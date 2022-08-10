On Thursday, August 11th at the Carver County Fair, Elroy Latzig was named Outstanding Senior Citizen in Carver County for his countless volunteer efforts. In addition to being a co-host of NYA Talk, which airs on AM 1310 & FM 96.1 KGLB every Friday at 1 p.m. and is replayed Saturday mornings at 10:30, Latzig is a member of the school board for District 108 in Norwood Young America, serves on the Stiftungsfest committee, videos high school games throughout the school year, is active in the Plato American Legion, his church and much, much more.

CARVER COUNTY, MN