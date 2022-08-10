Alternating Currents Festival 2022 is bringing five days of music, film, comedy, and art to Davenport from August 21 - 25. "Downtown Davenport, IA will be brimming with energy as nearly two dozen venues host a wide variety of original live music, film screenings, comedians, and visual artists. Check out over 100+ PERFORMANCES & EVENTS at 20+ VENUES! You're encouraged to travel from venue to venue and explore all downtown has to offer. The festival is located in the heart of Downtown Davenport, Iowa where you’ll find dozens of restaurants, shops, bars and more beyond our official venues."

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO