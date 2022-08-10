Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
blockworks.co
SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process
Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
kitco.com
Ethereum price up 70% in 30 days, Vitalik Buterin says 'the Merge is coming,' talks post-upgrade benefits
(Kitco News) Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised the benefits the Merge would bring, including significantly lower transaction fees and a number of key upgrades. "The Merge is coming. This effort we have been working on for the last eight years," Buterin told the crowd of avid crypto investors and developers at the Blockchain Futurist Conference held in Toronto this week.
NEWSBTC
Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain
The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
blockworks.co
Mycelium to Launch Perpetual Swaps Following Tracer DAO Merge
The merge with its core service provider will allow Mycelium to further expand Tracer’s exchange platform and develop future products. Users of the Ethereum-based decentralized derivatives platform Tracer DAO voted Tuesday to migrate its token and brand under blockchain provider Mycelium’s roof. A proposal put forth to members...
coinjournal.net
Ballet Crypto CEO: Bitcoin doesn’t have to follow Ethereum on PoS
Ballet Crypto CEO Bobby Lee has added his voice to the many in the industry who say the pioneer PoW blockchain does not have to follow Ethereum’s path. Bobby Lee, the CEO of Ballet Crypto, a US-based crypto storage app provider, believes Bitcoin (BTC) is fine just where it is in terms of its consensus mechanism.
How to Accept Crypto Payments for e-Commerce Projects
Just over a decade ago, people would have laughed at you if you decided to hold some noticeable part of your investments in cryptocurrency. The abstract nature of virtual currency secured through various cryptographic and computer-generated means was puzzling and frightening. However, after a while, people's interest in crypto has...
blockworks.co
Using Data to Gain an Edge in Digital Assets
In today’s crypto markets – generating alpha requires more and more data. It’s why institutions are investing in technology that can make sense of it. This webinar will explore the various ways data can be used to drive digital asset trading strategies and identify market opportunities.
CoinTelegraph
Tether also confirms its throwing weight behind the post-Merge Ethereum
Hot on the heels of an official announcement from USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle Pay, stablecoin giant Tether has now also officially confirmed its support behind Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade and switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism-based blockchain. The announcement came on the same day as its stablecoin...
CoinDesk
NEAR Crypto Token Pumps After Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
Near Protocol’s native NEAR token jumped 12% to a high of $5.97 after Coinbase added the token to its listing roadmap, which shows assets the cryptocurrency exchange plans to add. NEAR is the native token of the Near Protocol, a layer 1 blockchain network that provides a platform for...
blockworks.co
What Crypto Winter? The Demand for Finance Talent is Booming
Despite claims of a crypto winter, the industry needs more finance talent to fix accounting mistakes from the bull market and build for the future. The experts at PolySign and its affiliated companies told Blockworks the demand for finance talent is here to stay. The digital asset fintech company has a unique perspective on this trend because it recently acquired MG Stover, a full-service fund administrator.
blockworks.co
First Coinbase-leveraged ETF Makes Market Debut Ahead of Earnings Report
Investors keen to amplify their bets on Coinbase ahead of earnings are in luck: A new ETF offering 1.5 leverage made its Nasdaq debut hours before the exchange’s scheduled earnings report release. Issuers have been quick to list single-stock products in recent weeks after the SEC approved the fund...
blockworks.co
Ark Invest Analysts Share Bullish Outlook for Coinbase, Block
Coinbase’s partnership with BlackRock could be a catalyst for bitcoin’s price to rise by up to $500,000, according to Ark Invest analyst Yassine Elmandjra. The innovation-focused fund manager doubled down on Ark’s bullish bitcoin projection after BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, revealed it would offer institutional clients access to bitcoin via Coinbase Prime.
blockworks.co
Website of Decentralized Crypto Exchange Curve ‘Compromised’
The main website of decentralized digital asset exchange Curve Finance has been compromised in what appears to be the latest instance of a nefarious crypto exploit. The issue was “found and reverted,” Curve tweeted at 5:28 pm ET, pointing to this address as the contract that users should revoke.
An Investor's Guide To Smart Contract Blockchains
Smart contracts’ value proposition is well-founded, as we discussed in our previous blog post Exploring the Disruptive Potential of Smart Contracts. They bring programmability to a value transfer infrastructure and have low-cost, fast, secure, and trustless properties. Despite being a technology in its infancy, the potential to disrupt sectors such as financial services, tech, and gaming is palpable, with applications across all areas gaining user activity.
blockworks.co
Steve Cohen Quietly Setting Up Crypto-only Asset Manager
Blockworks exclusive: The move to create a separate entity reflects Cohen’s increasing bullishness on digital assets, according to four sources familiar with the matter. Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen is laying the groundwork for an investment firm focused exclusively on cryptocurrency, according to four sources familiar with the matter.
blockworks.co
MakerDAO Co-founder Plans To ‘Yolo USDC Into ETH’
MakerDAO co-founder wants to protect the organization’s stablecoin following Tornado Cash sanctions. MakerDAO is weighing a Hail Mary move to replace what backs its decentralized stablecoin DAI. Following the US Treasury’s sanctioning of crypto mixer Tornado Cash, MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen wants to uproot USDC from the protocol’s massive...
