Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EE 5G signal but not 5G connection
I am hoping one of you wise people can find a solution which has beaten the whole of EEs tech support. I have a S22 Ultra on EE. I live in a 5G area but my phone only ever shows the white 5G symbol but it only connects to LTE. I have looked at Net Monster which tells me that I am in a 5G area but it is disconnected.
digitalspy.com
Series x uses lot of electricity?
I upgraded my series s to a series x and i've noticed when i'm gaming on the series x my energy display monitor goes red, do the series xs use a lot of energy or is my smart meter/monitor dodgey?. I rang E,on next who were about as useful as...
digitalspy.com
Landline telephones for the hard of hearing
My dad's hearing has now got to the point where he struggles to hold any conversation on the 'phone. I have tried turning up the volume on his handset, but this doesn't seem to work. He does have hearing aids (which he hardly ever uses because "it wears the batteries...
Comments / 0