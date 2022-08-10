It's raining again this morning. Heavy flooding downpours will be possible again today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Southeast Jackson County picked up around 8-9″ of rain this morning leading to some flash flooding. We could still see some showers and storms late this afternoon and early this evening. Once the sun sets, our rain chances will decrease. More showers and storms are possible Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Some of these storms may produce heavy rainfall, which could lead to more flash flooding. Rain chances will remain high on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. More showers and storms are possible on Saturday as a front approaches us from the north. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s. If the front moves south of us by Sunday and Monday, rain chances will decrease a bit. We’re also going to be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO