Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
DSU students return to campus next week
The Dakota State University campus in Madison will soon be bustling with students again. New students are scheduled to move in to the residence halls on campus next Friday, August 19th. Classes for the fall semester begin on Monday, August 22nd. DSU will return to standard business hours on campus...
dakotanewsnow.com
Emergency Management searching for police reserve applicants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency Management is searching for applicants to become reserve officers for the Sioux Falls Police Department. The Minnehaha County Emergency Management Assistant Director, Doug Blomker said that these are volunteer positions that would require around 11 hours per week of the volunteers’ time as they assist SFPD officers in their duties. Potential candidates should be at least 21 years old by the time they are sworn in.
dakotafreepress.com
Resignations from Sioux Falls Schools Jump 60%; 28% of New Hires from Outside South Dakota
139 teachers chose to make the 2021–2022 school year their last in the employ of the Sioux Falls School District. That’s up 89 resignations in the previous school year. That 60% increase in staff departures—which do not include retirements—did not come from more teachers heading to other states; while the district lost 22 teachers last year to out-of-state jobs, this year only 3 teachers reported finding better teaching gigs across the border. 25 Sioux Falls teachers went to work in nearby school districts, compared to 27 last year, and one more Sioux Falls teacher left to teach farther away in South Dakota, compared to two last year.
wnax.com
Working on a Lake Poinsett Improvement Plan
The East Dakota Water Development District based in Brookings is working with residents around Lake Poinsett. East Dakota Manager Jay Gilbertson says they have been working on a plan for a while….. Gilbertson says the lake has had high water for a while…. Gilbertson says finding consensus on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
amazingmadison.com
State DOH reports ten COVID-19 deaths in weekly report
Ten additional COVID-19 deaths were reported by the state Department of Health in its weekly report, including one in Brookings County. The total number of virus-related deaths is now at 2973 since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations increased in the state Health Department’s weekly report to 102, while active cases statewide decreased slightly.
kingsburyjournal.com
New church in Arlington holds first service
Last Sunday, Aug. 7, saw the first official service for a new church in Kingsbury County. Arlington Baptist Church held its inaugural public service in their new building, located at 106 S. Main Street, which used to house a dog grooming business. The church’s pastor, Robbie McClelland, also serves as...
brookingsradio.com
Ten COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota this week; active cases fall
Ten COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is 2973. One of the deaths was reported in Brookings County. Active cases in Brookings County increase by nine to 134. Forty-five new cases reported since August 3rd, the total is 8,640. Recovered cases are at 8,448. There have been 58 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
amazingmadison.com
Penny Hughes
Memorial service will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 13th at West Center Baptist Church, Madison. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Friday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel and will continue on Saturday one hour prior to the service at church. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. The service will livestreamed on our funeral chapel Facebook page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
farmforum.net
Weekend rains soak some drought-stressed South Dakota farms ahead of harvest season
The summertime story of the eastern South Dakota drought is written by the clouds. Once seeds have been sown, a good rain, or lack thereof, on bone-dry fields can change how the harvest season ends. So when a record-breaking storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain on Sioux Falls...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
amazingmadison.com
Evelyn Peterson
Evelyn Peterson, 97, of Salem passed away on Wednesday, August 10 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, August 13 at 11 am at Sun Prairie Baptist Church, rural Salem. Visitation with family present will be held from 5 – 7 pm on Friday at Kinzley Funeral Home, Salem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sdpb.org
Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
amazingmadison.com
D’Ette Beck
D’Ette G. Beck, 85, of Canova passed away on August 10, 2022 at Madison Regional Health System in Madison, SD. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, August 15 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Salem. Burial will take place at the Winfred Cemetery at 1 pm. Visitation with family present will be held from 12-2 pm on Sunday with a rosary at 2 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home, Salem.
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
KELOLAND TV
Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
hubcityradio.com
Mitchell man found guilty of entering or refusing to leave school board meeting
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in September 2020 and refused to leave when asked to do so was found guilty of entering or refusing to leave a property after notice. 41-year old Reed Bender was ordered to pay a $400 fine and court costs of $78.50. Bender had gone through a three-day jury trial last year, which ended up in a hung jury. Davison County State’s Attorney Jim Miskimins was not seeking jail time for Bender in the second trial. His request for a second jury trial was denied, and his case was heard before Judge Kasey Sorenson.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Girl’s Tennis This Weekend
The first match for Madison Girl’s tennis was this past Saturday in Spearfish, where they started out slow, but improved as they morning went on. The Madison girls won tie breaks in five matches to pull out a 5-4 team victory over Spearfish. They had one match with two set tie breaks, and four matches with third set super tie breaks.
How to Pick Up a Cool $1,000 at the South Dakota State Fair
Usually, when you're planning your annual journey to the South Dakota State Fair you start to think about how much money you're going to drop while you're wandering around the fairgrounds in Huron. But what about the prospect of making $1,000 while you're there?. Once again in 2022, the fair...
Comments / 0