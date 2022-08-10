ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight

The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment

The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Craft Brewery Billboard Battle Blows Up! Where Will the Next One Land?

A few months ago Wake Brewing put up their ad on a sign just around the corner from Front Street Pub & Eatery, and a few blocks from the Front Street Brewery & Taproom. They teamed up with Lopiez Pizza for a dual-billboard promoting their brands and they really turned out great. The ad, which is positioned right before the Government Bridge, says "Choose Your Path" and shows an arrow pointing towards Illinois.
DAVENPORT, IA
Save The Date & Have A Beer For Oktoberfest Quad Cities

If you want to start the pregame early, consider this your warning: Oktoberfest QC 2022 is coming up in Rock Island!. Tickets are on sale now for the Quad Cities' second annual Oktoberfest which will be on October 22nd from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island. That's at 1300 24th Street.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Get your Thursday Night Groove on in Schwiebert Park

Rock Island Parks & Recreation has announced the dates and lineup for their annual Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Concerts take place on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street in Rock Island. All concerts are free and family friendly. Thursday Night Groove starts at 6 p.m. when the Rock Island […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
5 Days of Music and Comedy Returning To Downtown Davenport

Alternating Currents Festival 2022 is bringing five days of music, film, comedy, and art to Davenport from August 21 - 25. "Downtown Davenport, IA will be brimming with energy as nearly two dozen venues host a wide variety of original live music, film screenings, comedians, and visual artists. Check out over 100+ PERFORMANCES & EVENTS at 20+ VENUES! You're encouraged to travel from venue to venue and explore all downtown has to offer. The festival is located in the heart of Downtown Davenport, Iowa where you’ll find dozens of restaurants, shops, bars and more beyond our official venues."
DAVENPORT, IA
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location

After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Quad Cities Play Station Changes Name

The Play Station has been in Iowa for 29 years. First built in Cedar Rapids Iowa, a few years ago a second location opened in the Quad Cities. The Play Station has been owned by a few different people over its long history, but the Edwards family has been operating both locations for many years now. In fact, they were the ones who brought the Play Station to the Quad Cities.
VIDEO GAMES
St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend

The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
CHICAGO, IL
New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix

A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
MOLINE, IL
What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?

The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours

It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
BETTENDORF, IA
