Bismarck, ND

KX News

Basin Electric returning millions to members and decreasing rates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Basin Electric’s board of directors unanimously voted to decrease member rates by an average of one mill per megawatt hour. This rate decrease amounts to approximately $33.5 million in 2023 alone.   The board’s action to reduce rates comes just weeks after approving two other financial resolutions to return millions to […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Homeless shelter in Bismarck seeking to be included in 2023 budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is seeking to be included in Bismarck’s 2023 budget. The city budgeted $250,000 for United Way in both 2020 and 2021, but United Way didn’t ask to receive the funds in 2021 due to a one-time Covid payment from the federal government. Now, United Way is asking to receive the funds originally allocated for 2021, and to be included again in the city’s 2023 budget.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

More North Dakota parents choosing to homeschool this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More North Dakota parents are turning to homeschooling. Throughout the pandemic, some families opted to keep their children home, which has continued this year. Joe Kolosky with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says they’ve been getting an influx of phone calls on homeschooling compared...
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

United Way's Day of Caring in Bismarck-Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -If you drove around Bismarck-Mandan today, you probably saw volunteers participating in the United Way’s Day of Caring. Hundreds of volunteers assisted dozens of nonprofit organizations throughout the community, including the Central Dakota Humane Society as they prepare for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Public hearing on critical race theory next month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be a public hearing on Critical Race Theory next month at the State Capitol. The meeting is in part to collect input from the public and interested parties. Last year, the State Legislature banned the teaching of CRT in public schools, so this hearing isn’t about whether CRT should be taught in schools. Rather, it’s a hearing to give the public an opportunity to comment on the administrative rules as they’ve been written.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

'Legacy' pillars above the prairie in Center

CENTER, N.D. (KFYR) - BNI Coal commissioned a new dragline for its Center mine Monday. The process of reassembling the machine started in the fall of 2021. “Pillars of the prairie” and “a big deal” were names used to describe the gigantic dragline excavator on Monday. But the one name that will stick is “Legacy.”
CENTER, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Renaissance Zone expires, what that means for downtown development

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of August 1, the Renaissance Zone in Bismarck is no longer an option for developers looking for tax incentives to build or renovate downtown. The Renaissance Zone in downtown Bismarck has made some new buildings and upgrades to existing buildings possible. But the tax incentives that went along with it made some people feel the playing field wasn’t level.
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

Spring Valley Cattle Selected for North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award

Spring Valley Cattle of Glen Ullin is the recipient of the 2022 North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award®. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the prestigious award recognizes private landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care. In North Dakota,...
GLEN ULLIN, ND
KX News

Chad Isaak trial one year later: What happened in court on August 9, 2021

Introduction In April 2019, four people were killed in Mandan in what is considered one of North Dakota’s more notorious crimes. Several days later, Chad Isaak of Washburn was arrested and charged with the murders. After two years of court procedures and delays, Isaak’s trial finally began on August 2, 2021. Jury selection took two […]
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Mandan man Sunday after they say he attempted to deal fentanyl in Bismarck. An undercover officer says he communicated with 26-year-old Deshawn Taylor, who was using the name Ebk Woosa, on Facebook and text to arrange a drug deal. They say Taylor planned to deliver fentanyl to the undercover officer in Bismarck but fled at the meet-up and crashed into an unmarked cop car.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Saloons Worth The Drive in NoDak!

As summer heats up in the Dakotas so does the fun at these Saloons!. and the door opened for a lady still occurs in these parts. Or as Tigger says, where those of us that live At The End Of Dirt Roads venture when whiskey is all that's needed to finish up a hard day.
MANDAN, ND

