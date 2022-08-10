Read full article on original website
kduz.com
Latzig Named Carver Co Outstanding Senior Citizen
On Thursday, August 11th at the Carver County Fair, Elroy Latzig was named Outstanding Senior Citizen in Carver County for his countless volunteer efforts. In addition to being a co-host of NYA Talk, which airs on AM 1310 & FM 96.1 KGLB every Friday at 1 p.m. and is replayed Saturday mornings at 10:30, Latzig is a member of the school board for District 108 in Norwood Young America, serves on the Stiftungsfest committee, videos high school games throughout the school year, is active in the Plato American Legion, his church and much, much more.
Willmar attorney disbarred due to fraud
(Learfield News Service/St. Paul, MN) — A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November 3rd, 2015, Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. Prior to filing the petition, Anderson created fake liabilities to...
McLeod County Road 1 Reopens
The road construction on McLeod County Road 1 is completed. Officials say the Contractor will be removing the detour today (August 12, 2022). The 11 mile rehabilitation project on County Road 1 (Dairy Avenue) from Sibley County to CR 22 (180th Street) began in early May. The project involved culvert...
