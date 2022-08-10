Read full article on original website
‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Predictions: Bob Odenkirk Says 1 in 9 People Get It ‘Dead Right’
Nine 'Better Call Saul' finale theories, one of which has to be correct according to Bob Odenkirk's estimate.
7 details you may have missed on the penultimate episode of 'Better Call Saul'
The penultimate episode of "Better Call Saul" had a few throwbacks to moments from early seasons of "Breaking Bad."
‘Better Call Saul’ Planning Major Event After Series Finale
Better Call Saul is hurdling towards an epic series finale. Only two episodes remain until the show pulls the curtain over the Breaking Bad franchise one more time. Fans have eaten up every moment so far, and they can’t wait to see how things wrap up. After the final episode bows on Aug 15, fans will get the chance to own a piece of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul history for themselves.
tvinsider.com
Will ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe Continue After ‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale?
In 2008, viewers were introduced to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad. Then, in 2015 came Better Call Saul, the prequel focused on Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman. And in 2019, fans got El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. With Saul ending its six-season run on August 15, there is, of course, the question of whether this is it for that world.
ComicBook
Yellowjackets Showrunners Reveal Disappointing Update on Season 2 Premiere Date
The wait for the second season of Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets is going to be a little longer than fans might expect. On Tuesday, series co-creators and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said that production on the series will start at the end of August with the series looking to return sometime in early 2023. The series initially debuted in November 2021 with its first season finale airing on January 16th.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘Better Call Saul’s Next Episode Title Has Fans Losing Their Minds
Breaking Bad is already considered classic tv, so it’s no wonder that Better Call Saul fans are ecstatic about the title of the next episode. Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for weeks, if not years, to see their favorite show cross over with Better Call Saul. With the penultimate episode of the program being titled ‘Breaking Bad,’ it seems like things are finally coming together. Now that AMC has confirmed the episode title, the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman seems likely.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
‘A League of Their Own’ Star Abbi Jacobson Announces Engagement
Recently, streaming platforms decided to experiment with releasing their shows weekly, much like network television, instead of dropping them all at once. While the tactic has come under scrutiny, with many loving to binge their favorite shows, series like The Boys and Outer Range both released shows weekly. But for their newest addition to their catalog, A League of Their Own, all eight episodes will be available at once on August 12th on Amazon. Although co-creator Abbi Jacobson is thrilled to share the project with fans, she appeared distracted as she announced her engagement to partner Jodi Balfour after walking red carpet.
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Is Getting a Major Upgrade on HBO Max
HBO Max has announced that Game of Thrones will get a 4K upgrade on the streaming platform beginning August 1, 2022. The 4K release for Game of Thrones was actually released on disc back in November of 2021, so it's almost surprising it hasn't come to HBO's very own streaming platform before now -- but today is the 4K launch day, presumably so that fans can binge as much as they can stomach ahead of the upcoming release of House of the Dragon, the network's first Game of Thrones spinoff, which debuts on August 21. The 4K versions are available only on HBO Max's ad-free $14.99 pricing tier.
The Ringer
Recapping HBO’s ‘Industry’
Wosny Lambre and Jodi Walker briefly recap Season 1 of HBO’s Industry before discussing the first two episodes of Season 2. They discuss the growth of the show since its release, the unique way the show utilizes sexuality and drugs, the dislike for Harper’s character, Yasmin’s journey, and more.
The Ringer
House of the Dragon
The Seven ‘Game of Thrones’ Episodes to Rewatch Before ‘House of the Dragon’. Before HBO’s epic prequel arrives, set the stage by revisiting several of the most relevant ‘Thrones’ episodes. Filed under:. What Constitutes Success for ‘House of the Dragon’?. With its...
Better Call Saul director addresses fan complaints over Breaking Bad cameo in latest episode
Better Call Saul writer and director Thomas Schnauz has responded to a common fan complaint regarding Aaron Paul’s recent cameo.Paul appeared in the series’ latest episode, entitled “Breaking Bad”, reprising his role of Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad alongside Bryan Cranston’s Walter White.However, while it was well-received by many fans, the cameo prompted a lot of discussion about the decision not to use digital de-aging technology on Paul, who at 42 years old now looks much older than his character was supposed to be. Speaking to Variety, Schnauz, who also worked on Breaking Bad, addressed this idea.“We don’t do...
‘Better Call Saul’: New Episode Title Hints at Return of Kim Wexler
Better Call Saul is two episodes away from coming to an end. And the stakes continue to get higher and higher. One face that’s been missing from the last two episodes is Kim Wexler, played by Rhea Seehorn. After episode nine, “Fun and Games” became so racked with guilt...
‘Better Call Saul’: Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman Wasn’t The Only Surprise ‘Breaking Bad’ Character on Last Night’s Episode
This post contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 12. Proceed with caution. The Better Call Saul cameos just keep coming. So far Better Call Saul‘s intense final season has featured Carol Burnett as cab driver Jeff’s mother Marion, Jim O’Heir as Frank the Cinnabon-eating mall security guard, Home Alone‘s Devin Ratray and The Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman as two of Gene’s marks, and appearances from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. In the prequel’s penultimate episode, Paul returned so his character Jesse Pinkman could share a glorious scene with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). But Jesse wasn’t the only surprise Breaking Bad character in Season 6, Episode 12, “Waterworks.”
What Time Will Episode 5 of Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Be on HBO and HBO Max?
Later tonight, the penultimate episode of Nathan Fielder’s The Rehearsal premieres on HBO. What a strange, wild, ride it’s been, right? We laughed, we cringed, and now we’re all back to see how this deranged social experiment will end. The fifth episode of the season, “Apocalypto,” features a visit from Nathan’s parents as he “struggles to stick up for his values.” If you’re in the mood to stream Fielder’s exceptional Comedy Central series Nathan For You, the show is currently available on Hulu and HBO Max. From start time to streaming info, here’s how to watch Episode 5 of The Rehearsal live online. WHAT...
People
Jon Hamm Will Play a 'Corporate Titan' in Season 3 of 'The Morning Show'
The Morning Show has tapped Jon Hamm for season 3. Hamm, 51, will play a "corporate titan" named Paul Marks in the upcoming season of the Apple TV+ drama, according to The Wrap. The Mad Men alum's character "sets his sights on UMB," meaning plenty of potential changes for the...
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 13 Teaser: Best Quality Vacuum Will Return in the Finale
The teaser for 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 13 suggests we'll see or hear about Best Quality Vacuum again in the finale.
Password: I Was Ready to Groan Through NBC's Revival, But... It's Good — and Host Keke Palmer Is Great
Click here to read the full article. The first teaser for NBC’s Password did this revival zero favors, edited as it was to make a game about the quiet, considered exchange of clues and guesses seem amped up, madcap and rife with Jimmy Fallon antics. But having now screened multiple installments of the eight-episode summertime revival (which kicks off tonight at 10/9c, followed by a Wednesday-at-9 outing), I can report — with more than a bit of surprise, I admit — that the new Password is… not bad? And even a lot of fun at times. No, I’m still not a...
