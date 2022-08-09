Read full article on original website
Member of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors Set to Resign
A member of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors will leave that role next month. For almost ten years, Dom Vedora has represented Geneva City Wards 1 and 2 on the Board. That will come to an end after Vedora announced this week he is resigning effective September 1st. With...
Gorham voters opt in for marijuana sales and consumption, overturning town board decision
GORHAM — Voters in Gorham on Tuesday night voted against a Town Board law opting out of allowing the retail sale and consumption of cannabis in town. That means the sale and onsite consumption of cannabis will be allowed in town after all. According to Town Clerk Darby Perrotte,...
Proposed Waterloo Solar Farm Inches Closer to Becoming Reality
New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future solar farm in Seneca County, one of five companies looking to build solar and wind farms across New York. Compliance filings for Trelina Solar Energy, the company looking to build an 80-megawatt farm in the town of Waterloo have been approved by the state Public Service Commission. The compliance was needed for Trelina as the developer prepares to begin tree clearing and grading construction activities on some 250 acres of leased farmland near the Seneca-Ontario County border.
RCSD teacher addresses staffing crisis, superintendent turnover
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Teacher candidates are interviewing this week with the Rochester City School District. The RCSD is furiously hiring for the coming school year for a faculty that could use all hands on deck. “The last two years have probably been the most challenging I’ve ever had as...
Auburn State Street Plaza Opens with Ribbon Cutting (Photos)
Friday afternoon was the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Auburn’s State Street Plaza. Representing New York State was Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation, & Historic Preservation Erik Kulliseid, who said locations like these are vital to communities. The 1.4 million dollar plaza, located at...
Auburn School Board Amends Public Complaint Policy
One school district is making changes to its complaint policy. According to the Citizen, the Auburn Enlarged City School District’s Board of Education voted to amend the district’s policy on public employees. The change clarifies that the public complaint process applies to employees of the district but not school board members.
Will the CHIPS Act help new vehicle shortages?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’ve tried to buy a new car or truck lately, you know there’s not much inventory to choose from. Chip shortages have caused dramatic delivery delays to local dealers. Most dealerships have an extremely limited supply of new vehicles on the lot and...
Geneva City Councilor and Red Wings General Manager Dies After Accident at Home
Geneva’s Ward 6th City Councilor John Salone died Thursday after falling off a ladder at his home. Salone was the general manager of the Geneva Red Wings. Salone was a Geneva native who moved back after living for years in Lyons. He served as Mayor of Lyons from 1997 to 2001 and was director of the Lyons Community Center.
New solar energy panels to be installed in Penfield
These plans are part of a long-term goal to lower the cost of energy spending by using clean energy to offset power bills.
Cornell AgriTech Hosting Open House Saturday
An open house to celebrate 140 years of expertise for farmers and food producers at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva is set for Saturday. The former New York State Agricultural Experiment Station campus opened in 1882 covering 130 acres. Today, there is a 900-acre research farm, laboratory space, and over 300 employees as well as faculty members, graduate students, and postdoctoral associates.
Sen. Schumer Talks CHIPS at Friday Stop in Corning
A stop in Corning Friday afternoon by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to talk about the local impact the signing of the federal CHIPS and Science bill will have on the region and Corning Incorporated specifically. Schumer said the funding in the bill will help bolster the Southern Tier’s largest employer’s operations in every corner of the state as one of the nation’s leading innovation companies that helps support the semiconductor industry. It also will provide critical funding that can help train the next generation of Corning manufacturing workers.
Plaque Commemorates One-Year Anniversary of Penn Yan Mural Completion
It was late July in 2021 when local graphic designer, Paulina Garcés Reid, and sculptors Sam Castner and Lindsey Dean joined forces with Carla Torres, a New York City-based muralist and illustrator to begin a long-awaited public art project on the east side wall of the Once Again Shoppe in Penn Yan.
Construction, hiring timelines: What to know about LP Building Solutions expansion in Bath
An empty field in Bath owned by the Steuben County IDA for the last few decades is officially on the way to becoming a manufacturing hub that will employ 60 people and alleviate supply shortages in the construction industry. LP Building Solutions marked the start of construction last month on...
1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake
Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
Rochester’s longest established African American business to celebrate 100 years
100 years ago, the Latimer Funeral Home was established by Millard Latimer.
Dispute between Cayuga Nation factions intensifies following demolitions
A years-long conflict between two factions of the Cayuga Nation in Seneca County is intensifying. Last week, Clint Halftown, federally recognized leader of the Cayuga Nation Council, ordered a house in Seneca Falls and a house and barn in Verick to be demolished. The house in Verick was allegedly being occupied by a member of a ‘traditionalist’ faction of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ’, or Cayuga Nation, who reportedly opposes and refuses to recognize his leadership.
State Senator Helming Partners w/ Red Cross for Ontario County Blood Drive
State Senator Pam Helming is joining forces with the American Red Cross to sponsor a community blood drive in Ontario County. The blood drive will be held August 22nd from 1:00-7:00p at the Canandaigua American Legion Post 256 on North Main Street. In a press release the senator for New...
CNY developer wants to build $250M lakefront community with 500 homes, hotel and golf course
Cicero, N.Y. – A local developer is proposing a $250 million project that would turn Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club into a mix of hundreds of homes, stores, restaurants and a luxury hotel on Oneida Lake. The proposal for Lakeshore Village includes more than 500 apartments, townhomes, luxury condos...
