Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
Favorite High School Cruising Hangouts in the 1970’s in Texarkana
It's that time of year again, back to school, Friday Night Football, and hanging with friends from school. Back when I was in school at Arkansas High which was in the late 70s, yes I am pretty much giving away my age we had a lot of places we hung out at after a game or on the weekend.
Cool Off With Water Races For a Great Cause on Saturday in Texarkana
Get ready to cool off and have some fun Saturday, August 13 and it's all for a great cause. It's the Water Races at Mallard Pond. The event all benefits our friends at Runnin' WJ Ranch. There will be fun for the whole family. There will be Pedal Boat Races and Kayak Races, a Tricycle Parade plus food and games.
It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September
Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month.
magnoliareporter.com
AG&FC looks for help from Columbia County, neighboring landowners to collar bears for research
Myron Means, large carnivore program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is looking for leads into likely research candidates to wear GPS collars during Arkansas’s inaugural bear season in South Arkansas this year. As part of the research that goes into monitoring hunting seasons for bear, Means...
KSLA
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Texas lieutenant to lose one eye after being shot in face
A Bowie County lieutenant and veteran of the U.S. Marines is reported to "lose his left eye and possibly be blind in his right eye" after being shot in the face during a traffic stop.
KTBS
Texarkana, Texas police encourage school zone safety
TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas Police Department reminds motorists to be safe when driving near schools and school busses. School zones are activated when the district reopens on Aug. 17. Police say drivers need to slow down to the posted speed limit when the lights are flashing. Always come...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Talks: 2022 Festival Season in the Ark-La-Tex and More
Jeff and Darlene discuss the many upcoming festivals and events planned for fall of 2022. If you have a topic you would like to discuss and reach thousands as a guest, just contact texarkanatalks@gmail.com. The Hope Watermelon Festival, Pioneer Days, The Downtown Carnival, The Four States Rodeo, there is a...
Railroad Crossing in Maud Closed This Sunday, August 14
Notice from the Texas Department of Transportation: The railroad crossing located at US 67 and State Highway 8 in Maud will be closed this Sunday. If you normally travel SH 8 at US 67 in Maud on Sundays then you will need to find an alternate route this Sunday, August 14. Union Pacific Railroad will be conducting maintenance work on their RR crossing there at State Highway 8. As a result, the area will be closed to through-traffic on this date.
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
Texarkana Help Celebrate National Senior Citizens Day August 21
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension celebrates National Senior Citizens Day on August 21, by encouraging them to stay active and strong in our Texarkana community and surrounding areas. “One of the most important things you can do for your health as you age is to engage in regular physical activity,” said...
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, July 10-16
• Tecorrian Gilbert, of Lone Star, was arrested by Daingerfield police for deadly conduct.• Jonathan Richard Dickerson, of Naples, was ...
No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
Texarkana College Presents ‘Creative Focaccia’ September 15
Texarkana College Presents 'Creative Focaccia' on September 15. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge in discovering the joy of making and eating focaccia! Focaccia is a flat Italian bread sprinkled with olive oil, salt and herbs before baking. Not only is it one of the most flavorful breads, it is also one of the easiest and fun to bake, with limitless array of flavors and appearance-even pizza dough!
KSLA
Juvenile wanted in connection to Texarkana, Ark., shooting; 1 injured
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Texarkana, Arkansas. Dispatchers got the call around 3:50 p.m. to the 500 block of East Street regarding a shooting. At the scene, officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the left leg. Police...
Looking For The Perfect Job? “Career Moves” In Texarkana Can Help
"Career Moves" is a program that is brought to you by The Texarkana Recreation Center and is a chance for you to find a better job in Texarkana. The "Career Moves" is a free event and they occur at 1 Legion Drive in Texarkana Arkansas. The organizers had this to say about the "Career Moves" events that are going on during the month of August:
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
