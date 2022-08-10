Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Yardbarker
Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener
The Tennessee Titans began the 2022 preseason schedule at the Baltimore Ravens. For this game, I want to focus on a young player I’ve mentioned before. Malik Willis played every offensive snap in the first half for the Titans. The Ravens, as they are known to do, brought a...
Pittsburgh Steelers announce starting quarterback for preseason game versus Seattle
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going full-steam ahead with quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Thursday that Trubisky will play and start in Saturday’s preseason game versus the Seattle Seahawks. It’s the Steelers’ first preseason game of the 2022 season and the first showing of the squad without legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger.
NBC Sports
How Lance reminds 49ers' McCloud of Bills QB Josh Allen
SANTA CLARA -- Receiver and return man Ray-Ray McCloud spent time with the Buffalo Bills during the first three seasons of quarterback Josh Allen’s career. And after coming to the 49ers this offseason as a free-agent acquisition, McCloud said he is already seeing similarities between the Bills’ young Pro Bowl quarterback and the 49ers’ first-year starter Trey Lance.
Yardbarker
Bills HC Shares An Expected Josh Allen Update
The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a monumental showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That matchup could be a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII given the caliber of players that both teams have. In one of the more intriguing side stories, Von Miller left...
Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been working hard to challenge his teammates during training camp, and so far he’s been impressed by one particular player. After the first couple weeks of camp, Allen had rave reviews for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Via Bills Beat reporter Sal Capaccio, Allen singled McKenzie out as the […] The post Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dear Bills Mafia: QB Josh Allen Explains His Plan
Allen obviously doesn’t have time to sign for everyone who pushes up against the fence screaming requests. So ...
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Colts
In NFL preseason action on Saturday at Bills Stadium, the Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts. Recall that the Bills enjoyed a strong regular season in 2021. They finished with an 11-6 record. That was good enough for a second straight division title and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. It did not, however, quite match 2020’s 13-3 record. In terms of statistics, the Bills’ defense was ranked first in 2021.
