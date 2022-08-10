ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

The Secret Sauce of Shake Shack’s Purpose-Driven Marketing

Since its humble beginnings as a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park, doing good has been deeply rooted in the Shake Shack story. Now a global business and fast-casual phenomenon, the powerful mission, “Stand for Something Good,” remains a core part of the brand’s DNA and has been expanded to include sourcing premium ingredients from like-minded partners, designing Shacks responsibly, and supporting local communities. Mike McGarry, Shake Shack’s vp of brand marketing, joined Adweek’s Commerce Week for a discussion on how the corporation has remained loyal to its purpose-driven program, considering the brand’s increasing popularity and visibility over the last two decades.
Cheddar News

Netflix Wants Ads, But May Not Have the Strategy to Make It Work

Netflix is courting brands to join its upcoming ad-supported service, and the interest is there among the companies that want to reach some of the platform's 220.67 million subscribers. But without an advertising leadership team in place, brands and agencies are concerned that Netflix may not have the capabilities to pull off its vision."They have been allergic to the word advertising," said Marla Kaplowitz, advertising trade group 4As CEO. "They would never utter it. They would have to use different descriptors, and even now they're trying to be above it."What's more, with Disney+ launching its ad-supported version on December 8,...
AdWeek

Al Harrington's Cannabis Brand Viola Asks 'What's Your Vibe?'

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. It’s a typical day in the neighborhood, with a grandma fussing over her potted plants on the front porch, a young...
AdWeek

LinkedIn Gives Creators More Options for Crafting Content

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). LinkedIn detailed two new features for creators on its platform, along with a third...
AdWeek

Think Beyond Basic Identities For A More Inclusive Advertising Approach

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. The first thing advertisers need to understand about representation is that it is not just about doing good. Devising diverse and inclusive media strategies is table stakes for maximally effective advertising, especially during a time when more than half the U.S. population falls into at least one of many minority groups: Black, Latinx, Asian, LGBTQ+, neurodivergent and more.
AdWeek

3 Leaders’ Journeys From Adweek Media All Stars to Omnicom CEOs

OMG (Omnicom Media Group) NA CEO Ralph Pardo, OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas and OMD USA CEO Chrissie Hanson all have something in common. All were previously named Adweek Media All Stars before ascending to CEO roles, representing a coalescence of top agency talent at the highest org level.
AdWeek

Why Your Story Shouldn't Be What Gets Cut

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Economists and consumers agree: We’re in a recession, and brands are, understandably, nervous.
AdWeek

M&A and Banner-Year Comparisons: What Publishers’ Mixed Digital Ad Sales Show

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. A number of publicly traded news publishers reported an uptick in their year-over-year digital advertising revenues this week, a data point that further complicates the ongoing debate surrounding the health of the U.S. economy.
The Independent

CEO sparks debate after sharing crying selfie on LinkedIn to announce company layoffs: ‘Grow up’

A business owner and CEO has sparked a debate after sharing a tearful selfie on LinkedIn while announcing layoffs at his company.Braden Wallake, the CEO of business-to-business marketing agency HyperSocial, shared the emotional post on LinkedIn on Tuesday, where he described it as the “most vulnerable thing” he will “ever share”.“This will be the most vulnerable thing I’ll ever share. I’ve gone back and forth whether to post this or not. We just had to layoff a few of our employees. I’ve seen a lot of layoffs over the last few weeks on LinkedIn. Most of those are due...
AdWeek

Tools of the Trade: Gale Tan from Anchor Worldwide

Welcome to Tools of the Trade, a new AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps them perform at your top form, from their favorite drafting table to their best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
AdWeek

4 Music Trends That Defined the Second Quarter of 2022

Editor’s note: This is the fifth installment of Beats, Bytes and Brands, a monthly column on the newest trends and activations converging across the music industry and brand marketing. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Jesse Kirshbaum. Jesse Kirshbaum is the founder of Beats and Bytes,...
AdWeek

Marrying Virtual and Digital Shopping with PacSun and Complex Networks

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Retailers and CG brands alike are looking to elevate experiential shopping through immersive experiences that blend the virtual and physical worlds...
