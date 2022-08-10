Read full article on original website
hot1047.com
This 50-Year-Old Saint Cloud Business Was The 1st Of Its Kind In Minnesota
A Saint Cloud-based business just celebrated its 50th anniversary and in doing so we learned that they were the first of their kind in Minnesota, and just the 2nd in the entire nation when they opened their doors in 1972. Saint Cloud Surgical Center has been offering outpatient surgeries since '72.
cbs3duluth.com
Plan Your Visit and Ways to Save at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
DULUTH, MN. - The Minnesota State Fair has released its guide to this year’s fair. The 2022 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 25 - Labor Day, Sept. 5. These last two years have provided the opportunity to evaluate the fair’s entire operation and determine how best to improve the fair experience for guests, staff, vendors and all who work to present the Great Minnesota.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
KEYC
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
KAAL-TV
Governor Walz stops in Owatonna to address labor shortages
(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota is seeing record low unemployment but persistent worker shortages. Governor Tim Walz, along with business leaders in Owatonna, convened Wednesday to try and answer the question: where did all of Minnesota's workers go?. Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan asked employers what they think is...
KEYC
Child care shortages causing strain on southern Minnesota school districts
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School districts aren’t immune to the staffing shortages seen nationwide today. ”I don’t see it as an overreaction to call it a crisis at this point,” said Audra Nissen Boyer, community education and recreation director at Mankato Area Public Schools. Boyer says Mankato...
redlakenationnews.com
More than 13,000 deaths now linked to COVID-19 in Minnesota
Minnesota has passed another grim pandemic milestone as the state now counts more than 13,000 deaths connected with COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health listed the figure Thursday in a weekly report that tallied 13,014 deaths overall, an increase of 36 fatalities since last week's data summary. As the pandemic's...
Minnesota nurses could be headed for strike
ST PAUL, Minn — Fifteen thousand Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports (Duluth-Superior) are working without a contract as negotiations with several local hospitals stall. Union and hospital leaders have been at the negotiating table since mid-March. Contract talks are scheduled to continue at 8:30...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,117 per day. Deaths increased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations stayed nearly level. In total, 13,014 Minnesotans...
WDIO-TV
Getting help from state leaders to combat crime in Duluth
The U.S. Attorney for the state of Minnesota was in Duluth today. The trip focused on an issue many Minnesotans have been talking about all summer. A trip to Duluth was on the schedule for the U.S. Attorney of Minnesota as he addressed recent violence here and around the state.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living
As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
voiceofalexandria.com
Deadline for property tax refunds is this Monday
(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds homeowners and renters to file for their 2020 Property Tax Refund before the deadline of August 15, 2022. Additionally, claims for 2021 refunds can be filed from now until August 15, 2023. Renters who already filed have started receiving their refunds while homeowners can expect to start getting their refunds in late August.
This Strange Looking Corn Is Actually A Delicacy To Some Minnesotans
While the chances of your sweet corn looking like this, this year it seems like the odds are low low, corn smut, also known as huitlacoche in Mexico is actually a delicacy for some Minnesotans. Some Minnesotans with a Mexican background or if you enjoy Latin American cuisine enjoy eating corn smut, specifically in the form of quesadillas and tacos.
Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers
STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
drydenwire.com
Gov. Evers, Minnesota Gov. Walz Seek Federal Funds For Major Duluth-Superior Bridge Project
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, today announced their departments of transportation will seek $889.5 million in federal funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin.
voiceofalexandria.com
Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
With inflation rising, Mike's Discount Foods seeing bump in business
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Family-owned grocery chain Mike's Discount Foods is seeing a bump in business as inflation continues to have food prices climbing month over month.July Consumer Price Index figures showed food prices increased at an annual rate of 10.9 percent, the fastest rise since 1979.Mike's Discount Foods first opened in 1989, priding itself on selling the lowest prices on brand-name foods.The business model allows it to sell groceries at deep discounts for several reasons:The food is near or past its "best if used by" dateThe item is seasonal or the packaging is datedThe item is part of a store closeoutThe food was salvaged from truck wreckThe food was mislabeledThe food was part of a manufacturer overstockThe discount grocery chain is held to the same inspection and regulation standards by the government as grocery stores.There are five stores in Minnesota with locations in Fridley, Anoka, Braham, Comfrey, Hilltop and its newest sixth location just opened last November in Princeton.Tuesdays, customers can receive an additional 10 percent discount on their purchase.For more information on Mike's Discount Foods, click here. For updates on products available click here.
fox9.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
mprnews.org
FEMA announces emergency aid for 23 counties damaged in May storm
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced emergency aid for 23 Minnesota counties that sustained a damage from flooding, heavy winds and tornadoes in May. There were at least five tornado touchdowns, including one with 120 mph winds in the tiny town of Forada, near Alexandria in Douglas County. Douglas...
mprnews.org
St. Joseph company aims to bring little electric cars to city streets
Tom Skahen is used to turning heads when he cruises through downtown St. Joseph. Scooting past the SUVs and pickups that are common in central Minnesota, Skahen's pint-sized black car stands out. "Without exception, I get rubbernecking and waves pretty much everywhere I go,” he said. Skahen is CEO...
