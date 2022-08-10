ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
u.today

SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Storage Devices#The Wallet#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Smartnfts#Dapps#Ethereum Bsc#Wallet Connect#Uniswap Pancakeswap#Opensea#Nufinetes
kitco.com

Ethereum price up 70% in 30 days, Vitalik Buterin says 'the Merge is coming,' talks post-upgrade benefits

(Kitco News) Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised the benefits the Merge would bring, including significantly lower transaction fees and a number of key upgrades. "The Merge is coming. This effort we have been working on for the last eight years," Buterin told the crowd of avid crypto investors and developers at the Blockchain Futurist Conference held in Toronto this week.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September

Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
COMPUTERS
NEWSBTC

Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain

The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Solana defies the latest hack to shoot 11% but is the token now bullish?

Solana has been regarded as an Ethereum killer due to its superior qualities. The blockchain has been vulnerable to frequent hacks. Solana SOL/USD has often been touted as a worthy competitor of Ethereum. Its low transaction costs and high speeds have seen the blockchain labeled an Ethereum killer. Nonetheless, Solana has faced mounting challenges owing to frequent exploits.
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Should you buy Ethereum Classic as its recovery accelerates?

Ethereum Classic price soared to the highest level since April 8th as demand for the coin jumped. ETC price rose to a high of $43, which was about 246% above the lowest level this year. As a result, the total market cap of the coin jumped to over $5.2 billion.
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Ethereum’s proof-of-stake test Merge is now live on Goerli

The Ethereum ecosystem is increasingly becoming confident that there will be no delays to the Ethereum Merger set for mid-September. Ethereum developers have executed the third and last test merge on the Goerli test network. This latest development means that the Ethereum network is on track to execute the Ethereum Merger set for mid-September.
COMPUTERS
coinjournal.net

Ballet Crypto CEO: Bitcoin doesn’t have to follow Ethereum on PoS

Ballet Crypto CEO Bobby Lee has added his voice to the many in the industry who say the pioneer PoW blockchain does not have to follow Ethereum’s path. Bobby Lee, the CEO of Ballet Crypto, a US-based crypto storage app provider, believes Bitcoin (BTC) is fine just where it is in terms of its consensus mechanism.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Tether also confirms its throwing weight behind the post-Merge Ethereum

Hot on the heels of an official announcement from USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle Pay, stablecoin giant Tether has now also officially confirmed its support behind Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade and switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism-based blockchain. The announcement came on the same day as its stablecoin...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy