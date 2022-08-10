ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Mariners make head-scratching moves in roster shuffle

On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners did some roster shuffling. Some of the calls they made are hard to explain. Before the Seattle Mariners started the Series finale against New York on Wednesday afternoon, they made several transactions and roster decisions. A few of those moves have to make M’s fans question what’s going on.
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies

Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission

Joey Gallo has greatly enjoyed his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. The team is undefeated with him and increasing their lead atop the MLB standings. After being traded by the New York Yankees amid a very disappointing season, he is now living large in LA. The Yankees’ outcast has not been much […] The post ‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will move to the bench on Wednesday with Wilmer Flores starting at second base. Flores will bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. numberFire's models project Flores...
Soto's ugly misplay in outfield gifts Giants two early runs

After hitting his first home run in a San Diego Padres uniform on Tuesday night, Juan Soto made his first major Padres gaffe during Wednesday’s game that worked out extremely well for the Giants. San Francisco already led 1-0 at Petco Park when Austin Slater came up to bat...
The Dodgers Have Been A New Team With Trea Turner

Trea Turner, a free agent at season’s end, was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers last season at the trade deadline along with Max Scherzer. The two of them came to Los Angeles together from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a haul of prospects. Since the Dodgers acquired...
Giants haunted by lack of effective bullpen arms vs. Padres

SAN DIEGO -- In the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night, Juan Soto doubled, Manny Machado singled and the Giants bullpen got busy in a hurry. On one mound was righty Yunior Marte, who has been optioned to Triple-A four times this year. On the other was lefty Alex Young, who has been in the organization for about three weeks. Long before Tyler Rogers gave up a walk-off homer, that was the latest sign that the staff is scrambling to get through the late innings of close games.
Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Guardians Fans Remember A Shocking Day In Franchise History

On the heels of the MLB lockout, we go back in time and remember the day that the previous work stoppage began. Today, August 12, marks the 28th anniversary of the 1994 strike. How does that pertain to the Cleveland Guardians, you ask?. Well, 1994 was proving to be a...
Giants host Pittsburgh Pirates, look to stop home slide

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-6, 5.86 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (10-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -271, Pirates +221; over/under is 7...
Mariners LHP Robbie Ray Ends Start vs. Yankees on Sour Note

Mariners left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray has finished his afternoon at T-Mobile Park, exiting with 6.1 innings of work under his belt after serving up a two-run home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Ray tallied seven strikeouts on the day and surrendered just a trio of hits, with two resulting...
Guardians Insider Shares A Hilarious Prank By 2 Veterans

The Cleveland Guardians have had more than their fair share of young players making their Major League debuts in 2022. Many of these young players have stuck around and have experienced the unforgettable moment of picking up their first Major League hit. Players such as Steven Kwan, Nolan Jones, Oscar...
Dustin May gets crucial update in return from Tommy John surgery

Not that the Los Angeles Dodgers have a desperate need for help right now, but the team is about to get one of its weapons back in its pitching staff. Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reported that Dodgers manager Dave Robert said that Dustin May is just a minor league start away from making his return to the MLB action, which would be in a home series against the Miami Marlins.
