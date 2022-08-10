BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be a public hearing on Critical Race Theory next month at the State Capitol. The meeting is in part to collect input from the public and interested parties. Last year, the State Legislature banned the teaching of CRT in public schools, so this hearing isn’t about whether CRT should be taught in schools. Rather, it’s a hearing to give the public an opportunity to comment on the administrative rules as they’ve been written.

