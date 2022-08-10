ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

captimes.com

Mandela Barnes targets rural voters in first general election rally

CAMBRIDGE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes held his first campaign rally of the general election Thursday at a dairy farm in Cambridge, using a 15-minute speech to supporters to push a message that, as U.S. senator, he will work to create a better Wisconsin for people across the state — not just in the city’s urban hubs.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
cwbradio.com

Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review

(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: How Trumpy has Wisconsin become?, asks Ruth Conniff

The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff asks "how Trumpy are we Wisconsin?" Donald Trump-backed candidates shake up the state's GOP establishment in Tuesday's election, she observes, asking what's next?. It's a difficult topic, but the future of Social Security and Medicare is a necessary debate, writes Beloit Daily News columnist Bill...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit

The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race

Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Where, when and what you need to vote in the Wisconsin primary elections

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites hit the polls for primary elections, and WISN 12 News wants to make sure you are ready and have all you need to vote. The polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting for this partisan primary election includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

‘An impossible situation:’ Members leaving school boards amid politicization, divisiveness

Rick Grothaus graduated from Oconomowoc public schools in 1978. He came back and taught in Oconomowoc public schools from 1984 to 1987. After retiring from a school administrator position in a nearby district, he ran for the Oconomowoc School Board, winning one of two seats in April 2020. Soon after, his fellow board members elected him board president.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Things to know for Wisconsin’s Primary Election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a partisan primary election. Statewide, voters will choose a Republican governor candidate to face incumbent Democrat Tony Evers in the November 8 general election. Republicans will choose between Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Ramthun, and Adam...
WISCONSIN STATE

