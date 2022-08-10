Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
DSU students return to campus next week
The Dakota State University campus in Madison will soon be bustling with students again. New students are scheduled to move in to the residence halls on campus next Friday, August 19th. Classes for the fall semester begin on Monday, August 22nd. DSU will return to standard business hours on campus...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central prepares for start of school year amid ongoing city street projects
Madison Central School District staff and teachers are getting ready for students to return for the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said that there is an Inservice for new teachers on Thursday, and Inservice for all teachers next Monday through Wednesday. Open houses for students will be held next Thursday and Friday, the 18th and 19th, before students return for the first day of classes on Tuesday, August 23rd.
brookingsradio.com
Plan for new Mitchell High School was $20 million over budget
School officials in Mitchell are working on trimming the budget for a new high school that initially came in way over budget. The Mitchell School Board were shown plans in June that included a price tag $20 million more than the $42 million budget. The Board this week saw updated...
dakotanewsnow.com
Emergency Management searching for police reserve applicants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency Management is searching for applicants to become reserve officers for the Sioux Falls Police Department. The Minnehaha County Emergency Management Assistant Director, Doug Blomker said that these are volunteer positions that would require around 11 hours per week of the volunteers’ time as they assist SFPD officers in their duties. Potential candidates should be at least 21 years old by the time they are sworn in.
kingsburyjournal.com
New church in Arlington holds first service
Last Sunday, Aug. 7, saw the first official service for a new church in Kingsbury County. Arlington Baptist Church held its inaugural public service in their new building, located at 106 S. Main Street, which used to house a dog grooming business. The church’s pastor, Robbie McClelland, also serves as...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football...
amazingmadison.com
Penny Hughes
Memorial service will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 13th at West Center Baptist Church, Madison. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Friday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel and will continue on Saturday one hour prior to the service at church. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. The service will livestreamed on our funeral chapel Facebook page.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Girl’s Tennis This Weekend
The first match for Madison Girl’s tennis was this past Saturday in Spearfish, where they started out slow, but improved as they morning went on. The Madison girls won tie breaks in five matches to pull out a 5-4 team victory over Spearfish. They had one match with two set tie breaks, and four matches with third set super tie breaks.
KELOLAND TV
Dakotafest connecting South Dakota agriculture
What do pigs, corn, grain, fruit, cotton, soybeans, chickens, beef cattle, dairy products, and trees all have in common? They come from farms and ranches. Without dedicated, hard-working farmers and ranchers, we wouldn’t have any of these things. Events like the upcoming Dakotafest strive to create connections between ag...
amazingmadison.com
Democratic candidate for Governor makes stop in Madison
Photo from SD Democratic Party Facebook page Pictured: Lt. Gov. candidate Jennifer Keintz and Gov. candidate Jamie Smith. The democratic candidate for Governor of South Dakota wants to focus on real South Dakota problems. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who currently serves as the state House Minority Leader, made a campaign stop in Madison on Tuesday. Smith said that in talking to people across the state, he’s found that many are tired of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on the problems facing state residents.
gowatertown.net
Top two South Dakota club basketball programs merging
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The top two club basketball programs in the state of South Dakota, Sanford POWER Basketball Academy and South Dakota Attack Basketball, are combining to form a new organization. The Sanford POWER Basketball Academy runs a fall/winter and summer club team for boys and girls at...
amazingmadison.com
D’Ette Beck
D’Ette G. Beck, 85, of Canova passed away on August 10, 2022 at Madison Regional Health System in Madison, SD. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, August 15 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Salem. Burial will take place at the Winfred Cemetery at 1 pm. Visitation with family present will be held from 12-2 pm on Sunday with a rosary at 2 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home, Salem.
amazingmadison.com
Evelyn Peterson
Evelyn Peterson, 97, of Salem passed away on Wednesday, August 10 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, August 13 at 11 am at Sun Prairie Baptist Church, rural Salem. Visitation with family present will be held from 5 – 7 pm on Friday at Kinzley Funeral Home, Salem.
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
Top Ten Highest Rated Restaurants in all of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everyone here, but the question is, which are the best?. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look. Sioux...
How to Pick Up a Cool $1,000 at the South Dakota State Fair
Usually, when you're planning your annual journey to the South Dakota State Fair you start to think about how much money you're going to drop while you're wandering around the fairgrounds in Huron. But what about the prospect of making $1,000 while you're there?. Once again in 2022, the fair...
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
farmforum.net
Weekend rains soak some drought-stressed South Dakota farms ahead of harvest season
The summertime story of the eastern South Dakota drought is written by the clouds. Once seeds have been sown, a good rain, or lack thereof, on bone-dry fields can change how the harvest season ends. So when a record-breaking storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain on Sioux Falls...
siouxfalls.business
Despite new buildings, apartment vacancy only slightly eases
If you’re looking for an apartment in Sioux Falls, the search likely hasn’t gotten much easier. Sioux Falls reported 3.72 percent multifamily vacancy in July, according to a survey of nearly 18,000 apartment units by the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association. In January, the rate was 3.12 percent. In...
