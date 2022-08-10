Read full article on original website
Adventureland Announces New Ride & Rollercoaster For 2023 Season
Adventureland has announced two new rides that will be opening up in the park next year as part of it's new Viking area. One ride will be a family-friendly "junior coaster", according to KCCI, called the Flying Viking. It will travel 1,300 ft and will have twists and turns. It's minimum height requirement is 36 inches.
What Elton John Song Sounds Best with a Symphony? Find Out at Riverfront Pops
Do you love the music of Elton John? Do you want to experience some of his greatest hits as done by a symphony orchestra? Then you don’t want to miss Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Riverfront Pops concert on Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 pm in LeClaire Park in Davenport, IA!
The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight
The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
Craft Brewery Billboard Battle Blows Up! Where Will the Next One Land?
A few months ago Wake Brewing put up their ad on a sign just around the corner from Front Street Pub & Eatery, and a few blocks from the Front Street Brewery & Taproom. They teamed up with Lopiez Pizza for a dual-billboard promoting their brands and they really turned out great. The ad, which is positioned right before the Government Bridge, says "Choose Your Path" and shows an arrow pointing towards Illinois.
Save The Date & Have A Beer For Oktoberfest Quad Cities
If you want to start the pregame early, consider this your warning: Oktoberfest QC 2022 is coming up in Rock Island!. Tickets are on sale now for the Quad Cities' second annual Oktoberfest which will be on October 22nd from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island. That's at 1300 24th Street.
Hot Air Balloons & a Car Show-The Perfect Way to Spend This Weekend
If you’re looking for an event to get your family outside and into the fresh air, then the Quad Cities Balloon Festival is a perfect choice. This year’s festival will be in Davenport, Iowa, held at Rhythm City Casino Resort this Friday and Saturday, August 12-13. Plus, there...
Get your Thursday Night Groove on in Schwiebert Park
Rock Island Parks & Recreation has announced the dates and lineup for their annual Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Concerts take place on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street in Rock Island. All concerts are free and family friendly. Thursday Night Groove starts at 6 p.m. when the Rock Island […]
5 Days of Music and Comedy Returning To Downtown Davenport
Alternating Currents Festival 2022 is bringing five days of music, film, comedy, and art to Davenport from August 21 - 25. "Downtown Davenport, IA will be brimming with energy as nearly two dozen venues host a wide variety of original live music, film screenings, comedians, and visual artists. Check out over 100+ PERFORMANCES & EVENTS at 20+ VENUES! You're encouraged to travel from venue to venue and explore all downtown has to offer. The festival is located in the heart of Downtown Davenport, Iowa where you’ll find dozens of restaurants, shops, bars and more beyond our official venues."
Delta Stops A Regional Flight Route From Quad Cities International Airport
Business Insider shared the news yesterday that a direct flight out of the Quad Cities has been dropped by Delta Airlines. The airline, based in Atlanta, announced that they're going to be making changes to flight schedules in the form of the dropping of five regional routes. Flights between Detroit...
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location
After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
The Quad Cities Play Station Changes Name
The Play Station has been in Iowa for 29 years. First built in Cedar Rapids Iowa, a few years ago a second location opened in the Quad Cities. The Play Station has been owned by a few different people over its long history, but the Edwards family has been operating both locations for many years now. In fact, they were the ones who brought the Play Station to the Quad Cities.
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend
The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Carly Pearce Had an Epic Moment On Stage Friday in Iowa [WATCH]
On August 2nd, the Mississippi Valley Fair kicked off six days of concerts on the Grandstand stage. Not surprisingly, many of those concerts are country acts, including Dustin Lynch, Brantley Gilbert, Jimmie Allen, and Carly Pearce. On Friday night, August 5th, Carly Pearce took the stage in Iowa, and it...
New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix
A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?
The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours
It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
