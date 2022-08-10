Read full article on original website
Dry and hot through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The last of our rain chance wraps up this evening with a return of the summer heat and dry weather this weekend. A few showers/storms have developed this evening, but activity will quickly dissipate after sunset. A quiet night otherwise with clearing skies and light easterly winds. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 11th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Lingering storms to the southwest, otherwise dry and warm. Chance of rain: 10% High of 92°. Winds ENE 8-13 MPH. Tonight:. Dry and mild. Low of 69°. Winds E 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mostly...
KCBD
South Plains trending hotter and drier
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drier air is filtering into the South Plains area. This is a trend which is expected to continue through early next week. The result will be a drier and hotter weather pattern. At least through early next week. The moisture which has fueled recent rains is...
At’l Do Farms expecting several changes due to elevated drought
SHALLOWATER, Texas – The drought in 2022 affected many farmers in the Lubbock area, including those at At’l Do Farms. With fall quickly approaching, many might wonder if the corn maze will even be open due to the lack of moisture. This year, there will be a tall maze, but no corn. In fact, it […]
KCBD
City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
Don’t Panic, Lubbock. This Strange Discharge From The Sky Is Called “Rain”.
It seems like we are due for a good old-fashioned freak-out here in the Hub City, and all of the ingredients are coming together to create a sense of panic and confusion among Lubbockites (Lubbockers? Lubbockians? Hub City Hustlas?) This is Rain. It's what happens when it gets too hot...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Missing NM woman and infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett. Police say they may be in the...
KCBD
Motorcycle crash causes delays on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a motorcycle has moderate injuries after a crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Ave. The crash happened at Noon in the westbound lanes. Police desk officials say the motorcyclist has moderate injuries. It is not clear if that person was taken to the hospital.
It’s official: Allsup’s sets opening day in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Allsup’s in Lubbock on the corner of Broadway and University Avenue announced that its doors are set to open to the public. Located at 1111 University avenue, the store is Yesway’s first ever “Allsup’s Express concept.” The store was set to open on Tuesday, August 16.
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Crosbyton Chiefs returned to the playoffs last year going 4-7. They enter this season with a new head coach as Brent Rider comes back into the area to lead the pigskin program. Rider is excited about his offensive line and defensive line, and he hopes...
The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!
We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
Construction at 19th Street in Lubbock worrying businesses and students
LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction at 19th Street has been underway for three weeks, taking a toll on businesses and students at Texas Tech. Students coming back to campus for the school year said they have to plan ahead with getting to and from school because of the traffic on 19th Street. “I just have to […]
One Year Ago: The Day A Crackhead Vandalized A Beloved Lubbock Radio Station
Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Yes, it's been a year since we here at the Townsquare Media Broadcast Complex And House Of Pancakes were shocked to discover that there is no safe haven in the City of Lubbock, and nowhere that crime will not touch.
KCBD
Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13. The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the...
Missing infant and mother possibly in Lubbock area, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing mother and infant from Hobbs, New Mexico could be in the Lubbock area, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 1-year-old Bella Sinnett and her mother, Gina Marie Dunn, 27, were last seen on Friday, August 5. They were possibly in the area of University Medical Center in […]
KCBD
South Plains Veterinary Clinic Back-to-School Bash
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Veterinary Clinic will host it’s second annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 13. The clinic will offer 100 free rabies shots. More than 30 vendors will be at the event — including the Slaton Bakery and other local retailers. Come enjoy...
West Nile Virus confirmed in Lubbock, city says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Thursday confirmed that some mosquitoes in Lubbock County tested positive for West Nile Virus. The city said Vector control would increase spraying in the community. Everyone was encouraged to take precautions to reduce mosquito bites. Symptoms can include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue, […]
fox34.com
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
KCBD
Frontier Market in Plainview will only feature products from local producers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new frontier market is opening in Plainview, located on 518 Ash Ave, that will only sell fresh products from farmers and ranchers in the area. Layton Schur with Schur Cattle and Farms says him and his family’s idea is to get more fresh food from the farm to the dinner plate.
Lubbock man sentenced in armed 30-hour Thanksgiving SWAT standoff
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock man Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was sentenced by a federal judge to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to interstate threatening communications in April. Solis held police in an armed standoff at the Lubbock National Guard Amory on Thanksgiving day in 2021. The day before, Solis texted an LPD […]
