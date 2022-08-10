ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Heavy storms possible again Thursday

It's raining again this morning. Heavy flooding downpours will be possible again today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Southeast Jackson County picked up around 8-9″ of rain this morning leading to some flash flooding. We could still see some showers and storms late this afternoon and early this evening. Once the sun sets, our rain chances will decrease. More showers and storms are possible Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Some of these storms may produce heavy rainfall, which could lead to more flash flooding. Rain chances will remain high on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. More showers and storms are possible on Saturday as a front approaches us from the north. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s. If the front moves south of us by Sunday and Monday, rain chances will decrease a bit. We’re also going to be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Harrison Co. EMA director weighs in on hurricane season preparation

We have seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We are going to keep the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, but we are also expecting a mix of sunshine, as well. That sunshine will make it hot and steamy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s for those who see more sunshine. Keep your umbrella nearby in case we see a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall which could lead to some flash flooding. Abundant tropical moisture will keep our rain chances high for Friday and Saturday. A slow-moving front will approach the Gulf Coast, arriving around Saturday night or Sunday. This front won’t really cool us down, but it could drop our humidity and rain chances...if it moves far enough offshore.
Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms

Healthcare is becoming a common target of identity thieves

Idol Across America auditions are now underway

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Hwy 49 / Creosote Rd. traffic back to normal

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic on Highway 49 near Creosote Road has returned to normal, according to the Gulfport Police Department. After a car hit a pole Wednesday around 3:45 a.m., an 8-hour traffic nightmare ensued. The crash forced powerlines down across Creosote Road and Highway 49. Mississippi Power worked...
GULFPORT, MS
Port Bienville Railroad stays on track with safety

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Seventeen miles of tracks and more than 8,000 loaded railcars a year mean another national award for the Port Bienville Short Line Railroad. “It’s real family oriented around here, and we always watch each other’s backs,” said Norman Givens, railroad safety coordinator.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Biloxi Bay Bridge / I-110 traffic cleared

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes on 1-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge are now cleared. Southbound lanes on I-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge were backed up Thursday morning after a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over, according to the city and WLOX viewers. Want more WLOX...
BILOXI, MS
In the Kitchen with Taranto's Crawfish

Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school's ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot.
BILOXI, MS
In the Kitchen with Black Clover Lounge

HAPPENING NOW: Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne tracks chances for storms this week. Take a look inside the WLOX Storm Tracker and find out if disruptive weather potentially coming to your area. Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business.
GULFPORT, MS
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Harrison Central Red Rebels

FEDERAL BROADBAND OFFICIALS ARE VISITING ALASKA THIS WEEK AS BIG DECISIONS LOOM REGARDING HOW THE FEDS WILL SPEND 65 BILLION DOLLARS IN INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDING TO EXPAND BROADBAND ACCESS ACROSS THE COUNTRY. Countdown to Kickoff: Moss Point Tigers.
GULFPORT, MS
Gulf Blue Initiative celebrates one-year anniversary

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Oceanic leaders celebrated positive progress in Gulfport for the one-year anniversary of the Coast’s Gulf Blue Initiative. University of Southern Mississippi’s Vice President of Research Kelly Lucas said Gulf Blue jumps on the opportunity to expand the oceanic economy. “Ocean economy is continuing to...
GULFPORT, MS
Courthouse Road improvements benefiting area businesses

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Business is booming at Party Girls. “We do balloon garlands and party setups,” said co-owner Schankin. “We do charcuterie boxes, grazing boards.”. The family-owned shop is celebrating five years in business. “Our actual five years was in April, but we stay so busy that...
GULFPORT, MS
Moss Point, MS - At Least One Hurt in Collision on I-10 near MS-613

Moss Point, MS (August 10, 2022) - There were confirmed injuries following a traffic accident in the Moss Point area on Wednesday morning, August 10. The collision occurred on Interstate 10 EB near MS-613 at around 10:30 a.m. At least one person at the scene was injured, but the extent...
MOSS POINT, MS
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast

Harrison County, with it's 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was the theme of the annual State of the County Address.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

