership election: Meet the overseas voters picking the next PM
Beyond the shores of the UK, a small community of devoted Conservative supporters have had their eyes glued to the twists and turns of the party's leadership contest. As paid-up Conservative members who joined at least three months before the ballot closes, they get a vote in the election to pick the next British prime minister.
Energy bill price cap rise should not go ahead, says Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the energy price cap rise should not go ahead, as she accused the UK Government of being “missing in action” on the issue.The First Minister said many families will be facing destitution in the coming months as a result of soaring bills, saying the scale of the UK Government response should match that of the Covid pandemic.The Scottish Government’s resilience room will meet later on Thursday to discuss further support for households.Ms Sturgeon spoke as she visited the Lowson Memorial Church’s breakfast club in Forfar, Angus.The First Minister said: “When we look ahead at what is...
More than 100,000 people join Don’t Pay UK in protest against energy price rises
More than 100,000 people have pledged to cancel their direct debits for gas and electricity from October in protest against rocketing energy prices, according to a campaign group. Don’t Pay UK, which launched in June this year, said its campaign had reached “millions of people” and the support received so...
Suella Braverman accepted leadership campaign donation from prominent climate sceptic
Attorney general Suella Braverman received £10,000 from a company owned by a leading climate sceptic to support her campaign for the Conservative leadership.Ms Braverman argued during her campaign that the UK should suspend its legally-binding commitment to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2050.She endorsed Liz Truss after being eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, and is widely expected to be rewarded with a senior cabinet post if Ms Truss wins.The latest edition of the MPs’ register of interests shows that the attorney general received £10,000 from First Corporate Consultants Ltd, which is owned by...
Comments / 0