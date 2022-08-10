Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
ESPN
MMA legend Cris Cyborg says next fight will be in boxing: 'It's one of my dreams'
Cris Cyborg's next fight won't be inside an MMA cage -- it'll be in a boxing ring against Simone de Silva. Cyborg, one of the best women's MMA fighters of all time, said on her "The Catchup" YouTube show Monday that was finalizing a contract for her professional boxing debut.
Dana White Talks Fighter Pay And The ‘Ungodly’ Amount Offered To Fedor Emelianenko For Brock Lesnar Fight
Dana White has been running the UFC for a long time. He is widely thought of as one of the best promoters ever but that does not come without criticism. Most of the heat that White takes from fans is about fight matchups or fighter pay. Recently the amount of money in which fighters are paid has become a hot button issue amongst fans, media, and the fighters themselves. Despite all the critics White stands firm that the UFC is paying fighters exactly what they are worth and that they make good money.
MMAmania.com
Why didn’t Bo Nickal earn UFC contract? Dana White explains...
Three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and American Top Team (ATT) wrestling coach Bo Nickal made his highly-anticipated mixed martial arts (MMA) debut as part of Dana White’s weekly “Contender Series” program last night (Tues., Aug. 9, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Boxing Scene
MMA Icon, Bellator Female Champ Cris Cyborg To Make Pro Boxing Debut 9/25
Cris Cyborg’s career crossover from the cage to the ring is complete. The iconic mixed martial artist and current Bellator female featherweight champion will be making her pro boxing debut on Sept. 25 when she takes on Simone Silva in a homecoming fight in Curitiba, Brazil, she announced Wednesday.
Cris Cyborg announces professional boxing debut to take place Sept. 25 in Brazil
A legend of MMA is making the switch to the boxing ring. On Wednesday, current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg announced on that she will make her professional boxing debut on Sept. 25. The fight will take place in Curitiba, Brazil against Simone Silva, a former Brazilian Nation Boxing Champion...
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego preview, ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ predictions
Streaking UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera looks to continue his improbable run up the 135-pound ladder when he collides with former division champion Dominick Cruz atop the UFC San Diego MMA event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on both ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Vera is currently ranked No. 5 in the promotion’s “official” rankings against No. 8 for Cruz, so it’s not unreasonable to think a win for “Chito” — marking his fourth straight — would put him on a very short list of eligible title contenders. Conversely, shutting down the red-hot Vera could be “The Dominator’s” ticket back into the bantamweight Top 5 (and title contention).
MMA Fighting
Bellator 284 weigh-in results: Ex-champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane misses weight by 3 pounds
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane struggled with the scale ahead of a pivotal bout. At Thursday’s official weigh-ins for Bellator 284, the former flyweight champion weighed in at 129 pounds, three pounds over the limit for her fight with Bruna Ellen, which takes place Friday at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. This is the first weight miss of Macfarlane’s career, which included a run as Bellator’s 125-pound champion from 2017-2020.
Dana White shuts down talk of UFC fighters not getting enough money, says they “get paid what they’re supposed to get paid”
Dana White believes UFC fighters make enough money as they all get what they deserve. For the longest time, the talk of fighter pay has been a prominent one in the UFC, as fighters, fans, and media have thought that fighters deserve more. Some fighters have even been vocal in saying they think they are underpaid yet for White, he disagrees with that.
UFC San Diego: Cynthia Calvillo is the fighter to watch
Cynthia Calvillo needs to defeat the scale and Nina Nunes to make sure she stays on the UFC roster. The UFC is back at it again with another event, this time headlined with a big bantamweight affair between Marlon Vera and former champion, Dominick Cruz. While these two men look to carve out their place in the 135-pound division, there are other fighters looking to push forward to their dream of being a UFC champion. Cynthia Calvillo is one of those individuals and she’s looking to turn around a rough skid and potentially keep her spot on the UFC roster.
MMAmania.com
Live: UFC San Diego early weigh ins video, streaming results for ‘Vera vs. Cruz’
UFC San Diego live stream weigh ins video results: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is little more than 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC San Diego mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 135-pound showdown between surging bantamweight contender Marlon Vera and former division champion Dominick Cruz. The action takes place this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the historic Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., the first time the promotion has staged a card in “America’s Finest City” since COVID-19 scrapped the previous ESPN event scheduled for May 2020.
MMAmania.com
Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg? PFL offers staggering $1 million purse, $2 million win bonus for ‘super’ fight
Despite deciding to ink another deal to return to Professional Fighters League (PFL), Kayla Harrison hasn’t given up her efforts to lock down a fight against current Bellator MMA Featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg. And she has her employers backing her up in her quest. PFL co-founder, Don Davis, has...
ESPN
Visa issues for Magomed Umalatov, Denis Goltsov force PFL to adjust semifinal matchups
The PFL has made several last-minute changes to its 2022 semifinals matchups on Friday in Cardiff, Wales. Top-seeded welterweight Rory MacDonald (23-9-1) was supposed to face Magomed Umalatov (12-0), but will now meet Dilano Taylor (9-2) instead. Additionally, heavyweight Matheus Scheffel (16-8) will look to advance to the finals against late replacement Juan Adams (10-4), rather than his originally scheduled opponent, Denis Goltsov.
Gerald Meerschaert: Bo Nickal has great approach, grappling will 'translate really well' into MMA
SAN DIEGO – Gerald Meerschaert thinks the sky is the limit for Bo Nickal. Having trained with Nickal before, Meerschaert sees the standout wrestler doing very well in his MMA career. Nickal made quick work of Zachary Borrego at Dana White’s Contender Series 49 on Tuesday, but was awarded a second chance on the show instead of a UFC contract.
Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 set for UFC 282 in December
It seems that UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will get his wish, and rematch Glover Teixeira. The two first squared off in the main event of UFC 275 in June. The bout was the Brazilian’s first title defense after capturing the light-heavyweight scrap in October 2021, with a win over Jan Blachowicz. Teixeira also teased his fight with Prochazka could be his last.
ESPN
USA Basketball sets 12-man roster for August World Cup qualifiers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- USA Basketball has picked its 12-man roster for the opening second-round window of World Cup qualifying, as the Americans look to move closer to clinching a spot in the field for next year's event. Jim Boylen will return as coach, assisted again by Ty Ellis and...
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Vera vs. Cruz
One of the most decorated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) figures looks to prove he still belongs among the elite this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Dominick Cruz squares off with the ultra-destructive Marlon Vera inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. UFC San Diego also features a guaranteed Featherweight war between David Onama and Nate Landwehr, as well as a clash of top Strawweight prospects in Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Islam Makhachev ‘very upset,’ labels Charles Oliveira’s Conor McGregor callout ‘embarrassing’
Islam Makhachev can’t wait to get his hands on Charles Oliveira when the UFC returns to Fight Island. Undeniably the two best their division has to offer, the two streaking lightweights will finally settle the score for the vacant title in the UFC 280 main event on Oct. 22. It’s been a bit of a wild and uncertain path getting to this point for each, however, and Makhachev is just relieved to have everything official after Oliveira’s recent interest in going a different, less meritocratic, direction.
mmanews.com
Makhachev Reveals Only Reason Oliveira Accepted UFC 280 Bout
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev feels his upcoming title fight against Charles Oliveira came to fruition for only one reason. Makhachev and Oliveira will square off in the UFC 280 headliner on Oct. 22. The two top lightweight contenders will battle for the now-vacant lightweight title after Oliveira was stripped of the belt earlier this year.
