KNOX News Radio
Altru Hospital construction making progress
Construction crews are getting closer every day to wrapping up steel work on the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. After breaking ground in June 2019 the construction was paused during the COVID pandemic. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says a rough guess now puts the project at about 25% completed. “We are going to do a cap-off ceremony in early September. The steel structure that you see driving down Columbia…the physical landscape changing…the steel structure will be complete.”
‘Definitely a problem here’: Drug overdoses on the rise in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While this past weekend’s three overdose deaths is a spike in the numbers, local leaders in Cass County are stating that it is a growing problem. Reminding the public there are resources available for those struggling with drug addiction. “We know that all...
Bird Scooters could be coming to Grand Forks, UND soon
(Grand Forks, ND) -- It could just be a matter of time before a new way to get around the University of North Dakota is made available to everyone on campus. Bird Scooters may be on the way for students, staff and others at UND this Fall. “UND Student Government...
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE STANFORD ROAD TO ALLOW CREWS TO MOVE FURNITURE INTO A NEW DEVELOPMENT ON MONDAY
Grand Forks Road Crews announced that Stanford Road will be closed for two blocks from University Ave. north from August 15 to the 18 and again from August 22 to 24. Stanford Rd. will be open from August 19 to the 21. The sidewalk on the west side of Stanford Rd. will remain open during the road closure.
KNOX News Radio
GF schools still adding teachers and staff
With the start of another school year just two weeks away the Grand Forks District is still working to close a few staffing holes. Superintendent Terry Brenner says there was an uptick in departures this year due to a variety of reasons. “I will not hide from the fact that teachers are saying this is getting to be more difficult a profession to be in. The polarization of topics makes it difficult to teach.”
KNOX News Radio
GF council discusses public comment options
The Grand Forks council is considering making changes in the way it allows public comments during meetings in light of the proposed Fufeng project. Assistant City Attorney Joe Quinn briefed the council on First Amendment Rights during last night’s Committee of the Whole meeting. Quinn also outlined steps the council can take if disruptions occur.
Police, fire, public health officials speak out after alarming spike in overdoses
FARGO (KFGO) – After a concerning spike in drug overdoses over the weekend, Fargo police, fire, and public health officials are providing some additional detail on the incidents and speaking out about the growing challenge fentanyl opioids are presenting in the community and what steps can be taken to prevent overdose deaths.
GRAND FORKS POLICE AND OTHER LAW DEPARTMENTS CONDUCT AN EXCAVATION FOR 1996 MISSING PERSON CASE
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Investigators conducted an excavation at a residence in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. N. The excavation is related to a 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle. Investigators received information that the body of Nikle may have been buried near the foundation of the residence when it was constructed. Investigators further vetted the information, to include the deployment of two cadaver dogs from Valley Water Rescue. Both dogs showed positive indicators of human remains.
Friday fire damages GF home
A home on the 900 block of Oak Street in Grand Forks sustained significant fire and smoke damage this morning (Friday). The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they encountered smoke coming from the structure. Crews quickly knocked down the flames. Officials...
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say investigators conducted an excavation after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who was reported missing in 1996 may have been buried under a Grand Forks home. The excavation was conducted on Tuesday, August 9, at a home in...
Cass County man charged with insurance fraud after making 14 false claims
FARGO, N.D (KXNET) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office has charged a 58-year-old Casselton man with insurance fraud. An anonymous tip kickstarted the investigation, during which the North Dakota Insurance Department’s Fraud Detection Division found Paul Joseph Baumler had filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents. Investigators determined that 14 of […]
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 10, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Blaine Schweigert, 33, of Thief River Falls, for Public Nuisance. Carla Sue Cunningham, 64, of Gary, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATING DEATH OF UNATTENDED MALE
On May 24, 2022, Grand Forks Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in a residence in the 1200 block of N. 39th Street in Grand Forks. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined the male was deceased and that it appeared the death was not a result of a medical problem or natural causes. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances related to this death. The name of the victim will not be released until family notifications can be made.
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
