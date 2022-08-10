ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dan Campbell: 'I am who I am', hasn't watched Hard Knocks yet

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hN3xv_0hBkoyh700

Tuesday night saw the Lions nation unite around the premiere episode of Hard Knocks. The behind-the-scenes documentary show on HBO was incredibly popular and well-received not just by Detroit fans, but football fans in general.

Head coach Dan Campbell was one of the primary stars of the show, as expected. From his quoting Metallica to his animated on-field demeanor exhorting effort and intensity, Campbell earned a lot of credibility and fans with his “performance”.

But Campbell himself has yet to see the episode. He admitted before Wednesday morning’s practice,

“I did not watch it,” Campbell said. “I have an idea on some of the things that were in there because some of my close friends, roommates in college, they’re crushing me (laughs).”

The head coach doesn’t worry about the public reception of how he appears on the show whatsoever.

“I am who I am,” Campbell said humbly. He repeated that phrase before continuing,

“Look, anytime you do something like this, you’re going to be out there in the public eye. This is a big thing. People are going to gather their own perception of who you are. I’m not changing that.

One way or another, I can’t change that. I’ve got to be myself.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Decider.com

When Will ‘Hard Knocks’ Episode 2 Be on HBO and HBO Max?

The NFL regular season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 when Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on NBC and Peacock Premium. But if you’re looking for a weekly dose of training camp drama, HBO’s immensely popular docuseries Hard Knocks has returned to scratch that itch.
NFL
TheWrap

Rick Wants Summer to ‘Do a Die Hard’ in ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Trailer (Video)

“Rick and Morty” Season 6 is finally upon us, and Adult Swim has dropped the official trailer for the new season that teases more sci-fi shenanigans than you can handle. While the trailer doesn’t get too deep on any kind of serialized plot for the new season, there are noticeable callbacks to locations and events from prior seasons, and some terrifically snappy dialogue to which “Rick and Morty” are accustomed.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Steve Martin on How the Fear of Being Washed Up Inspired His ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character

On “Only Murders in the Building,” Steve Martin plays Charles-Haden Savage, the former star of popular crime drama “Brazzos.” The inspiration for playing a washed-up TV star, Martin tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, “comes from worry. I think about actors who’ve had these hits, they’re on TV for eight years. And then they don’t really work that much again, because they’re maybe too identified with the part. And I’ve always been curious about that life.” Martin remembers, in particular, an actor he spotted at an HBO Comedy Festival party. The man, who had starred in a hit show, hadn’t worked in...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Chris Rock's Brother Tony Says 'There Was a Genuine Friendship' with Will Smith Before Oscar Slap

Tony Rock spoke out after being mentioned by name in Will Smith's video apology to Chris Rock. In a video posted to his social media accounts July 29, Will, 53, apologized to Chris, 57, four months after hitting him onstage at the Oscars. Will had previously apologized in a statement shared after the incident, saying he "reacted emotionally" after Chris' joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head (she lives with alopecia).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Knocks#I Am Who#Hbo#American Football#Lions
thebrag.com

Steve Martin might retire after ‘Only Murders In The Building’

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Martin says he might retire after Only Murders In The Building runs its course. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Martin claimed that there was a possibility Only Murders In The Building might be it for him. While...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Ms. Pat Show' Cast Members Detail What to Expect From Season 2 of BET+ Series (Exclusive)

The Ms. Pat Show premiered last year on BET+ and was a huge success, scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and recently earning an Emmy nomination for Best Directing in a Comedy Series. Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show is streaming on BET+ now, and the series is about to take things to the next level. PopCulture.com caught up with the cast of The Ms. Pat Show who revealed what to expect from the second season.
TV SERIES
Vibe

‘Atlanta’ Series Finale Teased In Season Four Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Atlanta returns to the South for the fourth and final season. The Emmy Award-winning series released the official trailer for its season finale and will make its two-episode return on September 15th. In total, the final installment will feature 10 episodes. According to TV Line, series creator and lead Donald Glover described the fourth season as “the most grounded,” adding that it “explores people more than ever before, [because] we’re right now living in a time where we don’t give people the benefit of the doubt.”More from VIBE.comZazie Beetz Joins Cast Of ‘Black...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Plays Well With Others: Steve Martin’s History of Collaboration

For a man who spent the bulk of the 1970s standing on stages all by himself, Steve Martin has a remarkable track record with collaboration in Hollywood. From his first TV writing gig to his Grammy-winning musical pair-ups, here’s a look at some of Martin’s most fruitful creative partnerships. (Read THR’s cover story on Steve Martin here.) BOB EINSTEIN The late comic and writer (right), who’d go on to create the Super Dave Osborne persona, shared a windowless office with Martin while the two wrote for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in 1968. Sharing an Emmy win for writing on the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week

What shows people are watching on Netflix right now (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) We've all said it. "I need a new show to watch." Sometimes we need some help deciding which. What one do you pick? It's a big commitment watching episode after episode after episode. Check out which shows have been the most watched series on Netflix over the past week starting August 1:10. "Stranger Things 3" Netflix Hours watched: 17,040,0009. "Manifest: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 19,880,0008. "Trainwreck: Woodstock '99: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 20,280,0007. "Manifest: Season 2" Netfix Hours watched: 21,310,0006. "Uncoupled: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 26,520,0005. "Manifest: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 36,690,0004. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix Hours watched: 44,760,0003. "Virgin River: Season 4" Netflix Hours watched: 46,930,0002. "Keep Breathing: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 54,730,0001. "The Sandman: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 69,480,00011
TV SERIES
Variety

Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz

Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
TV & VIDEOS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy