ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man

Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September

Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Bowie County, TX
City
Hooks, TX
Hooks, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
KSLA

Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Eagle 106.3

That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowie County Sheriff#Remington#Bolt Action Riffle#Old World
KTBS

Texarkana, Texas police encourage school zone safety

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas Police Department reminds motorists to be safe when driving near schools and school busses. School zones are activated when the district reopens on Aug. 17. Police say drivers need to slow down to the posted speed limit when the lights are flashing. Always come...
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Talks: 2022 Festival Season in the Ark-La-Tex and More

Jeff and Darlene discuss the many upcoming festivals and events planned for fall of 2022. If you have a topic you would like to discuss and reach thousands as a guest, just contact texarkanatalks@gmail.com. The Hope Watermelon Festival, Pioneer Days, The Downtown Carnival, The Four States Rodeo, there is a...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Railroad Crossing in Maud Closed This Sunday, August 14

Notice from the Texas Department of Transportation: The railroad crossing located at US 67 and State Highway 8 in Maud will be closed this Sunday. If you normally travel SH 8 at US 67 in Maud on Sundays then you will need to find an alternate route this Sunday, August 14. Union Pacific Railroad will be conducting maintenance work on their RR crossing there at State Highway 8. As a result, the area will be closed to through-traffic on this date.
MAUD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eagle 106.3

These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring

Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
ARKANSAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
PITTSBURG, TX
Majic 93.3

Texarkana College Presents ‘Creative Focaccia’ September 15

Texarkana College Presents 'Creative Focaccia' on September 15. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge in discovering the joy of making and eating focaccia! Focaccia is a flat Italian bread sprinkled with olive oil, salt and herbs before baking. Not only is it one of the most flavorful breads, it is also one of the easiest and fun to bake, with limitless array of flavors and appearance-even pizza dough!
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Looking For The Perfect Job? “Career Moves” In Texarkana Can Help

"Career Moves" is a program that is brought to you by The Texarkana Recreation Center and is a chance for you to find a better job in Texarkana. The "Career Moves" is a free event and they occur at 1 Legion Drive in Texarkana Arkansas. The organizers had this to say about the "Career Moves" events that are going on during the month of August:
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy