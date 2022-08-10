ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Dry and hot through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The last of our rain chance wraps up this evening with a return of the summer heat and dry weather this weekend. A few showers/storms have developed this evening, but activity will quickly dissipate after sunset. A quiet night otherwise with clearing skies and light easterly winds. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 11th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Lingering storms to the southwest, otherwise dry and warm. Chance of rain: 10% High of 92°. Winds ENE 8-13 MPH. Tonight:. Dry and mild. Low of 69°. Winds E 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mostly...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains trending hotter and drier

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drier air is filtering into the South Plains area. This is a trend which is expected to continue through early next week. The result will be a drier and hotter weather pattern. At least through early next week. The moisture which has fueled recent rains is...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slaton, TX
City
Tulia, TX
City
Aiken, TX
City
Mcadoo, TX
City
Paducah, TX
State
Indiana State
City
Northfield, TX
City
Childress, TX
State
Texas State
City
Abernathy, TX
City
Rotan, TX
City
Turkey, TX
City
Plainview, TX
City
Memphis, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Silverton, TX
City
Levelland, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Motorcycle crash causes delays on South Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a motorcycle has moderate injuries after a crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Ave. The crash happened at Noon in the westbound lanes. Police desk officials say the motorcyclist has moderate injuries. It is not clear if that person was taken to the hospital.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Hot Weather#Air Conditioning#Sunscreen
KCBD

Pigskin Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Crosbyton Chiefs returned to the playoffs last year going 4-7. They enter this season with a new head coach as Brent Rider comes back into the area to lead the pigskin program. Rider is excited about his offensive line and defensive line, and he hopes...
CROSBYTON, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!

We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCBD

Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13. The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains Veterinary Clinic Back-to-School Bash

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Veterinary Clinic will host it’s second annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 13. The clinic will offer 100 free rabies shots. More than 30 vendors will be at the event — including the Slaton Bakery and other local retailers. Come enjoy...
SLATON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

West Nile Virus confirmed in Lubbock, city says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Thursday confirmed that some mosquitoes in Lubbock County tested positive for West Nile Virus. The city said Vector control would increase spraying in the community. Everyone was encouraged to take precautions to reduce mosquito bites. Symptoms can include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy