Moline, IL

US 104.9

Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Silver Unit Coming To Davenport

The circus is coming to town! And not just any circus. Cirque Italia is bringing its Water Circus Silver Unit to the Quad Cities at the end of this month. This show combines incredible production and circus arts together to create a night that will be remembered for a long time. Tickets for the family are on sale now for a fun evening.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Late August May Be The Best Time For Vacations

Okay, hear me out... the best time to take a vacation is when there are fewer people around. We all hate the lines for attractions, or people crowding our favorite spots, so why not go in late August? My family use to do this every year when we were younger and some places were like ghost towns.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location

After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Happy Joe’s Closes The Davenport Location On Rockingham Road

West enders in Davenport aren't going to be happy when they read this. Happy Joe's has closed its location on Rockingham Road. The silver lining in this dark cloud is that the employees on Rockingham Road are still employed and the ovens from Rockingham are still being used. If you...
US 104.9

Everything You Need To Know About Tug Fest 2022

It's Tug Fest weekend and the towns of LeClaire, IA, and Port Byron, IL will have thousands of people partying this weekend as they prepare to compete in a game of tug-of-war across the Mississippi River. If you aren't familiar with Tug Fest or you're trying to plan out your trip to LeClaire or Port Byron, this is everything you need to know about Tug Fest 2022.
PORT BYRON, IL
US 104.9

The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours

It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
BETTENDORF, IA
US 104.9

Mississippi Valley Fair Wrap Up 2022 [Photos]

The Mississippi Vally Fair 2022 is now over. It was another great year with some stand-out acts like Kid Rock, who kicked off the fair, and Dustin Lynch wrapping it up on Sunday. We snagged some shots of the fair on Saturday (which also happened to be the hottest day.)
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
BETTENDORF, IA
US 104.9

Not Just a Hollywood Punchline. Join The QCs 1st Narcolepsy Club

Hollywood has been brutal to people with narcolepsy. It's usually shown as a punchline where someone's face falls into the plate of spaghetti in front of them. Remember The Sopranos, where Janice's reborn boyfriend falls asleep at the dinner table and Tony starts throwing bread at his face?. Or how...
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month

The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

