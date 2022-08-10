ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronation Street Returning Character?

Https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. If ever there was a return that wasn’t needed it’s Debs. Posts: 213,549. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 12:01 #3. To me Gabrielle Glaister will always be Patricia Farnham off Brookside. Posts: 8,374. Forum Member. ✭. 14/08/22 - 12:14 #4. So random! She wasn’t...
When would you have ended Coronation Street?

If you had the choice to end the show at any period, when would it be? For me probably 1984. It seemed the end of the original "Classic Corrie" that began in 1960. 1983-1984 saw the departures of a large chunk of the cast, including Len Fairclough, Annie Walker, Bert Tilsley, Fred Gee, Stan Ogden, Elsie Tanner and Albert Tatlock. Linda Cheveski and Billy Walker also returned for this year but departed not long afterwards.
Coronation Street's Debbie in big turning point over Bistro robbery

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Debbie Webster has been forced to come clean about her involvement in the insurance scam at the Bistro. Last week saw Ryan Connor abandoned by Debbie after their plan to rob the Bistro went completely wrong, ending with him being taken into custody. With...
Corrie Discussion Friday August 12th 8pm : Hot August Night

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. Early post tonight as I'm off out to find a freezer to sleep in. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Toyah hands Abi the details of the savings account Imran set up for Alfie. Toyah finds out that...
Brooke Vincent
Ellie Leach
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
EastEnders' Bobby Beale and Dana Monroe make big decision about dating

EastEnders spoilers follow. Bobby Beale and Dana Monroe have made a big decision about dating in EastEnders. Things have been pretty awkward for the former couple ever since they split, especially after Dana briefly hooked up with Bobby's older brother Peter Beale. More recently, Rocky has tried to get the...
Ben Mitchell’s worst moments

Before anyone says it, I’m not doing it to be completely hateful towards him (or maybe I am deep down 😂) but I thought this would be a fun thread since at least 80% of us feel the same way about him. List one moment of Ben’s where...
Poldark's Aidan Turner stars in first look trailer for ITV's The Suspect

ITV have released a first look trailer for new thriller The Suspect starring Poldark's Aidan Turner. The Suspect will star Aidan Turner alongside Shaun Parkes, Anjli Mohindra, Camilla Beeput, Adam James and Sian Clifford. In the trailer (which you can watch below), a bearded Turner can be seen trying to...
EE- Maggie Steed, Gwen Taylor Failing on the Show

Maggie Steed lasted just 10 Months whilst Gwen Taylor has lasted a little longer but surely must be heading for the Exit door soon. EastEnders just doesn't seem invested in the Older Cast in my opinion. They should have invested in and never axed Ted, Pam, Les, Miriam and Ashrad.
Please keep EastEnders weekly box set release on BBC IPlayer

People's viewing habits are changing and it's more convenience I think. I've got used to watching EastEnders all in one go for the past eight weeks. It will feel strange going back to normal next week. They will change it again later this year for the World Cup so may as well make this a permanent fix. If not a weekly release definitely a daily drop. I know people will argue that it takes away from cliffhangers at the end of each episode and how will they control spoilers? but times is changing the way we watch TV. People likes watching more than less these days. The way I see it box sets is just like watching the omnibus but instead you are streaming the episodes at the start of the week ahead of TV broadcast. It's the future of television nobody cannot deny that. I rackon Emmerdale and Coronation Street may premiere episodes weekly or daily on their new streaming service ITVX later this year but I could be wrong. Hollyoaks has premiere episodes on All 4 the morning ahead of that day’s E4 broadcast and the follow evening Channel 4 airing from March this year. Hollyoaks could still do more by releasing a week's worth of episodes every Friday for all of Channel 4 airings for the week ahead. I'm saying people likes watching at their own leisure instead of waiting on TV schedules.
Upcoming EastEnders Storylines (possible spoilers)

Walford weddings rarely run smoothly. But when you've got the grooms ex-wife simpering in the background and the brides ex-husband turning up its certainly got the potential of being an event we will remember in years to come. A showdown between the Slaters and the Mitchells would be quite something.
James Bye (Martin from EE) has been announced for Strictly

Just revealed live from the Eastenders set on Good Morning Britain that James Bye is taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Wonder what awful storyline they will use to write him out of EastEnders. Wonder what awful storyline they will use to write him out of EastEnders.
the full line up - how many do you know?

I may /may not watch will decide nearer the time..but my favs are Will and james. The only ones I'd never heard of before are Molly, Hamza and Tyler. I have heard of another 3 (Molly, Richie, Tony) Not heard of the other two (Tyler, Hamza) 13. Didn't know Tyler...
Emmerdale Friday 12 August 2022. Marcus drops a clanger 😮

Some spoilers for tonight: (There are never many spoilers for ED on Fridays 🙄) In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, the Naomi topic pops up again when Ethan’s boyfriend Marcus is chatting on the phone…Unaware that Manpreet is within earshot, Marcus accidentally reveals that Ethan is meeting up with Naomi.
Anne Heche has died

The actress' life support has been switched off, according to the Daily Mirror. As you probably know, she was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles last week where the car crashed into, and remained embedded in, a house. The actress' life support has been switched off, according to...
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany announces marriage to Locke & Key star

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Tatiana Maslany tied the knot during the pandemic. Joining The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week to promote her upcoming green-skinned Disney+ series, she recalled her and Brendan Hines's special day. "There's certain things you wanna kind of keep private, and we felt like you...
Power: Raising Kanan star teases Ghost and Tommy appearance ahead of season 2

Power: Raising Kanan star Mekai Curtis (young Kanan Stark) has shared details about what to expect ahead of the show's season 2 release, including appearances from other Power characters. Speaking to Digital Spy, Curtis teased that Ghost and Tommy could show up in future episodes. "You know that Ghost and...
EastEnders star Sid Owen to reprise role as Ricky Butcher

EastEnders star Sid Owen is making a return to the show after 10 years away from his role as Ricky Butcher. The actor will be back on screen later this year as part of a huge autumn and winter season for the BBC soap. Ricky was last seen on the...
