WLOX
Heavy storms possible again Thursday
It's raining again this morning. Heavy flooding downpours will be possible again today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Southeast Jackson County picked up around 8-9″ of rain this morning leading to some flash flooding. We could still see some showers and storms late this afternoon and early this evening. Once the sun sets, our rain chances will decrease. More showers and storms are possible Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Some of these storms may produce heavy rainfall, which could lead to more flash flooding. Rain chances will remain high on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. More showers and storms are possible on Saturday as a front approaches us from the north. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s. If the front moves south of us by Sunday and Monday, rain chances will decrease a bit. We’re also going to be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
WLOX
Harrison Co. EMA director weighs in on hurricane season preparation
We have seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We are going to keep the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, but we are also expecting a mix of sunshine, as well. That sunshine will make it hot and steamy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s for those who see more sunshine. Keep your umbrella nearby in case we see a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall which could lead to some flash flooding. Abundant tropical moisture will keep our rain chances high for Friday and Saturday. A slow-moving front will approach the Gulf Coast, arriving around Saturday night or Sunday. This front won’t really cool us down, but it could drop our humidity and rain chances...if it moves far enough offshore.
WLOX
Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms
WLOX
Healthcare is becoming a common target of identity thieves
WLOX
Idol Across America auditions are now underway
WLOX
LIVE: Cody Jinks and Clint Back draw thousands to Mississippi Coast Coliseum
HAPPENING NOW: Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne tracks chances for storms this week. Take a look inside the WLOX Storm Tracker and find out if disruptive weather potentially coming to your area. Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business.
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Hwy 49 / Creosote Rd. traffic back to normal
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic on Highway 49 near Creosote Road has returned to normal, according to the Gulfport Police Department. After a car hit a pole Wednesday around 3:45 a.m., an 8-hour traffic nightmare ensued. The crash forced powerlines down across Creosote Road and Highway 49. Mississippi Power worked...
WLOX
Port Bienville Railroad stays on track with safety
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Seventeen miles of tracks and more than 8,000 loaded railcars a year mean another national award for the Port Bienville Short Line Railroad. “It’s real family oriented around here, and we always watch each other’s backs,” said Norman Givens, railroad safety coordinator.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Boat turned over on Biloxi Bay Bridge, traffic backed up on I-110 southbound
Happening Sunday: Traffic is down to one lane near Jones Park. Big changes are on the way for the Jones park area in Gulfport. After nearly a month of being open, it's now closed tonight from 10pm to 5am following a malfunction.
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Covering up our slip-ups with Coast autobody painter
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Autobody work... It’s a service many of us don’t think much about until we’re in a car accident. Yet, according to the Department of Transportation, more and more of us are these days. In today’s ‘In Their Shoes,’ we introduce you to one...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler spills metal load, I-10 eastbound lanes moving slowly
TRAFFIC ALERT: Boat turned over on Biloxi Bay Bridge, traffic backed up on I-110 southbound. According to the city and WLOX viewers, a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over. Alternate routes, such as Popps Ferry Road or Washington Avenue are advised.
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Biloxi Bay Bridge / I-110 traffic cleared
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes on 1-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge are now cleared. Southbound lanes on I-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge were backed up Thursday morning after a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over, according to the city and WLOX viewers. Want more WLOX...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Taranto's Crawfish
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school's ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Harrison County, with it's 982 employees, is working to move a community forward.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Black Clover Lounge
HAPPENING NOW: Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne tracks chances for storms this week. Take a look inside the WLOX Storm Tracker and find out if disruptive weather potentially coming to your area. Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business.
WLOX
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Harrison Central Red Rebels
Countdown to Kickoff: Moss Point Tigers.
WLOX
Gulf Blue Initiative celebrates one-year anniversary
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Oceanic leaders celebrated positive progress in Gulfport for the one-year anniversary of the Coast’s Gulf Blue Initiative. University of Southern Mississippi’s Vice President of Research Kelly Lucas said Gulf Blue jumps on the opportunity to expand the oceanic economy. “Ocean economy is continuing to...
WLOX
Courthouse Road improvements benefiting area businesses
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Business is booming at Party Girls. “We do balloon garlands and party setups,” said co-owner Schankin. “We do charcuterie boxes, grazing boards.”. The family-owned shop is celebrating five years in business. “Our actual five years was in April, but we stay so busy that...
bobgermanylaw.com
Moss Point, MS - At Least One Hurt in Collision on I-10 near MS-613
Moss Point, MS (August 10, 2022) - There were confirmed injuries following a traffic accident in the Moss Point area on Wednesday morning, August 10. The collision occurred on Interstate 10 EB near MS-613 at around 10:30 a.m. At least one person at the scene was injured, but the extent...
WLOX
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast
Harrison County, with it's 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was the theme of the annual State of the County Address. We have several chances for rain this week! A few showers are possible tonight, but scattered showers and storms are likely on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Some of these storms will produce heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized flooding.
