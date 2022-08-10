ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
midwestliving.com

7 Vintage Decor Shops in the Midwest Worth Traveling For

When it comes to vintage decor, every item has a tale—made even more personal when it's been procured during your travels—and the Midwest is brimming with curated vintage stores that deserve a look (or a second, or a third). Whether you're searching for midcentury decor à la Mad Men or seeking out quirky conversation pieces to add to your collection, you're covered with these seven destinations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Suburbs#Pack Up#Rent#Celina#Hercampus#The U Haul
digg.com

'I'm 26, I Make $95,000 & I Had To Cut Off My Parents'

This is how a financial analyst in Chicago, IL, spends her money over the course of one week. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
citybureau.org

Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained

Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Seeking comfort out of Boystown: Queer people are looking for new spaces due to exclusivity

“I was performing at a drag show in Boystown when a man tried to lick my face, which just crosses so many boundaries of basic consent,” Carol Aceves, a queer drag artist in Chicago under the name Whorechata, said. “Then another time I was in my car getting ready for a gig and these men tried to get into my car. Thankfully, I have my doors locked, but then they try to shake my car from outside to intimidate me. They were being transphobic and yelling out slurs trying to scare me. I had to get performers from inside the bar to come out and safely escort me out of my car.”
CHICAGO, IL
CJ Coombs

The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building

The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
I-Rock 93.5

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy