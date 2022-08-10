Read full article on original website
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
Pickup stolen from Mayfield business
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a stolen pickup truck. Deputies said a white 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen from the parking lot of Adam’s/Clark Electrical Contractors on US 45 on the north side of Mayfield. The sheriff’s office was notified of the...
National Guard completes mission in Marion during water crisis
Friday was the last day for Kentucky National Guard troops to assist in Marion during the months-long water crisis. The Guard had most recently been handing out bottled water at the armory. They were originally pressed into service to fill trucks with water from the Tradewater River and haul it to Old City Lake. Transportation was later taken over by private haulers, and is currently suspended while the reservoir is full.
Lane restriction on US 641 north of Murray begins Monday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a contractor would begin work Monday on US 641 north of Murray to construct an R-Cut intersection causing a lane closure. They said the work zone would be just north of the US 641/KY 80 intersection to allow the construction of an R-Cut intersection for the Paschall Truck Lines entrance.
I-24 bridge work in Trigg County starts today
A work zone begins Monday on I-24 in Trigg County starting Monday for bridge work. The westbound lane closure allows abutment repairs on the Muddy Fork Creek Bridge over the next three weeks. Crews plan to take down the work zone on weekends.
Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash
A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
Woman killed in Trigg County crash
A woman was killed in a wreck in a crash in Trigg County on Sunday afternoon. Deputies were called to New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected from the vehicle. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene...
Search of Mayfield home nets arrest of wanted Graves County men
A pair of wanted Graves County men are behind bars Friday following the search of a Mayfield home on Wright Street. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by State Police Friday afternoon in serving a search warrant on 43-year-old Charles Moore of Mayfield, who was wanted on numerous Graves County warrants.
Drought conditions ease with recent rain
Recent rainfall eliminated some extreme drought conditions in southern Graves County in the past week, according to the National Drought Monitor from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In the report issued last Thursday, no extreme drought remains in western Kentucky. Carlisle County is still experiencing severe drought, along with parts...
Man Severely Injured In Lafayette Road Wreck
A wreck on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville sent a man to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car on Lafayette Road. The driver of one of the cars was taken by ambulance to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with what were termed severe injuries.
Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women
A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
Paducah police seek help locating missing teen
The Paducah Police Department requests the public's help locating a missing teenager. They said 17-year-old Jaedyn Dick was last seen on Anderson Court in Paducah. She is described as a white female, 5'02" tall, weighing 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is...
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
Tip leads to fugitive's arrest in Lyon County
A complaint about a fugitive in Eddyville led to one arrest. Deputies and Eddyville police responded to US 62, just east of Eddyville. Authorities said two people from Michigan had recently moved to Lyon County and both had non-extraditable warrants for their arrest from outside Kentucky. On of the suspects,...
Traffic stop nets Calvert City man on drug charges
A Calvert City man was arrested Thursday afternoon on drug charges after a traffic stop. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped 49-year-old Charles Baucum on Calvert Drive near Benton Road for a traffic violation. During their investigation, they said Baucum had crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and...
Two contract employees at McCracken jail accused of rape
On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
Inmate Found Dead In Christian County Jail
A man who was incarcerated in the Christian County Jail was found dead Thursday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 36-year-old Xavier Bryant was found unresponsive and jail staff attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Daniel says Bryant had no signs of any kind of trauma. His body was taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Princeton man faces domestic assault charges
Reports of a domestic situation on Tuesday led to a Princeton man's arrest on assault charges. Caldwell County deputies were called to a home on Dawson Road,where they found 28-year-old Barry Bullock. Deputies said Bullock was arrested on charges of fourth degree assault - domestic violence and fourth degree assault.
Clarksville man charged with abusing infant
Dondre Hines, 29, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with abusing an infant. On Saturday, July 23, Hines was arrested after his girlfriend told Clarksville Police officers that Hines told her the baby would not be quiet while she was at work.
