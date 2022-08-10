Read full article on original website
Related
Basin Electric returning millions to members and decreasing rates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Basin Electric’s board of directors unanimously voted to decrease member rates by an average of one mill per megawatt hour. This rate decrease amounts to approximately $33.5 million in 2023 alone. The board’s action to reduce rates comes just weeks after approving two other financial resolutions to return millions to […]
North Dakota, Montana awarded $18.5 million for rural broadband
Shane Hart, CEO of the Reservation Telephone Cooperative, or RTC Networks, said providing for rural communities is expensive and without the grant, it wouldn't be possible to do something like this.
KFYR-TV
Homeless shelter in Bismarck seeking to be included in 2023 budget
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is seeking to be included in Bismarck’s 2023 budget. The city budgeted $250,000 for United Way in both 2020 and 2021, but United Way didn’t ask to receive the funds in 2021 due to a one-time Covid payment from the federal government. Now, United Way is asking to receive the funds originally allocated for 2021, and to be included again in the city’s 2023 budget.
KFYR-TV
More North Dakota parents choosing to homeschool this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More North Dakota parents are turning to homeschooling. Throughout the pandemic, some families opted to keep their children home, which has continued this year. Joe Kolosky with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says they’ve been getting an influx of phone calls on homeschooling compared...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
United Way’s Day of Caring in Bismarck-Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -If you drove around Bismarck-Mandan today, you probably saw volunteers participating in the United Way’s Day of Caring. Hundreds of volunteers assisted dozens of nonprofit organizations throughout the community, including the Central Dakota Humane Society as they prepare for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
AG Week
North Dakota county throws 100% voluntary easement mandate, $135 million fee at Summit Carbon pipeline
LINTON, N.D. — A North Dakota county on the main line of a massive carbon capture pipeline has created some additional hurdles for the company behind the project – Summit Carbon Solutions. The Emmons County Commission passed two motions to update requirements for being granted an industrial conditional...
KFYR-TV
Public hearing on critical race theory next month
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be a public hearing on Critical Race Theory next month at the State Capitol. The meeting is in part to collect input from the public and interested parties. Last year, the State Legislature banned the teaching of CRT in public schools, so this hearing isn’t about whether CRT should be taught in schools. Rather, it’s a hearing to give the public an opportunity to comment on the administrative rules as they’ve been written.
KFYR-TV
Missouri River analysis helped local stakeholders discuss pursuing the waterway’s benefits
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 99 people met Wednesday in Mandan for the Missouri River Joint Water Board. The goal of this conference was to understand and pursue benefits of the Missouri River for the state of North Dakota. Attendees performed SWOT analyses, which stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
KFYR-TV
‘Legacy’ pillars above the prairie in Center
CENTER, N.D. (KFYR) - BNI Coal commissioned a new dragline for its Center mine Monday. The process of reassembling the machine started in the fall of 2021. “Pillars of the prairie” and “a big deal” were names used to describe the gigantic dragline excavator on Monday. But the one name that will stick is “Legacy.”
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Bismarck police to tackle underage drinking
The program uses specialized scanners that have the ability to detect fake IDs at a more efficient rate than people trying to identify them visually.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Renaissance Zone expires, what that means for downtown development
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of August 1, the Renaissance Zone in Bismarck is no longer an option for developers looking for tax incentives to build or renovate downtown. The Renaissance Zone in downtown Bismarck has made some new buildings and upgrades to existing buildings possible. But the tax incentives that went along with it made some people feel the playing field wasn’t level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bismarck’s Many Windowed 1.25 Million Dollar Mansion
If you're not aware, let me tell you that the Bismarck/Mandan real estate market is red hot for sellers. If you're in the market to buy a home you might find yourself paying a little more to get into a home that's new to you. Is $1.25 million a little...
kfgo.com
Spring Valley Cattle Selected for North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award
Spring Valley Cattle of Glen Ullin is the recipient of the 2022 North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award®. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the prestigious award recognizes private landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care. In North Dakota,...
Chad Isaak trial one year later: What happened in court on August 9, 2021
Introduction In April 2019, four people were killed in Mandan in what is considered one of North Dakota’s more notorious crimes. Several days later, Chad Isaak of Washburn was arrested and charged with the murders. After two years of court procedures and delays, Isaak’s trial finally began on August 2, 2021. Jury selection took two […]
KFYR-TV
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Mandan man Sunday after they say he attempted to deal fentanyl in Bismarck. An undercover officer says he communicated with 26-year-old Deshawn Taylor, who was using the name Ebk Woosa, on Facebook and text to arrange a drug deal. They say Taylor planned to deliver fentanyl to the undercover officer in Bismarck but fled at the meet-up and crashed into an unmarked cop car.
Saloons Worth The Drive in NoDak!
As summer heats up in the Dakotas so does the fun at these Saloons!. and the door opened for a lady still occurs in these parts. Or as Tigger says, where those of us that live At The End Of Dirt Roads venture when whiskey is all that's needed to finish up a hard day.
Comments / 0