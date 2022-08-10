ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Yardbarker

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener

The Tennessee Titans began the 2022 preseason schedule at the Baltimore Ravens. For this game, I want to focus on a young player I’ve mentioned before. Malik Willis played every offensive snap in the first half for the Titans. The Ravens, as they are known to do, brought a...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

How Lance reminds 49ers' McCloud of Bills QB Josh Allen

SANTA CLARA -- Receiver and return man Ray-Ray McCloud spent time with the Buffalo Bills during the first three seasons of quarterback Josh Allen’s career. And after coming to the 49ers this offseason as a free-agent acquisition, McCloud said he is already seeing similarities between the Bills’ young Pro Bowl quarterback and the 49ers’ first-year starter Trey Lance.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills HC Shares An Expected Josh Allen Update

The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a monumental showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That matchup could be a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII given the caliber of players that both teams have. In one of the more intriguing side stories, Von Miller left...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been working hard to challenge his teammates during training camp, and so far he’s been impressed by one particular player. After the first couple weeks of camp, Allen had rave reviews for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Via Bills Beat reporter Sal Capaccio, Allen singled McKenzie out as the […] The post Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Colts

In NFL preseason action on Saturday at Bills Stadium, the Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts. Recall that the Bills enjoyed a strong regular season in 2021. They finished with an 11-6 record. That was good enough for a second straight division title and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. It did not, however, quite match 2020’s 13-3 record. In terms of statistics, the Bills’ defense was ranked first in 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
