With the start of another school year just two weeks away the Grand Forks District is still working to close a few staffing holes. Superintendent Terry Brenner says there was an uptick in departures this year due to a variety of reasons. “I will not hide from the fact that teachers are saying this is getting to be more difficult a profession to be in. The polarization of topics makes it difficult to teach.”

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO